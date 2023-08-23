15 Pergola Ideas To Make Your Backyard Look Stunning

Aren’t we always running after meetings and busy days in our daily life? Aren’t we becoming increasingly conscious of the importance of connecting with nature? Some Sundays walking in the park cannot be enough for us to reconnect with our higher selves.

Thus, we will explain everything you need to know about the outdoor structure that brings nature and comfort to the front (or the back) of your house.

With these pergola ideas, your outdoor living space will meet architectural elegance in your patio or yard. From traditional wooden designs to modern structures, pergolas come in various styles, sizes, and materials to suit diverse preferences and needs.

With the help of this article, we hope you’ll find one that suits yours!

Image credits: Photography by Bryan Agua

What is a pergola?

Before we introduce you to many pergola ideas to help you build the deck or patio or a simple backyard corner, we want to clarify what a pergola building is.

A pergola is more than just an outdoor structure. It’s built to blend the natural beauty of open-air environments with well-designed construction. A pergola may create spaces to relax and entertain with friends, or even just for enhancing the aesthetics of your garden or patio.

A pergola is mainly provided by an open framework of vertical posts, crossbeams, and rafters. This design often supports climbing plants, creating a shaded and inviting area. In layman’s terms, we would define a pergola as an open living room or an outdoor dining place within your yard.

Pergolas can serve as aesthetic focal points, offer partial shelter from the sun, and repurpose outdoor spaces such as patios, gardens, or walkways.

Image credits: Photography by Victor Malyushev

Different Types of Outdoor Pergolas

Types of pergola based on style:

Freestanding pergola

Image credits: Photography by Randy Fath

Attached pergola

Image credits: Photography by Toa Heftiba

Arched pergola

Image credits: Photography by fifthroomoutdoorliving

Louvered pergola

Image credits: Photography by 365pergola

Awning pergola

Image credits: Photography by Florian Schmidinger

Types of pergola based on material:

Wood pergola

Image credits: Photography by zekkotek

Vinyl pergola

Image credits: Photography by Jan van der Wolf

Metal pergola

Image credits: Photography by lanaioutdoor

Aluminum pergola

Image credits: Photography by aluminum pergola

Steel pergola

Image credits: Photography by nasteelsa

All the materials mentioned above work well for a sturdy pergola and your future choice is entirely based on your needs and preferences:

If you’re looking for a strong durable material, a wood pergola might be right for you.

Vinyl is less durable than wood, but it’s lightweight, and it doesn’t require much effort.

Metal pergolas are all durable, lightweight, and low-effort to maintain. However, aluminum is easier to fold and might be better for more flexible pergolas.

Pergola vs. Gazebo

Gazebo:

Image credits: Photography by Jason Leung

Pergola:

Image credits: Photography by Maxwell Young

Pergolas and gazebos are practical outdoor structures that add charm and functionality to your backyard settings.Although we often confound them together, both differ in terms of design and purpose.

Design-wise, a pergola usually has a freestanding structure. It features vertical columns, crossbeams, and rafters, creating an airy framework and letting some sunlight in.

In contrast, gazebos are typically enclosed with a complete roof, often featuring open sides or windows. This design offers complete protection making gazebos stronger in wintertime.

The main difference between the two might be their purpose. While pergolas emphasize a harmonious blend of nature and architecture, gazebos prioritize shelter and privacy for the homeowners.

However, pergolas with roofs are pretty comparable to gazebos. Topped with a lattice or grid, a pergola can also provide partial shade and a canvas for climbing plants. Hence, pergolas also work well for defining outdoor spaces and creating a partially shaded area on the patio.

Thus, choosing between a pergola and a gazebo really depends on your preferences for openness, shelter, and the ambiance you wish to create in your outdoor area.

Comparing Pergola vs. Canopy

Pergola:

Image credits: Photography by Huy Phan

Canopy:

Image credits: Photography by hio_official

Probably the main difference between the two is the structure. A canopy is an added top to an exterior wall, while a pergola is made of vertical columns and an open framework of cross beams and rafters.

Other than that, a pergola offers a partially shaded space while allowing sunlight to filter through, while a canopy is better for providing quick shade. However, because a canopy has a lighter frame than a gazebo and pergola, it’s less safe in cases of strong winds. However, sometimes we can spot a good combo of a pergola with canopy in a spacious backyard.

Lastly, canopies are particularly suited for temporary use, such as for events or outdoor gatherings. Therefore, they can be challenging to disinstall and store away. And for a pergola, it’s meant to last all year round and doesn’t require reassembling!

Pergola vs. Awning

Awning:

Image credits: Photography by Sara Sadeghloo

Pergola:

Image credits: Photography by Arcwind

Pergolas and awnings offer different benefits for shading and enhancing outdoor spaces. Long story short, an awning is a small, extended top attached to the wall of the house. In contrast, a pergola is a small building apart. It has vertical columns and a roof made of beams.

