Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Test Your Lie-Detecting Instincts With These 25 Rounds Of ‘2 Truths And A Lie’
Entertainment

Test Your Lie-Detecting Instincts With These 25 Rounds Of ‘2 Truths And A Lie’

Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever heard of the game ‘two truths and one lie’? Perhaps you have played the game yourself with your friends and family? We hear facts all the time. Some facts are so weird that they sound fake. Others seem totally normal and they’re not even true.

In this quiz, you’ll be shown 25 sets of statements. Some contain two truths and one lie, and others, vice versa. Your task is simple: figure out which statement is the real (or the fake) one.

Don’t be fooled – some of them are trickier than they seem!

Are you ready to test your lie-detecting skills? Let’s play! 🔍

RELATED:
    Polygraph machine with dials and gauges, used for lie-detecting.

    Image credits: APM Reports

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Trivia Top Performers
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    npadavis avatar
    TheElementalGod️️ (He/him)
    TheElementalGod️️ (He/him)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Number 15 is wrong. If our brains didn't feel pain, then how could we? We are our brains.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    npadavis avatar
    TheElementalGod️️ (He/him)
    TheElementalGod️️ (He/him)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Number 15 is wrong. If our brains didn't feel pain, then how could we? We are our brains.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda