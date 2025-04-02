21 Quirkiest Rules On The Books & Your Mission Is To Guess At Least 18/21
Humans are creative creatures, and this trivia will reveal a new side of our potential: the ability to create (really) strange laws.
We’ve put together a collection of quirky laws that you won’t believe were passed… Here you’ll find rules that will have you scratching your head, and some that will have you questioning if you still are on planet Earth. Let’s see how many quirky laws you can guess!
Image credits: Sora Shimazaki
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 21
|
|
|
/ 21
|
28
0