Hindsight is, reportedly, 20/20 but there are always a few things people have gone through that stuck with them. More often than not, it’s the things that weren’t done or the people who weren’t spoken to that end up haunting someone in the long run. Regrets are painful, but a part of life all of us have to face. Someone asked “What is your biggest regret in life?” and netizens shared what was on their hearts. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own thoughts and experiences below. More info: Quora

#1 Not marrying my Girlfriend.



We were together for more than 2 years and she was the only girl i know that loved me more than anyone i have ever loved. Her love was unconditional and pure and we were so desperate to marry each other. Somehow we knew we were both perfect for each other and would be so happy together, always.



There was only one problem, the problem was me. My family is extremely orthodox and i loved my father so much that i had promised myself that i will marry a girl that he selects for me. Now don’t get me wrong, when my girlfriend and i came close, i explained this very clearly to her. We both were however so much in love with each other that we couldn’t stop and agreed that the relation would end when one of us gets married.



Unfortunately i got married first and those months were the most painful of our life.



After 8 years and a divorce later, that is the biggest regret of my life.

#2 4V6I met with a car accident on 22nd July 2015. At that time I was pursuing my first-year MBA. It was my friend's birthday. He asked me to buy some food for everyone. I had my own car at that time so I went to buy the food along with two of my friends. It was around 11:30 pm. We searched for open restaurants everywhere but we were not able to find any, so we decided to go back. I was speeding my car at 120 Km/hr and there was a truck waiting to make a U-turn. I didn’t slow down the car. I thought I can cross the truck before it takes U-turn but instead I hit the truck. After that, I don't remember anything. Next time I opened my eyes, I was inside an Operation Theatre. Both my legs were broken and I unwent two surgeries to fix my legs. As for what happened to my two friends who were with me, the one who sat beside me in the front seat had a fractured hip and the one in the rear seat had minor injuries. After the surgery on both of my legs, I got another shocking news that the toes on both my feet were severely damaged and crushed so they would have to be amputated, so that the infection won't spread to my legs. Then I went for another six surgeries to amputate my toes.



It was the hardest time in my life, I was not even able to walk. I was just lying in the hospital bed for almost 6 months while my friends were promoted and going to the second year of the course. I was extremely depressed and sad for the mistake I had committed that day. I was not able to forgive myself for that. Then I and my friend (with the hip injury) got special permission from the college and were allowed to write the exam without attending any classes for six months. Finally we completed the MBA degree with 70% marks. Afterwards, we also got placed in a company through campus selection but I didn't join the job as my parents didn't want me to stay in that city anymore. So I came to my native place and after one year, I got a job and worked for a very less salary, but my parents were happy as I was with them. Now I’m 27 years old, physically fit, and now I run and jump again. I still own a car which I drive by myself everyday to my office. No one can find about my absent toes unless I walked barefeet. I always wear socks and shoes to hide this from everyone as I don't want them to feel sympathy on me.



This was the biggest mistake in my life I should have avoided driving at late nights for unimportant things and also should have driven relatively slowly and more carefully. Because of that unfortunate incident, I feel my life's growth slowed down.



My two friends who were involved in that car accident are well settled and happily married now.



I just wanted to share this with everyone so that they can understand that life is unpredictable and we should always fight back if things don't go in our favour. Life is short, and we should enjoy every moment of it.

#3 My dad had called me up and he was asking me about my health as I was pregnant at that time. After a while he said he had to disconnect as he had to go for an emergency (he was a doctor ).



Before disconnecting my call, he asked me to take care of myself, my unborn child and my mom too. I asked him what made him say that I should take care of my mom too when she was with him.



He told me that he just felt like saying it. I told him that I am coming to him and mom in a couple of months and I expect a lot of pampering from him, mom and my siblings for myself and my unborn child.



He said that his love and blessings are always with me and disconnected the call.



My dad passed away the next day due to a sudden cardiac failure while he still was in hospital attending his patients.



I couldn't see him for the last time. I couldn't seek his blessings. Since I was pregnant at that time, I was mildly sedated and kept away from the information until his last rites were performed.



My biggest regret: Not seeing my dad for the last time .

#4 Divorce.



I was 18 when I got married. It was 1989, I was in love. We got married. He was 19. We welcomed our first daughter in 1990, second in 1991. We felt complete. Life was beautiful. My husband's business was doing great. We could afford a luxurious life with many amenities by God's grace.



4 years later we decided to have another baby. I was pregnant again. This time I wanted to have a boy. I used to pray for a boy. In 1996, my prayers were answered. I gave birth to a gorgeous baby boy. He had my eyes, he had my smile, and he had his father's finger shape.



I was happy.



One year later, my husband decided to expand his business. He moved his business from the capital of the country to the economic capital of the country.



Initially he would come home every Friday and leave on Monday. This stopped after 2 months. His visits reduced. He didn't have any affair, he was very loyal but he made his business his priority. We started fighting. Every time we spoke we only had arguments. This continued till 1999 February, when we decided to separate. I regret it.



He bought us a house near our daughters' school. We decided that the daughters will stay with me and he took the custody of our 30 months old baby. I fought for my son's custody but lost. We never remained in touch.



4 years ago, my husband got in touch with my daughters. They started spending time together. He would often meet them and call them.



