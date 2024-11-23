Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Will Make You Pay For It”: Man Gets Petty Revenge On Table Thieves At Sports Bar
Entitled People, Social Issues

“I Will Make You Pay For It”: Man Gets Petty Revenge On Table Thieves At Sports Bar

Interview With Author
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing is caring. If you have more than you need, being generous might be a great way to accumulate good karma. Just make sure that people don’t start to mistake your kindness for weakness, as that can lead to being taken advantage of…

When one man allowed a few strangers to join him at his table at a sports bar, he had no idea that they had already invited a pack of their friends too. So instead of backing down and simply letting them win, the man decided to make them pay for their behavior. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently posted on the Petty Revenge subreddit, as well as a conversation with the author.

This man was kind enough to share his table with a few strangers at a sports bar

Image credits: monkeybusiness (not the actual photo)

But when 10 more people showed up and asked him to vacate the table, he decided to get petty revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Psytrancedude99

“I realized I could order things on their tab when another waitress came and asked me if I wanted something”

To learn more about this situation, we reached out to the Reddit user who posted about this petty revenge, Psytrancedude99. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain what inspired him to share this story now.

“I was listening to a YouTube video about Reddit stories about revenge, and I happened to think of this story. It happened about 10 years ago,” he explained.

We also asked the author how the men reacted when he refused to move and surrender the table. “They reacted in a very annoyed way but kind of left me alone,” the author says. “They were clearly annoyed but couldn’t do anything, as I had ordered my first meal and drink. I actually ended up being friendly and chatting with a few people, so I blended in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On that note, we asked the OP at what point he realized that he could get back at the men for stealing his table. “I realized I could order things on their tab when another waitress came and asked me if I wanted something, so I went along with it. In addition, when I got my original bill, only my meal and drink were on there.”

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

“This group I was sitting with was a regular social group that would often hijack tables, be noisy and problematic”

What did the author think of the reactions to his story? “I enjoyed the replies, although some people took it way too personally, [assuming] that I stole food and didn’t tip,” Psytrancedude99 told Bored Panda. “Being South African, we do have a tipping culture as well, so I did tip on my bill.”

The OP also added that this wasn’t the first time this group of men tried to commandeer another person’s table. 

“I found out that this group I was sitting with was a regular social group that would often hijack tables, be noisy and problematic,” he revealed. “Apparently, the manager told me (the next week) that the head of the group was furious that more food and drink was added to his bill. My wife theorizes that they could see what I was doing and went with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But thankfully, this appears to have been the last time that the men caused problems in that bar. “From what I heard, the group never returned to the establishment again,” the OP shared.

Image credits: Marcus Herzberg (not the actual photo)

It’s important to set boundaries when dealing with entitled individuals

We can only hope that the men in this story learned their lesson and have put an end to their table-stealing ways. But it’s an unfortunate fact that people sometimes feel entitled to things that aren’t theirs at all. Whether it’s a colleague stealing snacks from your desk or a family member stealing your birthday present because “what’s yours is theirs,” dealing with entitled individuals can be exhausting.

According to Verywell Mind, entitled behavior can be caused by a variety of factors, including how someone was raised, how much special treatment they got as a child, how often their parents solved problems for them, societal and cultural factors, how spoiled they were growing up and how often they were denied things as a child.

ADVERTISEMENT

But regardless of where this behavior stems from, it’s important to set boundaries with entitled people. Don’t be afraid to tell them “no” and allow them to solve their own problems. You’re not obligated to bend over backwards for them, even if they think you are.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this petty revenge in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever found yourself in a similar situation? Feel free to weigh in, and then check out this Bored Panda article discussing similar drama!

Image credits: Life Of Pix (not the actual photo)

Amused readers shared their reactions to the post, as well as some of their own similar stories of revenge

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
christine-backbay avatar
Uncommon Boston
Uncommon Boston
Community Member
Premium 20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A local restaurant gave away a standing reservation for a private room. They were tricked, but they also didn't check properly. The manager said "Whats the bug deal?" Most of the attendees had children of marrying age. Would you book a private room for one of the wedding weekend meals knowing how easily the staff gave the room away? Stupid move.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
christine-backbay avatar
Uncommon Boston
Uncommon Boston
Community Member
Premium 20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A local restaurant gave away a standing reservation for a private room. They were tricked, but they also didn't check properly. The manager said "Whats the bug deal?" Most of the attendees had children of marrying age. Would you book a private room for one of the wedding weekend meals knowing how easily the staff gave the room away? Stupid move.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda