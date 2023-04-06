Have you ever looked for inspiration to elevate your outdoor spaces or simply just looked up images of outdoor places to appreciate the integration of nature into everyday life? Well, look no further because a good collection of these images can actually be found on the Facebook page Art & Landscape Design, which is an account that regularly shares diverse and captivating content related to the art of landscape design.

Most of these images give only one impression as you look at them—tranquility. It's always interesting to see a blend of natural elements and human creativity working in harmony to create such mesmerizing outdoor spaces. With that being said, these photos are a great source of inspiration for professional designers, gardening enthusiasts, and homeowners alike, providing endless ideas for transforming ordinary spaces into something a little bit more interesting.