One day my daughters requested him to let them meet their brother. He agreed. I was happy I was finally going to meet my son after 15 years. I didn't know him at all. I didn't know how he looked, what he liked, nothing at all.



When I met him, I realised how horrible I am as a mother. Because of my stupid decision it was my son who suffered the most.



He was put into a boarding school right away. My husband never met him in all these years. He was busy with his business. My baby was left there all alone. When other children went back to their homes during vacation, my baby had nowhere to go. He stayed there at the hostel. He had to eat horrible hostel food. He never came home for holidays. He doesn't know what a family is. He doesn't know what love is. For 15 years he was left all alone like an orphan, but, my husband sent him money regularly. He was an orphan with money.



I never got married after the divorce. I spent my life taking care of my daughters. I wish I can go back in time. I could've stayed there with my husband and took care of my baby. My precious little baby lost his childhood because of me. He deserves a better mother. It wasn't his fault.

#5 It was last semester of my college. Third exam.



My girlfriend’s Dad was severely sick and was admitted. She has this thing of intuition when something is about to go wrong, and I never took it seriously.



This time we were studying and she called me late evening to say, she is getting a strong intuition that something is wrong. I calmed her down and asked her not to worry and focus on preparation.



Couple of hours later she called again to say that she wants to go and meet Dad at that very moment. As she was already not able to study for that particular exam, I suggested to study for now and meet him next day, on the way back from exam.



Next early morning I got the bad news that her Dad is no more.



When she met me the first thing she said is she couldn’t meet Dad one last time before he left. And since then I consider myself responsible to stop her the previous day.



It was recently that I confessed this to her and she helped me move on from the regret.

#6 I wasted 2.1 Millions of minutes of my life by Choosing mechanical engineering over Computer Science.



4 years



1,462 days



35,088 hours



2,105,280 minutes



126,316,800 seconds were wasted.



Yes, I could not fight with my parents and well wishers to choose a branch which I wanted to.



I wanted to become a software engineer but I was forced to study Mechanical engineering, I could not find anything interesting in my entire engineering except spending leisure time with my computer science friend @Sai Kumar



I was totally f**ked up.



Decided to get rid of it.



Improved my basic programming skills and communication skills while trying to pass mechanical engineering subjects.



Finally this is me placed in a MNC and working as software engineer but I always regret about my 4 years of life which I had lost.

#7 I don’t like to share my personal life with anyone, so writing this anonymously. Though I have made some mistakes in life, this one really tops the chart.



So me any my father were never really close, although he cared for me but never really showed it (like most indian dads) and I was the same as well. It was my final year engineering exams when I received a call from home, it was my sister who said that dad just fainted and we are taking him to the hospital. I reached as soon as I could, he suffered from brain haemorrhage. Though the doctore saved him, he was not able to walk or speak properly after that. He was 57 at the time.



After 3 years went by, we had accepted this fate and were living peacefully. My dad was now able to take care of himself(doing his day to day activities that is) and he used to exercise as well, since the doctors mentioned it was very important for him to keep his body moving.



One fine day he complained to us that he is having some chest pain so he’ll skip exercise, we all thought it was due to gas so didn’t pay much thoguht to it. This continued for 3–4 days after which I had an argument with him and I shouted these exact words to him “You are just finding excuses to not exercise, there’s nothing wrong with you. You are just being lazy.”



Guess what! Next morning he started sweating really bad and fainted. We took him to the hospita and found that he was suffering from a heart attack and doctor said that it must be going on for about 4–5 days now. He asked us how come we didn’t notice any symptoms and we were all blank and cried like anything.



He was not so lucky this time, after being in the ICU for 15 days, he didn’t make it. Life has never really been the same since, beacise all I can think of now is our last coversation in which I shouted at him. That’s my last interaction with him, the amount of pain and guilt I feel now, if I could give everything I have just to change that one moment where I shouted at him, I would not even think twice.



But I can’t, after that day I’ve realised the importance of words and parents as well. Although they may not always show but we(their children) are the best thing that ever happened to them.



Please guys, treat your parents with the love and respect they deserve, because you don’t know which conversation is going to be the last one.

#8 Long story short, I have a skin condition that results in white patches almost all over my body . All my life ,while in school, I tried my best to hide these white patches which i thought were unpleasant looking . Not with makeup but with full sleeved clothes , hair over my forehead and all other ideas that could hide or camouflage those white spots .



With years passed, the urge to hide them has faded now . I wear whatever I wanna wear , my hair is neatly done and not over my face . in simple words , I have grown out of that dark phase when I wasn't confortable in my own skin.



Now I am 22 . I recently joined a swimming class for the first time in my life . And we know how swimming costumes are! My arms , legs and my back were quite visible in that costume . The first day when i stepped out wearing that costume , I looked for people staring at my different skin … I looked …and looked but no one seemed to be paying attention . All of them minded their own business . One girl complimented me on my costume and I have been swimming like that since that day without any kind of embarrassment or shame about my skin .



I felt relieved but something hit me hard . What about all those years of excruciating mental pain i endured in hiding my spots .



No one told me there was no need to hide them .



No one told me , there was no need to wear stockings in the month of June .



Sadly , I cant go back in time and tell my younger self all this . This is my biggest regret. Atleast . One of my biggest regret . It is a lesson I learnt late . Late like a sailor's message that arrived when the sailor had already drowned .



