Have you ever looked for inspiration to elevate your outdoor spaces or simply just looked up images of outdoor places to appreciate the integration of nature into everyday life? Well, look no further because a good collection of these images can actually be found on the Facebook page Art & Landscape Design, which is an account that regularly shares diverse and captivating content related to the art of landscape design.

Most of these images give only one impression as you look at them—tranquility. It's always interesting to see a blend of natural elements and human creativity working in harmony to create such mesmerizing outdoor spaces. With that being said, these photos are a great source of inspiration for professional designers, gardening enthusiasts, and homeowners alike, providing endless ideas for transforming ordinary spaces into something a little bit more interesting.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Green as major design and shading element in Spain

Bardia.Landscape Report

12points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooh, it's wonderful thinking about how cool this street would be on a hot day.

0
0points
reply
#2

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Copenhagen,Denmark

Bardia.Landscape Report

11points
POST
#3

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Shanghai, China

Bardia.Landscape Report

11points
POST
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how they worked arround the tree.

1
1point
reply
#4

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

10points
POST
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excellent way to reshape a long narrow garden.

0
0points
reply
#5

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Hungarian Hobbit Village

Bardia.Landscape Report

10points
POST
Alex Smith
Alex Smith
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Think I've been here actually!

0
0points
reply
#6

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Japanese Landscape

Bardia.Landscape Report

9points
POST
The thinker's alt
The thinker's alt
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is where you''re meant to attain a higher balcony of the mind

0
0points
reply
#7

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Bardia.Landscape Report

9points
POST
#8

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Japanese Landscape

Bardia.Landscape Report

9points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except I've been here multiple times and it's in Beijing China not Japan.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Incredible beauty

Bardia.Landscape Report

9points
POST
SheDeM
SheDeM
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stunning!!! So lovely! I struggle to keep my succulents going, and they're easy! Can't imagine all the effort put into this.

0
0points
reply
#10

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

9points
POST
#11

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Stairway to heaven

Bardia.Landscape Report

9points
POST
#12

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bench in a garden gazebo

Bardia.Landscape Report

9points
POST
#13

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

8points
POST
#14

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Outdoor space

Bardia.Landscape Report

8points
POST
#15

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Hoshinoya Karuizawa Hotel in Japan

Bardia.Landscape Report

8points
POST
#16

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

8points
POST
#17

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Sheffield, Massachussets

Bardia.Landscape Report

7points
POST
#18

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Beautiful pool decks

Bardia.Landscape Report

7points
POST
#19

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

The beautiful aisles of Greece

Bardia.Landscape Report

7points
POST
#20

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Scotland

Bardia.Landscape Report

7points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Qbert for those who remember.

0
0points
reply
#21

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Sicily , Italy

Bardia.Landscape Report

7points
POST
#22

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Spello, Umbria, Italy

Bardia.Landscape Report

7points
POST
#23

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

7points
POST
#24

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

6points
POST
#25

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

The iconic Falling Water House

Bardia.Landscape Report

6points
POST
#26

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

6points
POST
#27

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Kyoto, Japan

Bardia.Landscape Report

6points
POST
#28

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Asian inspired gardens

Bardia.Landscape Report

6points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's lovely, but I will the inside of the ring was flush with the pathway. This removes a tripping hazard and makes it more accessible.

0
0points
reply
#29

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Outdoor wooden fire places

Bardia.Landscape Report

6points
POST
#30

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Copenhagen, Dennmark

Bardia.Landscape Report

6points
POST
#31

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Amalfi Coast

Bardia.Landscape Report

6points
POST
#32

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

6points
POST
#33

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Piemonte , Italy

Bardia.Landscape Report

6points
POST
#34

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Nathan Burkett's garden

Bardia.Landscape Report

6points
POST
#35

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Brooklyn, New York

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#36

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

San Francisco, California

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#37

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

PERGOLA Design, ITALY

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#38

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#39

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Asian inspired gardens

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#40

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

A romantic place to be together!

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#41

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Nature inside the buildings

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#42

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Sonoma, California

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#43

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Flower garden in Belgium

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#44

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#45

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Beautiful fountains

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#46

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Italy

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#47

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#48

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Ischia Island

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#49

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the way outdoor rugs are used here to define the space and add colour. Totally transforms the concrete slabs.

0
0points
reply
#50

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Las Vegas, Nevada

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Dream garden

Bardia.Landscape Report

5points
POST
#52

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#53

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Beautiful pools details

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#54

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Queensland, Australia

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#55

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Cute garden entrance

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#56

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#57

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Inner green courtyard

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#58

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

France

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#59

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

The perfect space to relax

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#60

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Modern design!

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this, except for the grass. It's going to be annoying to maintain. It should be a low-profile ground cover - preferably something like thyme, where it smells good when it gets stepped on.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Cottesloe, Western Australia, Australia

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#62

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#63

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Rotterdam,Netherland

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#64

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#65

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Beautiful backyard

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#66

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Central Lake, Michigan

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#67

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Capri, Italy

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#68

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Germany

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#69

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#70

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Isole Borromee, Piedmont

Bardia.Landscape Report

4points
POST
#72

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Bardia.Landscape Report

3points
POST
#73

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Nice integration of landscape with furniture

Bardia.Landscape Report

3points
POST
#74

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Lovely bench

Bardia.Landscape Report

3points
POST
#75

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

California

Bardia.Landscape Report

3points
POST
#76

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Kensington, United Kingdom

Bardia.Landscape Report

3points
POST
#77

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics

Nice backyard built in seats

Bardia.Landscape Report

3points
POST
#78

Beautiful-Landscape-Design-Pics