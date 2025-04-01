If You Can Score 23/25 On This City-From-Above Quiz, You Are Definitely A Pro Navigator

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know famous cities from their street level. It’s easy to recognize Paris from the Eiffel Tower or Rio de Janeiro from the Christ the Redeemer sculpture. Now, what if you had to recognize them from above? No street signs, people or prominent landmarks—just a bird’s-eye view. Sounds a little bit challenging, right?

That’s exactly what this quiz is about! You’ll see 25 different city images, and your challenge is simple: figure out which city you’re looking at. Some might be easy, some might make you second-guess, but all of them are well-known places.

Do you think you can navigate these cities from above? Let’s find out! 🗺️