But , if you are reading this and if you are someone going through a similar phase or you know someone who is going through this . Stop them . take a moment to tell them how redundant and unnecessary it is to hide something that is an integral part of them .

#9 When my first son was a child, I was a law student and also the sole breadwinner in the family. So, I left him with caretakers and took off. I spent days away from him. Returning home exhausted and cuddling him briefly before passing out. He spent days planted in front of TV in his little walker, not going anywhere, not doing anything. As a result, he suffered a delay in his development that we are now working hard to undo.



My biggest regret in life is that I haven’t found a way to both provide for him and raise him.

#10 I dropped out of computer engineering as a major at George Washington.



This was around 2003, I ended up majoring in business which has worked out fine overall.



But at my core, I think I’m an engineer. I like being creative and have always been very analytical. My dad was an engineering major at the Naval Academy, so maybe it runs in me.



Also, tech has exploded...

#11 I bought Bitcoin nearly three years ago when it was trading at $256.31 per BTC.



I remember being the only person at my school with any understanding of what the new technology was. I was so excited about it that I wanted everyone to be a part of it. I told all my friends and teachers about Bitcoin and wanted them to invest in it and understand it just like myself.



Any person that would take the time to listen to my Bitcoin spiel and download the app Coinbase I would give a small reward. I sent $1 worth of BTC to everyone that would do so.



I also wanted the ladies to know that I owned a fair share of the new technology. I purchased a gift card to the movie theater with Bitcoin so that I could take a few different dates out to the movies. I went to two different movies using my purchase and payed for my date both times, so it was 4 tickets total.



Those were both VERY big mistakes.



The $1 I sent everyone? I was really sending them each around $55. These are students that I barely knew. $55 is a big chunk of money to be handing out at 17 years old.

And the two movies I went to? Each movie ran me about $1200. Each ticket cost me $600. I spent roughly $2400 on two movies. THOSE ARE THE MOST EXPENSIVE MOVIE TICKETS OF ALL TIME.

At this point I have no recollection of who I sent $55 to and I’m not even sure which movies I saw for $1200 a piece. I definitely regret it.

#12 It’s a simple one that changed my life forever unfortunately. I picked up a shift at work late one night and left my kids with my ma so I could do so. It was usually papa who watched my twins, but he was sick so I asked ma. I mean that’s fine and shouldn’t be a big deal right? I left and all was good, I worked several hours, with a few checkins and no problems. I get home early the next morning to find ma passed out drunk on our couch with Patrick in tub. He had drowned while ma got drunk, and I’ll never understand why she couldn’t have waited a few minutes to start/keep drinking. I knew she was an alcoholic, but she’d gone from binging every day to just on her day off over the last several months and was doing really well with not needing alcohol to function.



She went to prison for 4 years and remained sober the last decade of her life before she died. That was her way of apologizing for Patrick’s death and accepting responsibility and blame. I was proud of her for that and though it can’t undo her actions, it made it easier to live with.

#13 Not taking pictures.



Whenever I saw people taking pictures/selfies, I was thinking: “Oh how dumb they are, you have to enjoy the moment not take pictures”. Now I realise that I am the dumb one.



I never took my camera with me on any memorable event. Yes, I still can remember what happened but my memory is not perfect and memories do fade.



Now I want to remember how my great grandmother used to bake her special cake. How she used to watch my siblings, but I never recorded it, and she is no longer around.



I want to remember how my boyfriend and I used to feed squirrels that time we went to Bristol. But I didn’t record it, and now he is not around either. How we travelled around and explored. But all I have is memories that are fading.



See, I can’t remember how green was the grass that day in the park in Bristol, or what my great grandma was wearing. I have a vague idea but I want to see how it happened.



Now I understand why my dad records everything, but in the past I was ashamed of him taking a camera with him everywhere.



I think now its time to record my memories.

#14 Not taking the flight.



Girlfriend and I were college students. We loved each other and we saved money the whole year for a trip together in Europe. Since we studied in different cities, we booked different flights that arrived roughly at the same time.



I sent her a message saying that I wasn’t going anymore, she only got my message once she arrived at the destination. It was her dream vacation. She was so lovely and caring, she had a luggage full of gifts for me.



Why did I abandon her in another country? I had a coursework project that wasn’t quite finished, I was still polishing it.



Oh, did I mention I got an A for that course? It was totally worth missing the flight, I totally knew how to handle priorities.



Remarkably, she forgave me for having been such an asshole and we got back together. We are happily engaged now.

#15 I made my mother’s Facebook account.

#16 My biggest regret in life is choosing a career that my parents wanted me to go into.



My parents always wanted me to be an engineer and nothing else. No engineer, no son. That was the situation at my home. As Asian parents do, my parents also were too strict with my career and didn't give me the flexibility to think what I really wanted to do. So, with no other choice I spent 4 years of my life in a degree I never wanted to do. Every day felt like an eternity in hell. You happy dad? There's a degree on your wall now which you can look at for the rest of your life so you can feel pride at dinner table conversations about how you ruined my life. I wasted 10% of my life in a career I never wanted.



Now my parents want me to get a Master's degree in the same field and opt for a government job where beauracracy prevails. No, I'm not doing it whether they like it or not. I'm switching careers.



My dad loves me, no doubts in that but I don't. I hate him because he was so blinded by his love for me being an engineer and a government officer that he ruined my childhood and my teenage years. I act like I love my parents but I don't. I'm am running two businesses now and those I also started without telling my parents. I'll me moving out soon.



