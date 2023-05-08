It's wonderfully fulfilling to have a hobby where you have to use your hands. For one, it forces you to take a break from looking at screens all day long. Working with wood, for instance, is incredibly meditative and is a great outlet for your creative ideas, barring the odd splinter here and there. And if you’re anything like us, the smell of sawdust makes you smile, too.

That’s where the popular ‘Woodworking Ideas’ Facebook group comes in. Uniting over half-a-million members, the community focuses on sharing imaginative, unusual, and clever designs to inspire both DIY amateurs and professionals alike. We’ve collected some of their top posts for you to enjoy. Scroll down, upvote your fave pics, and be careful where you put your hands, Pandas—the varnish isn’t dry yet!