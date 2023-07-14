I Transformed My New Build Garden: A Journey Of Creativity And Growth (9 Pics)

When I first moved into my new build home, I was thrilled about the possibilities it offered, especially when it came to the garden. However, what I found was a blank canvas, a plot of land devoid of character and life. Determined to turn this empty space into a vibrant oasis, I embarked on a journey of creativity and growth. In this blog post, I will share with you the steps I took to transform my new build garden into a flourishing haven of beauty and serenity.

More info: Instagram

My Little seating area

Planning and Design:

Before diving into any physical work, I spent time envisioning my dream garden. I considered the layout, functionality, and the overall aesthetic I wanted to achieve. Taking measurements and noting the sunlight patterns helped me understand the garden’s potential and plan accordingly.

Soil Preparation:

New build gardens often come with compacted and poor-quality soil. To give my plants the best chance to thrive, I invested time in improving the soil. I removed any debris and added organic matter like compost and manure to enrich the soil’s nutrients and improve drainage.

To infuse personality into my garden, I carefully selected accessories and décor items. I made this peacock wall art on wooden panel and Varnish it with resin , which makes it waterproof

Choosing the Right Plants:

The plant selection process was both exciting and challenging. I researched plants that are suitable for my climate, soil type, and desired level of maintenance. I aimed for a diverse mix of flowering plants, shrubs, and trees to create a visually appealing and wildlife-friendly garden.

Creating Zones and Themes:

To add depth and structure to my garden, I divided it into different zones based on their functions and themes. I designated areas for entertaining, growing vegetables, and creating a peaceful retreat. Each zone had its own unique design elements, such as seating arrangements, raised beds, and soothing water features.

Rambling roses and wisteria makes a great companion

Adding Hardscaping Features:

Hardscaping elements like pathways, patios, and retaining walls can greatly enhance the functionality and visual appeal of a garden. I incorporated natural stone pavers, wooden decking, and decorative pebbles to define and connect various areas of my garden.

Water Conservation and Irrigation:

Incorporating sustainable practices was important to me, so I installed a rainwater harvesting system to collect and utilize rainwater for watering my plants. Additionally, I set up an efficient drip irrigation system to minimize water wastage and ensure that each plant received the right amount of hydration.

Garden Accessories and Décor:

To infuse personality into my garden, I carefully selected accessories and décor items. Bird feeders, hanging baskets, decorative planters, and garden sculptures added a touch of charm and invited wildlife into my garden sanctuary.

Maintenance and Continued Growth:

Transforming a new build garden is not a one-time project but an ongoing process. Regular maintenance, including weeding, pruning, and fertilizing, is crucial for the garden’s health and longevity. I also made sure to continually learn and experiment with new plants and techniques to keep my garden evolving.

This is my favourite rambler! She is only three years old!

Transforming my new build garden has been a rewarding and fulfilling experience. From the initial planning stages to watching my plants thrive, each step has been a labor of love. Now, as I sit back and enjoy the beauty and tranquility of my flourishing garden, I am grateful for the opportunity to create something truly special. If you’re starting with a blank canvas like I did, I encourage you to embark on your own garden transformation journey—it’s a chance to unleash your creativity and connect with nature in a profound way.

When we moved in this property, Dec 2019

This picture I took around March 2020

March 2021. Can you Spot the pink rambling rose near the pergola?