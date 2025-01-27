ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo is thrilled to unveil "My Heart Exposed," an evocative online exhibition by American photographer Carolyn Moore. Running throughout November 2024, this intimate showcase reveals twenty powerful works from Moore’s acclaimed series, each capturing the raw beauty of her emotional landscape.

"Photography, to me, represents a composite of my personal feelings, emotions, values, and experiences expressed on a canvas. It is as if the artwork is an open window where the artist and viewer peer at each other in a silent exchange," Carolyn Moore shared.

More info: all-about-photo.com | carolynmooreart.com | Instagram

#1

My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Distant Shore

Abstract floral artwork by Carolyn Moore, featuring orange and blue hues on a dark backdrop.

© Carolyn Moore Report

"Images from 'My Heart Exposed', Volume 1, are created through a process that involves entering a meditative state, where feelings, intuition, and curiosity drive choices made in an experimental photographic process. This process introduces an element of unpredictability, and as a result, parameters are set to embrace surprises and allow the image to evolve. The decisions I make are influenced by my innermost feelings, and thus, each image presents a visually poetic reflection of my unique story."
    #2

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Alter

    Abstract artwork by Carolyn Moore featuring dynamic swirls of pink, blue, and black hues.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #3

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Passion

    Abstract floral art by Carolyn Moore, featuring purple and orange hues on a dark background.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    "My personal story is made all the more poignant by the recent loss of family and the intense emotional turmoil of the past year. This chaotic and complicated year of love, loss, and strife made maintaining a sense of self a major challenge. I am often reminded of time spent in nature with lost family members, and I cherish the thought of loved ones' hands guiding me in a shared love of nature and an expression that uses plants as an artistic voice. I invite viewers to draw on their own experiences and allow their hearts to embark on a journey of reflection and discovery within each image."

    #4

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Lilt

    Abstract artwork by Carolyn Moore, featuring vibrant blue and orange hues blending on a textured background.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #5

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Pixie

    Abstract floral photograph by Carolyn Moore, featuring delicate pink flowers with a textured, organic design.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    "'My Heart Exposed', Volume 1 consists of sunshine-exposed Lumens with hand-painted cyanotype on expired photographic paper. While developing this technique, I have experimented with different types of photographic paper, exposure timing, and elements that alter the chemical reaction between plants and paper. Images evolve and change during the development process, and I present captures of those stages in unaltered true color. While some images are fixed and will remain stable, others will continue to evolve and eventually dissipate altogether."
    #6

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Impact ©

    Abstract art by Carolyn Moore featuring vibrant leaves and dynamic splashes of blue and white on a warm background.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #7

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Block

    Abstract art by Carolyn Moore with vibrant pink and blue botanical shapes on a purple background.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #8

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Blue Breaker

    Abstract art by Carolyn Moore, featuring intricate patterns of blue and white shapes resembling leaves and petals.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #9

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Nest

    Abstract art by Carolyn Moore featuring vibrant blue and pink organic shapes and patterns.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #10

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Rule

    Abstract artwork by Carolyn Moore, featuring vibrant streaks and shapes on a reddish-brown background.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #11

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Submerged

    Abstract photograph with vibrant colors and organic shapes, showcasing an expressive composition by Carolyn Moore.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #12

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Throne

    Abstract composition by Carolyn Moore with layered textures and floral motifs on a purple background.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #13

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Thunder

    Abstract photograph by Carolyn Moore featuring floral elements in blue and white on a purple background.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #14

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Day Blue

    Abstract artwork by Carolyn Moore featuring blue and brown tones with dynamic brush strokes and splatter effects.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #15

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Negotiation

    Abstract painting with textured elements and dynamic lines on a pink background, by Carolyn Moore.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #16

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Siblings

    Abstract artwork by Carolyn Moore featuring blue circular patterns and white organic shapes.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #17

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Sulis & Minerva III

    Abstract artwork by Carolyn Moore, featuring layered floral shapes and textures in warm tones.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #18

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Tule

    Abstract photograph by Carolyn Moore featuring vibrant splashes of color and intricate patterns on a maroon background.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #19

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Veil

    Abstract artwork by Carolyn Moore featuring delicate floral impressions in vibrant purple and orange hues.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

    #20

    My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Vortex

    Abstract artwork by Carolyn Moore with floral and circular patterns in blue and orange tones.

    © Carolyn Moore Report

