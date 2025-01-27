ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo is thrilled to unveil "My Heart Exposed," an evocative online exhibition by American photographer Carolyn Moore. Running throughout November 2024, this intimate showcase reveals twenty powerful works from Moore’s acclaimed series, each capturing the raw beauty of her emotional landscape.

"Photography, to me, represents a composite of my personal feelings, emotions, values, and experiences expressed on a canvas. It is as if the artwork is an open window where the artist and viewer peer at each other in a silent exchange," Carolyn Moore shared.

More info: all-about-photo.com | carolynmooreart.com | Instagram