Today's humiliation is better than tomorrow's regret.

#17 I wish I came out sooner.



I didn’t really know about being trans until I was around 12, but I really wish I made it more obvious when I was younger that I didn’t feel like a girl.



If I showed I felt that way before I basically had freedom on the Internet and could explore as I pleased, then my parents would probably see that nothing influenced my feelings and would accept me more.



Also, if I came out sooner, that would give them more time to accept it, and that means me possibly getting help and hormones sooner. Right now I’m in some weird limbo where my parents “accept” me but they aren’t doing anything to help. If we dealt with that limbo before I hit puberty then where I’m at right now would probably be much better.



But it’s too late now. I came out three years ago, and it looks like I’ll have to wait another 3 to get hormones, assuming I can afford it.

#18 After a year in Vietnam, I came home and met a woman that I really grew to love, and I ended up marrying her. But without realizing I had PTSD, I pushed her and our sons away by drinking and staying away from home so much that she left me. Eventually, my sons also left me, and now I have no relationship with any of them.

#19 I was in complete shock at the sudden death of my firstborn son at the age of 22. He left behind a one year-old son who does not remember him and a pregnant wife who had a daughter who never knew him. My greatest regret is that I did not offer his organs to save the lives of others. My son was the epitome of good health When he drowned. To save time and distance to cross a creek at rock State Park, Maryland he leapt from one bolder to another, slipped on the mass of the second boulder and became jammed between the two. It was spring runoff from the mountains and the water was flowing fast and furious over his head as the boulders held him. His Very healthy organs could have saved many lives. Even though the autopsy report said death by drowning he did not drowned he died of a severe asthma attack because the water was 32° and had not frozen because it was flowing so rapidly. Even his lungs could have saved another life. I will never forgive myself for not offering his organs to others.

#20 I started smoking at age 11. I'm now 66 and have emphysema. It's a cruel way to die. There are so many things I can't do anymore without gasping for breath. I'm glad I have no kids or grandkids as there's no way I'd be able to spend time doing things with them.

#21 I lived my parents until I was 32. I lived at home and went to a local college, graduating when I was 23. Got a pretty good job and saved enough money for awesome trips to Africa and Costa Rica. Bought a nice new car. Saved enough money to make a large down payment on a condo when I finally moved out.



The part I regret is not getting out on my own much sooner. I’m very introverted, and lost a lot of opportunities to learn to get along with people. I didn’t have to. Sure I had friends and dated, but I never had roommates. I had girl friends, but never a sleep over at my parent’s house. By the time I moved out I was fully in career mode and comfortably set in my ways. I feel like I got a very delayed start learning social skills and learning to push myself to get out of the house. I’m not exactly lonely. I learned to live quite happily by myself. At this point it’s just easier and comfortable that way. I’m 61 now. Never married. Quite honestly I’ve become a self-made hermit.



Part of me would like to be in a long term relationship. Hell, part of me would like to be a short-term relationship. At this point it’s just easier not to. I know it’s laziness. You don’t have to tell me that. If I *really* wanted to I could push out of my comfort zone, but in the end long standing behavior patterns are hard to break. Wish I had never established those non-social behavior patterns.

#22 I'm a single gay man. One of my life's regrets is that I never had children. I don't dwell on the subject because that's water under the bridge, but I think I would have been a great father.

#23 My biggest regret in life is getting married. Before marriage, I was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed the little moments in life. I worked on weekdays, relaxed on weekends, and loved to travel. Life felt balanced and fulfilling.



But after marriage, things changed drastically. Now, I find myself happy only 2-3 days a month. Even on those days, much of my time is spent trying to figure out why my wife is upset, handling household tasks like taking out the trash, making sure the bedsheets are in order, and so on.



Marriage has taken away a lot of the freedom and joy I used to cherish. It's frustrating, and I miss the person I used to be.



PS - This is for fun. If my wife finds out then I’m gone :)

#24 When I was in my late 20s, my husband and I were living in St. Paul, MN. Around dusk one late autumn day we pulled up to a convenience store and I my husband ran in to purchase something while I waited in the car. It was a chilly evening and a cold drizzle was turning into a rain storm. I noticed a girl, about 15 or 16, shivering under the building's eaves trying to avoid the now driving rain. She wasn't wearing a coat and her jeans and t-shirt were soiled and raggedy. I tried to see her more clearly through the wet windshield and it looked as though there might be bruises on one side of her face and that she was bleeding from a cut on her lip. As I watched, she started to cry. I struggled with a profound desire to help this girl and an equally strong fear of not knowing what to do. I sat rooted in my warm, dry car unable to make the decision to get out and approach her. Then my husband returned. I couldn't even articulate to him the moral impass I was in. He started the car and we proceeded on our way.



The memory of that young woman huddled against the plate glass storefront, looking utterly alone and bone-cold has haunted me for 40 years. How many evenings have I gone to bed wondering what was going on with her and what became of her? How my times have I asked myself what stopped me from getting out of the car? Perhaps I should not consider this as something to regret as it deeply affected the rest of my life. I am a much more empathetic person than I might have otherwise been and have never allowed myself to fear helping another person again. But still, I DO truly regret not going out into the rain that evening.

