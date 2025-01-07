Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Odd One Out Challenge: Only The Sharpest Minds Will Spot These 30 Tricky Differences
Entertainment

Odd One Out Challenge: Only The Sharpest Minds Will Spot These 30 Tricky Differences

Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
We’ve all been there – facing a tricky puzzle, staring at options that seem alike, and wondering which one just doesn’t belong. Now is your chance to put your observation and reasoning skills to the ultimate test!

In this trivia challenge, you’ll navigate through several different categories such as geography, astronomy, food, and many more. Each question asks you to identify the one thing that breaks the pattern or doesn’t belong.

Are you ready to prove your mental prowess? Let’s do this! 🕵️‍♀️

    Image credits: Sebastian Voortman

    Progress:

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    View alternative results:

    Ic_score

    /

    0

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got 24, Wimbledon does have doubles matches which could be classified as playing in a team.

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    25/30 but I chose New York instead of Vatican City since all but New York are capital cities. Also Tesla wasn't founded by Öllen Mush