You can expect an awning above doors, windows, or patios. Its folding option is convenient for adjusting the shade amount based on the weather conditions. Some modern tops can even be controlled remotely.

The primary function of an awning is to provide instant shade and wind protection. On the other hand, a pergola lets some sun in because of its open structure.

Pergolas can stand independently and offer a more versatile space for creating sitting areas, dining spots, or outdoor living rooms. They transform your outdoor area into an inviting oasis. In contrast, an awning is just an extra top attached to the wall of your house.

5 Questions to ask yourself before you add a Pergola to your backyard

Consider a pergola backyard as a blend of advantages and considerations that can greatly enhance someone’s outdoor living experience. However, whether a pergola is right for your outdoor area varies in a wide range of outside factors and your own needs. Hence, before you add one to your backyard, you might want to consider the following questions:

1. What is the purpose of placing an outdoor pergola in your yard?

A pergola can be multifunctional, which is absolutely advantageous. We’ve listed why homeowners like yourself would consider placing a pergola in the backyard. These are the PROS of owning a pergola:

Adds extra shade to your backyard

Extends living area into the open air

Adds a touch of elegance and a cozy look

Creates space for barbeques or other summer activities

Complements the look of the entire house

Enhances the outdoor space by creating a visually appealing structure

Image credits: Photography by ferns.androses

2. Do you have the right space to build a pergola?

A pergola helps as the most adaptable structure when it comes to space requirements, which is great news for every homeowner. Whether you have a small backyard, a spacious garden, or a cozy patio, a pergola can likely fit your available area.

However, we advise you to consider their various types carefully and measure your outdoor space. If you don’t have enough space, you should consider other outdoor structures. An unfitted pergola is a waste of space and money, and this is something we don’t want you to experience.

Image credits: Photography by debonafusta

3. What is the best pergola for you?

If you’re honest with the answer to the first question, it will be easy to pick the type of pergola you need. There are plenty of pergola ideas to choose what’s the best for you. It all depends on what you will need it for.

A patio pergola — adding up to the existing furniture in the yard

A small pergola for added shade and beauty — like a sturdier awning

A big Kahuna pergola kit – deck pergola kits

A pergola kit placed close to a pool, or a defined area for social gatherings

A waterproof top of the pergola can become a good protection from rain and wind

Image credits: Photography by Nyx Lilith

4. Do you need a building permit for a large pergola in your outdoor space?

Whether homeowners need a building permit for a pergola depends only on their local regulations, often dictated by county or municipal governments. This occurs particularly concerning the pergola’s size and attachment to the house.

If your pergola project is expansive enough, it’s advisable to research your local building requirements. Doing so can help you save both time and money.

Image credits: Photography by notchedtimbers

5. Should you go DIY or hire a professional?

The decision of putting your skills to use or hiring a professional pergola carpenter is highly subjective. A pergola needs a certain level of expertise. Thus, it depends on your level of skill, available time, and desired outcome.

A DIY pergola can be cost-effective and personally rewarding if you have the necessary skills and tools. On the other hand, it might involve a steeper learning curve and potential challenges

Hiring a professional ensures expertise, proper execution, and potentially faster completion, though it comes at a higher cost. By hiring a professional landscaper, you’d need to add labor costs to the pergola costs itself.

Image credits: Photography by notchedtimbers

Pergola Costs

Of course, a pergola’s only disadvantage is your budget flexibility. There’s a wide variety of prices, from $3k to $12k, all depending on the size and the material you choose.

Image credits: Photography by neljantalontarinoita

15 Stylish Pergola Ideas For the Backyard

After briefly listing the types of pergolas for your backyard, it’s time to list the best pergola ideas to help you find the proper structure for your backyard.

We hope that these design ideas will make your outdoor space look bigger and more pleasant to stay in. So go ahead and transform your outdoor space into enchanting havens with these 20 pergola ideas:

Image credits: Photography by steinberg_gaerten

Classic Pretty Pergola

Image credits: Photography by Randy Fath

A typical rustic pergola is made of wooden roofs and vintage curtains (when there are curtains). Consider a classic wooden pergola adorned with climbing roses for a romantic touch.

A traditional pergola feels like a country spot with shade and cozy furniture in your yard. It’s an affordable DIY version that can be budget-friendly with repurposed furniture.



Contemporary Pergola — Sleek and Stylish

Image credits: Photography by accuratebuilding

Modern is instantly connected with sleek metal structures and clean lines for a contemporary vibe. Minimalistic decor and a “less is more” kind of feeling fit in this kind of pergola.

A new trend in urban life is decorating ideas with white cushions, trellises, and an attic-placed rooftop pergola that extends space in a small apartment.

