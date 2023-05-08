139 People Who Took Woodworking To Another Level And Shared Their Crazy Ideas In This Online Group
It's wonderfully fulfilling to have a hobby where you have to use your hands. For one, it forces you to take a break from looking at screens all day long. Working with wood, for instance, is incredibly meditative and is a great outlet for your creative ideas, barring the odd splinter here and there. And if you’re anything like us, the smell of sawdust makes you smile, too.
That’s where the popular ‘Woodworking Ideas’ Facebook group comes in. Uniting over half-a-million members, the community focuses on sharing imaginative, unusual, and clever designs to inspire both DIY amateurs and professionals alike. We’ve collected some of their top posts for you to enjoy. Scroll down, upvote your fave pics, and be careful where you put your hands, Pandas—the varnish isn’t dry yet!
heavenly gorgeous, it kinda reminds me of a feather
If you’re completely new to working with wood, the first step you should take is to sit down and do some research. Think about what it is exactly that you want to accomplish. Do you want to create art? Do you want to craft a piece of furniture that could become the centerpiece of your home? Do you want to learn some tips and tricks to maintain the wooden features in your home? Or do you simply want to create some simple knick-knacks so you have something to do in your downtime?
Whatever your motivation, it’s best that you figure it out sooner rather than later. That way, you’ll know what to focus on and you won’t have to switch between vastly different projects.
Naturally, what project you’ll undertake will depend on a lot of different factors. Like the space you have available for the hobby (we’re jealous of anyone with massive garages and sheds), how much free time you have after all of your other responsibilities, what tools you already have at home, and how much money you’re willing to spend on new gear and materials.
Watch a few YouTube videos, Google some tutorials, and be honest with yourself if you’re hyped or underwhelmed by a particular project. It’s very helpful to consider whether you’ll have enough patience to finish everything.
But before you go all out and get a wood lathe, several sets of sparkling titanium tools, and a shirt that says ‘I Love Wood,’ try to contain your enthusiasm and start with the basics. Find a teeny tiny project (whatever you're thinking of right now, go smaller), grab a few simple tools, and just get it done.
That way, you’ll figure out a couple of things. Namely, whether you genuinely enjoy woodworking (and if you might need to find a different hobby). And how much time and energy you’ll really have to dedicate to this.
I can see many dumb ways to die on this one lol I really like it tho
It’s perfectly fine to be passionate and enthusiastic about a project, but remember to stay grounded before you spend a sizeable part of your treasure hoard on something that you might drop in a few weeks or months.
It’s one thing to be inspired by pics of beautiful projects on social media where you can imagine that you’re going to be the next global DIY superstar. It’s an entirely different thing to get your hands dirty and diligently learn from failure after failure after failure.
As we’ve covered on Bored Panda before, what truly matters is having the right tools for getting the job done. Just because something is expensive doesn’t mean that it’s going to be quality. And though it’s important to take good care of your tools, a craftsman’s skill is still more important. Having the best gear in the world won’t make you a grandmaster at carving more than a lumpy, misshapen figurine if you have no experience to back it up.
"No, slide down will be stupid, slide down will be stupid"
Created nearly a year and a half ago, in January 2022, the ‘Woodworking Ideas’ Facebook group has since then grown to house nearly 520.4k members who enjoy the creative inspo meant for DIY hobbyists and expert contractors.
However, it’s not just them who love the community. Artists can also find some motivation among the photos and videos. Even people who have never held a chisel or saw in their hands can still appreciate the amount of effort, sweat, and tears that went into the craftsmanship.
The team running ‘Woodworking Ideas’ wants to make it as welcoming a space as possible. As such, the admins and mods ask their members to treat everyone with respect and to ensure that everyone feels safe in the digital space.
“Healthy debates are natural, but kindness is required,” they urge folks to be polite, even if they might have different opinions. (Pro tip: that works in all areas of life, too, not just on social media.)
Members are also urged to “give more to this group than you take,” so as to help build a genuine community. As such, self-promotion and spamming really don’t have a place here.
“Being part of this group requires mutual trust. Authentic, expressive discussions make groups great, but may also be sensitive and private. What's shared in the group should stay in the group,” the admins and mods explain that a sense of trust is vital in this space.
Which of these woodworking ideas did you find to be the most inspiring, dear Pandas? Have you ever worked with wood before? Have you ever made any furniture or art that you're extremely proud of? We’d love to hear your thoughts and to learn about your DIY projects, so don’t be shy—drop on by the comment section.