#25 There's this girl. She was a smart, intelligent and caring soul. Every summer when we met, she would make sure I was the happiest person on this planet. She would talk to me for hours! She loved me and I loved her back.



Two summers back, she called me all of a sudden. She asked,"Why are you not here to see me? Come soon." I had traded my visit for an internship half way across the country, so I coolly replied,"Very soon!" She calmly said an OK, and we hung up.



Two days later, she passed away. By the time I reached, her last rites were done with. The girl was my Grandmother. I wish I had gone visiting her instead.

#26 Pinging “hi” on fb to my crush during my final year (2012) of college.



She was an intelligent, classy girl and I was always in awe of her during my entire college days. I never had the guts to start a conversation with her though. Somehow gathered courage and sent a hi along with congrats on the day she got a placement offer.



That is how it all started - She replied and the conversation began. We would chat almost every other day on Fb on some random topic from then on and the chats were never ending. There were days I slept on my laptop itself while chatting. From fb we graduated to whatsapp slowly and started becoming good friends. Friendship started showing sudden signs of possessiveness 6 months down the line; We both knew we weren't just friends anymore, but we did not accept it for a long time because of our orthodox family backgrounds which would fail to understand love.



Two years later during some random fight she confessed that she loves me and we can't be just friends anymore. I loved her throughout these years, it was our family backgrounds which stopped me from taking it forward. But, now with she conveying her feelings I wiped all such thoughts and said a yes to her. We began our relationship with lots of hope and love about our futures.



The relationship lived through all tough situations for 2.5 years. I started thinking of her as my wife as opposed to girl friend as we were so hopeful and blinded by love. I had imagined a whole life with her all these years.



I convinced my family somehow and they were ok with my love, but she couldn't do that. Her parents gave emotional tortures and she went through a lot of trauma. It was a disastrous three months in our relationship. She tried her best - she had to choose between her parents and me. I loved her so much that I could do anything for her, anything to make her feel better. All I wanted was for her to be happy after those emotional tortures she went through. We cannot live happily knowing her parents would be unhappy - so we ended our relationship.



Little did I know what this would cause to me in the upcoming months as all I wanted at that moment was her to be relieved from the pressure her family was exerting on her. Initial days post break up were fine as I spent a lot of time in office and with friends. Slowly but steadily breakup started having its effect on me. 3 months post breakup I felt like visiting the places I went with her. I started going to these places often from then. I started missing her terribly. I reduced talking to people, I started spending times alone staring at the plain sky every evening.



6 months post breakup I somehow figured out she had been married. I was happy for her and her parents. At the same time i understood breaking up and watching them belong to someone else are two entirely different things. I felt numbness in me - something which belonged to you all through had suddenly been ripped off you. I fell sick, lost weight, lost hope in life, almost lost reasons to genuinely smile in the consequent months. Am trying hard to cope up with life. I will live through for the sake of my parents.



Its been more than a year since we broke up and here I am (at 3 AM) trying to retrospect what would have happened if I had not pinged a “hi” 5 years back. May be I wouldn't have inflicted pain and emotional burden on her peaceful family. May be I would not be missing someone else's wife now. May be I would be sleeping peacefully now without worrying about anything. Yes, I truly regret pinging her that day.

#27 I am 22, recently graduated Mechanical Engineer and UNEMPLOYED.



It's 23:15, I am sitting on my rooftop, lost in the thoughts of getting rejected from an interview today. Well talking about regrets, there is only one:



'I lack communication skills.’



And this is how it goes:



I completed my schooling from a government Hindi medium school. I got 100/100 in maths but 63/100 in English. But I topped my school so didn't care about one subject.



I took admission in a government engineering college of Uttarakhand where I completely devoted myself in studies to get good marks and a job. Didn't join any college society and never participated in any activities.



In final year, companies came for recruitment and here comes the CLIMAX:



M/S Escorts: GD out



Hero moto corp: written clear, GD out



Bajaj motors: written clear, Interview out



Applied off campus: 4 GDs out, 3 Interviews out.



See, I had points in my mind to speak in GD and interviews, even some very good points. But at that moment I was unable to plot them verbally. I wasn't quick enough to think and speak at the same time because I never did it before.



And every time whole conversation converges to, “mmmm…. you know” “mmmm…. you know”.



So a little piece of advice to all newcomers who are going to build their careers in any field:



'If you can't explain it to someone, you don't know it.’



So just learn how to present your thoughts the way you think them and try to be social.



Good luck.



P.S. I watch English TV series( Breaking Bad, GOT etc.) and English movies too, very often. But listening, thinking and speaking are all different.

#28 When I was a child, 3rd grade to be specific, I found a caterpillar in my garden.



I instantly remembered one of my friends saying “Lock a caterpillar in a match box, it will turn into a butterfly after a week”.



I loved butterflies. So I ran into my kitchen to find a match box. Found one. There were only two match sticks, threw them away and went to my garden running. Somehow managed to put that caterpillar in that matchbox.



I made two small holes on the either sides so that there’ll be some air. Placed the matchbox in a cool and dry place.



2 days passed, I couldn’t stand my curiosity, opened the matchbox to see the progress.



I FOUND IT DEAD.



I cried a lot but that caterpillar I had killed unintentionally never came back to life.



All I had in my mind was REGRET.



I eventually learned not to believe anyone blindly. This incident laid the foundation.

