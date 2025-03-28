ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever intended to go to one country and ended up in another?! 🌎⚑

We know it sounds odd – but it’s a real thing. Once passengers were called to board a plane heading to Parma, Italy, only to realize that half of them were actually intending to go to Palma, Spain.

This is just an example of confusion when talking about cities and countries, but the list is quite big. To challenge your knowledge, we’ve put together 27 questions that will confuse even the best travelers. Your mission? To untangle your doubts and to pick the right option – try not to be tricked by misconceptions.

Let’s start!

