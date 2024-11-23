“I Will Make You Pay For It”: Man Gets Petty Revenge On Table Thieves At Sports Bar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing is caring. If you have more than you need, being generous might be a great way to accumulate good karma. Just make sure that people don’t start to mistake your kindness for weakness, as that can lead to being taken advantage of…

When one man allowed a few strangers to join him at his table at a sports bar, he had no idea that they had already invited a pack of their friends too. So instead of backing down and simply letting them win, the man decided to make them pay for their behavior. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently posted on the Petty Revenge subreddit, as well as a conversation with the author.

This man was kind enough to share his table with a few strangers at a sports bar

Image credits: monkeybusiness (not the actual photo)

But when 10 more people showed up and asked him to vacate the table, he decided to get petty revenge

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Psytrancedude99

“I realized I could order things on their tab when another waitress came and asked me if I wanted something”

To learn more about this situation, we reached out to the Reddit user who posted about this petty revenge, Psytrancedude99. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain what inspired him to share this story now.

“I was listening to a YouTube video about Reddit stories about revenge, and I happened to think of this story. It happened about 10 years ago,” he explained.

We also asked the author how the men reacted when he refused to move and surrender the table. “They reacted in a very annoyed way but kind of left me alone,” the author says. “They were clearly annoyed but couldn’t do anything, as I had ordered my first meal and drink. I actually ended up being friendly and chatting with a few people, so I blended in.”

On that note, we asked the OP at what point he realized that he could get back at the men for stealing his table. “I realized I could order things on their tab when another waitress came and asked me if I wanted something, so I went along with it. In addition, when I got my original bill, only my meal and drink were on there.”

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

“This group I was sitting with was a regular social group that would often hijack tables, be noisy and problematic”

What did the author think of the reactions to his story? “I enjoyed the replies, although some people took it way too personally, [assuming] that I stole food and didn’t tip,” Psytrancedude99 told Bored Panda. “Being South African, we do have a tipping culture as well, so I did tip on my bill.”

The OP also added that this wasn’t the first time this group of men tried to commandeer another person’s table.

“I found out that this group I was sitting with was a regular social group that would often hijack tables, be noisy and problematic,” he revealed. “Apparently, the manager told me (the next week) that the head of the group was furious that more food and drink was added to his bill. My wife theorizes that they could see what I was doing and went with it.”

But thankfully, this appears to have been the last time that the men caused problems in that bar. “From what I heard, the group never returned to the establishment again,” the OP shared.

Image credits: Marcus Herzberg (not the actual photo)

It’s important to set boundaries when dealing with entitled individuals

We can only hope that the men in this story learned their lesson and have put an end to their table-stealing ways. But it’s an unfortunate fact that people sometimes feel entitled to things that aren’t theirs at all. Whether it’s a colleague stealing snacks from your desk or a family member stealing your birthday present because “what’s yours is theirs,” dealing with entitled individuals can be exhausting.

According to Verywell Mind, entitled behavior can be caused by a variety of factors, including how someone was raised, how much special treatment they got as a child, how often their parents solved problems for them, societal and cultural factors, how spoiled they were growing up and how often they were denied things as a child.

But regardless of where this behavior stems from, it’s important to set boundaries with entitled people. Don’t be afraid to tell them “no” and allow them to solve their own problems. You’re not obligated to bend over backwards for them, even if they think you are.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this petty revenge in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever found yourself in a similar situation? Feel free to weigh in, and then check out this Bored Panda article discussing similar drama!

Image credits: Life Of Pix (not the actual photo)