#29 I'm actually a student studying far away from my home .I had a diseased sister who had no chances of surviving. EVERYBODY in the family except my little sister knew about her ill health.Even I was told about this long after my parents came to know about it. Whenever I came home from holidays I used to bring her chocolates but that time she asked me to bring something which is very special at the place I'm studying whenever I come home.



During Dussehra I didn't have a plan to go home as there were only a few holidays and all the time would be gone in travelling.But I felt homesick and suddenly made up my mind .I didn't even have a reservation . So in a hurry,I reached home and forgot to bring her any gift.



But the next day I brought her ice cream(a big family pack) .She felt happy for it and I left for my college. Unfortunately the ice cream that I brought her was the only food she had eaten after I had left .Three days later I came to know that she was dead. I felt ashamed of myself for not bringing the gift she wanted. I still regret it and cry sometimes.



Sorry my lovely sister.



She though was 12yrs old but had a maturity of an adult .Everyone remembers her for her respectful and polite way of speaking which children of her age would never do.

#30 The day I did not help an accident survivor.





This happened outside of Aarey colony on Western Express Highway in Mumbai. There were these riders on highway riding like it's their last day on earth.



I was just noticing them from the signal and the rider could not control the vehicle when a bus hit the brakes. This bike straight up dashed into the bus.



The crash was so hard and straight that the bikes front part made a dent in the bus and got stuck in it like as if it's parked on the main stand.



The boys the vehicle also did not fall from the bike and that made me assume it was not a fatal accident. However, I still went over there to check on them.



As I moved closer I noticed none of them were wearing a helmet. Ahh, riding like crazy, that too without a helmet, you deserve it, I said to myself.



I reached closer and I noticed something that put me in shock. I saw the rider flat on the fuel tank and a little blood stream coming from a part of his face which I couldn't see.



Then I noticed the pillion moving, as soon as I turned to him, he was furiously shaking, more like a stroke I think. He wasn’t bleeding by then, but as soon as I reached to grab him so he doesn't fall from the bike he puked blood. He was still on the back seat but rested on his back looking at the sky.



Seeing that I immediately stopped, the people who I thought deserved it, did not. Nobody deserves that kind of pain.



I had chickened out. By now, like me there were other people gathered around them but no one was doing anything that was remotely called as help.



After a few minutes I heard a loud yet a very low pitched voice. It was a girl asking everyone to move aside. Nobody had called the ambulance. I think everyone knew the evening traffic won't allow the ambulance to reach. She too realized that.



This girl straight-up started asking car owners to take them, nobody stopped. Later she did something outrageous. She legit went and stood in the middle of the f**king highway and stopped a taxi driver and with the help of people literally forced him to take these survivors up.



To this very day I regret the fact I did not respond like I should have.



But remember, next time you see an accident, you act, you f**king act. You don't want to be me in that situation and regret later, because you are going to regret it for years.



After that, never have I ever missed helping any one, my conscience is too aware to get away with not helping.



I wrote this answer with the only intention of getting at least a single person to act if ever they happen to come across any accident.

#31 Falling in love all over again to a man I dated and trusted in high school after 25 years. I gave up a wonderful relationship, a beautiful home at the beach, a great job that I had for 21 years and moved to the southern desert to be and marry him. We were married for 20 years and I found out he was living 2 separate lives with another woman and for the last 5 years had been hiding thousands of dollars with his greedy, adult daughter to keep for themselves. Now fighting and going through a divorce and discovering just how evil a person can be. I never stopped loving him and still struggle with not hating him. Wake up every day wondering why without an answer from him. He is still lying about everything and it kills my heart that all those years were wasted and what little regard he had for me. Throughout our marriage, he was always kind to me and when I found out he turned on me and is full of hate. I will never understand the horrible betrayal from a man I adored and would have done anything for.

#32 I have rejected an offer of photoshoot from Bollywood Hunts.



Yes !! This is my biggest regret in life because the model who got my offer became the biggest model of product & offers in Flipkart.



Actually i have rejected this offer because of my sister’s birthday, which was in the same week as of offered date.



Finally when i realized my fault, i started working hard & applied for many photoshoot offers. Lastly i got selected by cloudtail (Amazon’s biggest seller) as their lead model for products.

#33 I have an overbite.



Thanks to genetics, I have straight teeth. But because I have an overbite, the dentist required I have braces. With the braces, they special ordered an orthodontic headgear that I was supposed to wear while I slept every night so that it could shift and correct my useless overbite.



(The headgear in this picture is actually smaller than what I had)



My regret is that I never wore it. I shared a room with four sisters and I was so embarrassed to put it on. My sisters would never dare make fun of me, but I was too self-conscious. I know I would be sleeping while it was on, but I just couldn’t bring myself to get over it and use it. I was a freshman in High School and in the midst of puberty. When I would go back to the dentist for the follow ups, my doctor would just know that I wasn’t using it. My poor momma would get in trouble and so would I.



My mom begged me to put it on and I tried, I really did; but I would take it off in between my snoozes. I regret being so insecure and not using my headgear. I am now stuck with an overbite and permanent retainers because my dentist did not trust me with removable ones. The older I get, the more I regret it.



Kids, follow your dentists/doctors orders.

#34 My only regret in life so far:



Last year, I received a marriage proposal from a young doctor and I REFUSED!!!!!!!