Deck Pergola and Patio Design

Image credits: Photography by Lisa Fotios

These are the most twisted types of pergola designs. That’s because usually, a deck and patio with a pergola co-exist. There are two configurations for deck pergola kits.

The pergola attached to the house is bolted to an existing wall to create a covered area. The freestanding ones stand alone on the deck and create extra space.

Both create a unique design and space to add a dining table and chairs. The preferred pergola accessories on a deck or a patio are a retractable canopy kit, a sun shade sail canopy, and cedar planter boxes.

Outdoor Sanctuary

Image credits: Photography by anstemjune

This is a safari pergola. It’s typical for animal lovers who want to create a cozy spot for their pets or add an aquarium outside. That would be perfect if you could use this pergola to match the season with natural materials like rattan or white slat wood.

Moreover, you can create it as a sanctuary close to your house but not attached to it. Then, you’ve got a unique pergola all for yourself!

Small Accent

Image credits: Photography by frenchie_at_home

If you spot a plain exterior facade in your yard, congratulations! You just found the right place to build a small cozy accent.

The Boho style is highly preferred for pergola lounges. With some rattan or wooden ceiling, and extra trellises, you can easily create a welcoming charm in your yard.

DIY Corner Pergola Design

Image credits: Photography by guy_yeulet

A corner pergola is often a tiny accent in your backyard, where you can create a rattan ceiling with a simple bench. Add some plants for a more personal touch. You’d be surprised how a corner of the deck can remodel your exterior space.

Greenery and Vine Hangers

Image credits: Photography by Alistair Boyd

Growing vines over the top, flowers around the columns, and adding all the floral elements in your garden is a great way to create a perfect pergola as a pathway or entrance. Enhance your garden with DIY plant boxes or compost bins and create a piece of Eden on your outdoor patio.

Mix and Match Pergola

Image credits: Photography by conwaychristie.group

A pergola is a great way to add personal touches whenever possible. If you wish to mix wooden tops with colorful trellis and ornaments, you can do so.

If you like to play with materials or colors and it’s eye-pleasing, just DIY your pergola how you feel it suits you and the house best.

DIY Gazebo-Pergola Hybrid

Image credits: Photography by wolflaketimberworks

Combining a pergola with a gazebo requires much more effort than any DIY project. And although it’s time consuming, it’s very much worth it. Gazebo-Pergola hybrid matches elements of both structures and merges the benefits of both. It will probably become your new favorite spot!

Pergola With Curtains

Image credits: Photography by Chloe Frost-Smith

Creating your private spot can be challenging. Use a pergola with curtains placed outside for a private retreat or a romantic escape for couples. Moreover, you can easily add a fan to your private spot for fresh moments in the summer.

Lights and Paper Lantern Decor

Image credits: Photography by tegelvillan3

Medium to low lights can transform your pergola into an authentic, calming charm. Add DIY paper lantern decor or repurpose old lamps for a more economical solution.

Coastal / Poolside Pergola

Image credits: Photography by Jonathan Borba

A white pergola next to a pool in a villa or next to the sea has a pretty classic palette of white wooden tops, blue sofas and cushions, and sea ornaments. It’s not necessary to be on the beach, though. You can feel the sea in your own yard with a beachy modern pergola design.

Pergola With Roof

Image credits: Photography by my_british_home

Most pergolas with a tin roof, wooden roof, louvered roof, or corrugated roof are preferred to maximize shade and stop strong winds. Pergola covers can help your patio space be safer, especially if you have planted vegetables and flowers in your yard.

However, in rainy areas, you must incorporate a waterproof pergola roof for your outdoor oasis. Adding panels is always a great budget-friendly decor idea.

DIY Stationary Pergola Canopy

Image credits: Photography by cat_in_a_hammock_construction

If you live in a very sunny place, consider creating a stationary pergola canopy over the patio. Use fabric to make a good shade and get protected on rainy and windy days. Some heavy-duty outdoor materials can be helpful, but more would be needed for heavy rainfalls.

Rolling Canopy – Unique Pergola

Image credits: Photography by palmiyearizona

A DIY retractable pergola canopy is a practical top that you can open or roll based on your preferences for sun exposure. You can easily add a rolling roof made of fabric or a shade sail.

Pergola is a universal structure

Pergolas are timeless structures that effortlessly blend beauty and function in outdoor design. Whether you seek a place to relax or hold a social gathering, a pergola area is the gateway to your property. And after reading this article, we hope you can differentiate between a pergola and other outdoor structures.

With the above suggestions about patio ideas and pergola designs ranging from traditional to contemporary, we hope you create your outdoor kitchen, living room, or whatever your heart desires.

When deciding on your future structure outdoors, consider the 5 questions we mentioned before, choose the most suitable materials for your needs and budget, and enjoy the process of designing your perfect pergola.