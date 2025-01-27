“My Heart Exposed”: 20 Photographs By Carolyn Moore
All About Photo is thrilled to unveil "My Heart Exposed," an evocative online exhibition by American photographer Carolyn Moore. Running throughout November 2024, this intimate showcase reveals twenty powerful works from Moore’s acclaimed series, each capturing the raw beauty of her emotional landscape.
"Photography, to me, represents a composite of my personal feelings, emotions, values, and experiences expressed on a canvas. It is as if the artwork is an open window where the artist and viewer peer at each other in a silent exchange," Carolyn Moore shared.
More info: all-about-photo.com | carolynmooreart.com | Instagram
My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Distant Shore
"Images from 'My Heart Exposed', Volume 1, are created through a process that involves entering a meditative state, where feelings, intuition, and curiosity drive choices made in an experimental photographic process. This process introduces an element of unpredictability, and as a result, parameters are set to embrace surprises and allow the image to evolve. The decisions I make are influenced by my innermost feelings, and thus, each image presents a visually poetic reflection of my unique story."
My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Alter
My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Passion
"My personal story is made all the more poignant by the recent loss of family and the intense emotional turmoil of the past year. This chaotic and complicated year of love, loss, and strife made maintaining a sense of self a major challenge. I am often reminded of time spent in nature with lost family members, and I cherish the thought of loved ones' hands guiding me in a shared love of nature and an expression that uses plants as an artistic voice. I invite viewers to draw on their own experiences and allow their hearts to embark on a journey of reflection and discovery within each image."
My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Lilt
My Heart Exposed - Volume 1 - Pixie
"'My Heart Exposed', Volume 1 consists of sunshine-exposed Lumens with hand-painted cyanotype on expired photographic paper. While developing this technique, I have experimented with different types of photographic paper, exposure timing, and elements that alter the chemical reaction between plants and paper. Images evolve and change during the development process, and I present captures of those stages in unaltered true color. While some images are fixed and will remain stable, others will continue to evolve and eventually dissipate altogether."