I was 24 years old and a 4th year university student graduating in two months. It was sort of arranged proposal, which could have led to an arranged marriage (which I am okay with). I had never seen the boy nor communicated with him, nor has he ever seen me. My mom called me to tell me about it. She said that because he is not from our tribe she did not like him but told me the decision is up to me. My aunty knew the boy, so she communicated to him and he sent his picture and I sent mine. When I saw his picture, I decided there and then that it was a NO. He was tall and dark, not a handsome face but just a so-so. Both my uncle and aunty praised the boy and said he was a treasure and would make a good husband.



I did not even think about it twice and said a straight NO. Of course, my mom was happy to deliver the NO to the proposal.



1 year later and am still not married (not even a suitor). He got married earlier this year and I am here regretting. How I wish I had never judged him. Maybe this would have been a different story.

#35 My friend called me 2 days before committing a s*icide, I did not attend his call neither did I call him back. It’s been 2 years since that incidence, may be I could have saved him.

I was too busy with my new job, financial independence, parties while his love for civil services left him jobless after the college and a under a lot of pressure from the society, as he could not secure a job studying in the best of engineering college.



His parents didn’t understand, his friends didn’t understand, I didn’t understand .



He spent a whole year in loneliness, in a dark corner in Karol bagh preparing for UPSC, but good days were far. He just couldn’t take the burden any more. He lost the race and quit!



I have been in touch with his family for the past two years, they are suffering a lot.



One of his sister’s is an IPS officer now after 3 failed attempts fulfilling his dreams to serve the nation.



Please I don’t want anyone judging. Please refrain from commenting no sympathies no theories. I am using Quora as a medium to lay some burden off my chest.

#36 I taught my mother to use Youtube , Hotstar , Voot to watch news and serials on my Laptop.



REST IS HISTORY.

#37 Loosing my virginity to a wrong guy.



I met this guy on Facebook in 2016 and I was in a girls school that time with strict family at home so online platforms were the only way I could meet people especially the opposite gender. I was just 16 that time and this guy pinged me and we started talking. After a month or so I met him and I fell in that trap. I thought it's all lovey dovey things he's doing for me that means he really loves me. Poor me! I had Littrellly no idea that time what actual love feels like. I was just a dumb asshole with a immature and innocent heart. Oh lord why!! Anyways, that online dating turned real but I was too stupid to notice that this guy only texts me during nights, he calls me only to talk dirty, most of the time our talks were sexts. I had all the red flags in front of my eyes but Me being totally inexperienced with the outside world thought it's all love.



He took me to his flat after some days and he did everything. I was closing my eyes and feeling him all over me being shy hidden and with pink glossy cheeks. I was having love in my eyes in my heart. But then when this guy was done sleeping with me. He dropped me to the nearest bus stand and he stopped calling me and texting me. That's when I realised ohh this chapter is over. I was sad and broken ofcourse and it took me 4 years to forget it all and get in the reality of this world. I did my schooling and college and now I was seeing the true world with my own eyes. Who is smart who is dumb what is right what is wrong I got to know it all later but I just feel it deep down that wish I could just stop it all and save my D day for my Mr. Perfect.



I just feel and regret it the most. I don't regret loosing my Virginity before marriage I just regret the fact that I lost it to the wrong man who wasn't even in love with me. And what makes it worst is the face that years later now I realized that even I wasn't in love with this man. I was moved on and did great in my life later and met so many nice people, experienced what an actual love feels like. So it makes even more worst that I lost my Virginty to a man whom even I didn't love.



Anyways I'm over it now but just sometimes deep down I always had this in my mind.

#38 I never forgave my wife.



My high school sweetheart and I had a son when we were just 17. We got married at 19. At 21 she cheated on me. Because I wanted to stay near my son I stayed with her but I was never able to forgive her. After her infidelity she became a great wife and was always a wonderful mother but still I couldn’t let go of the past. It took many years but we finally divorced after my son was grown. Since our divorce, 5 years ago, I have been miserable. I miss her terribly. We are still friends and talk regularly but I hate that I could never forgive her. I am more unhappy without her than I was with her. I truly wish I could have found a way to get over it while we were still together.

#39 My biggest regret is not inviting my son’s father to our family photo shoot. The photo shoot was a gift from my sister. I guess I didn’t want to ask because I didn’t want to deal with the logistics of getting him and the photographer in the same place at the same time. Logistics was often frustrating with him.



Little did I know that he would die that same year. I don’t have single good pic of the two of them together. It would have meant a lot to my son.



My son’s dad was only 43 when he died of a heart attack. I thought I would have another opportunity. I was wrong. It’s definitely my biggest regret.

#40 Last night, I slept around 9 PM as I was extremely tired.



Then Mom came and woke me up and made me eat my dinner. I quickly finished that while half-sleep.



I got back to sleep and then even when I was not fully sleep, I felt a blanket over me. Oh! this must be Dad. He switched on the mosquito repellent, switched off the lights and then during midnight, I noticed that he came to accompany me in my room.



Now, when the Mom's love is loud and clear. I fail to notice that Dad is loving and probably he loves me more than he loves my siblings.



That blanket reminded me of thousands of similar incidents since childhood. His love and care is mute and hence often go unnoticed.



I also didn't realize that he has taken leave as I came home after long time.



He did that as he wanted to spend some more time with me.



Love of a Dad is often underrated. I regret taking his love for granted. I Love my dad :)

#41 People say mistakes are meant to teach us lessons. But some mistake are way too big which leave us only with regret.



My biggest regret in life is going to kota for neet preparation in 11th grade. I was good student till 10th with study fun balanced. When i went to kota i had no idea what it's like to be there. I was just clueless. I was doing good for quite sometime and then my health deteriorated. I missed my classes for like a week or two and if you have studied there you'll know the value of single class. I missed on a lot of chapters and then came the phase where i just stopped studying. Started bunking classes. Binge watching web series. Basically i fuc*ed up.



I thought i would manage it in 12th as they teach 11th again. But then covid hitted and everything shifted online. And then i wasted 12th too.



I decided to take a drop from physics wallah online coaching which was also a major mistake. Studying online isn't really my thing and i should have known that by then. I wasn't able to solve doubts nor was I able to manage my time. I made another stupid decision to go back to kota but study online to get that environment. I was so isolated there and wasn't able to study. Later i was diagnosed with depression the same year (which isn't a excuse) and another year wasted.



Now the thing is once you start preparing for this competitive exams there's no going back. Drop after drop. I took admission in Allen's achiever batch next year and studied consistently but couldn't score enough to fetch a government medical College.



I didn't wanted to drop another year but i had already invested this much of time and if not neet then what was the thing which led me again to it. I decided to do self study with offline test series as my concepts were clear. And finally I am getting 665 marks this year.



Though i cracked this exam but it really doesn't needs this many years to do so. I just wasted three precious years of my life for a single exam. When my batchmates are graduating this i would be starting my college. I regret every moment i wasted watching series, hanging out with friends which no longer are my friends, wasting my parents money and my precious time.If you're a aspirant just give your best for once and all. Do not waste your time.

#42 Story goes like:



Me and my gf, 2 years back we were in a relationship. I had a decent job and she was also building her career.



After 2 years of realtionship she just left me, it shook me deepest inside. I quit the job and cut up from the world. And spend days thinking of past memories and watching shows and movies. Led to depression and loneliness.



That was really a regret, i didn't know how to handle that and pitfall, physically I've reached a state where i was about to die and mentally so sore too, later with hard work i achieve so much in life now I'm in great shape, and good mental state with help of friends trying to make carrier as entrepreneur.



The reason i write this article to show how meaning of relationship change and how vulnerable relationships could be, we should never take things for granted and keep working on relations everyday. Second reason for writing is how people waste their lives in past memo and future prediction, if relationship break we should teach and learn how to move on. Plz share your stories too and this could be anyone's story, I've wasted 2 years in such a relationship story and came up strong. Thanks for reading and support.❤️



But lost 2 years in darkness ( regret i have too). But happy now.

#43 Not been able to help my mother in her last time of life.



My mother passed away on 4th of may 2021 due to sudden drop of her oxygen saturation level .



On 3 rd of may 2021 everything was well ,she was advicing me to take care of myself isolate myself completely amid covid situation ,since I was away from my home 120 kms due to work but time changed drastically she left this world on the same day im my arms late at night all alone in an ambulance.



Things happened at such a pace that I was left completed shocked and devastated.



I would never be able to forget that black day of my life .I was all alone with my dead mother and even Close relatives didn't show up.



Things haven't improved slightly after my mom left this world, nothing is left in my life except pain , suffering and loneliness.



My mom was robbed out for her life ,In a single day she left me all alone in this world.



I would say this is the biggest regret in my life to not lived with my mother for much time. I wish i could have talked to her much ,could have cared for her much , could have made more memories,i just wish my mother could have lived more.I just wish these things now although i know nothing can happen.

#44 Regret of not checking my Facebook’s “OTHER MESSAGES” option.



No one could ever think that Facebook's other message’s tab could make a huge difference. It did to me, out of all the world’s luck.



It was few days back, precisely on Thursday last week when I had exhausted all my options of entertainment and scrolling down Facebook wall was also feeling humdrum. I opened my messenger and found an option of other messages. I was surprised to know the fact that I had so many messages there and I never bothered to check of course because of all the creepiness we witness always. I started reading all and was jolted by a message.



FLASHBACK 1 YEAR:



Well, last year I took part in a story writing competition for “WITTYFEED”, quite a famous content page on Facebook. I submitted my story and waited for 2–3 days but never got to know the results and forgot about it.



That day when I was checking my Facebook messages I found this:



I was dumbstruck!! I felt so bad and quickly I also checked witty feed's post regarding the winners and found this



YES!!! I had won the competition!! AND I regret it so much. Being the winner too, I couldn’t win anything. I so badly regret it.



It feels so awful but ecstatic at the same moment,knowing nevertheless I won :D

#45 I am 24 years Old Indian Woman. I will turn 25 on June 2017. Old enough to get settled in life either by getting married(thats what people tell me) or by getting a job(which I have got when I was 23).



When I was in 12th standard, I wanted to join engineering. But due to lack of proper guidance and my persistence I could not get in IIT. Well I think I am not the only one, there are many like me. So I really don’t regret that. I studied my level best and Cracked WBJEE and got into a medium level engineering college. On the first year itself, I realised engineering is not my cup of tea. May be I will be able to complete it without any lapse of year(which I did), but building a career on it will only spoil my future because that will just be a negotiation with my life. I believe we should not negotiate with our life as we have got only one. So I decided to go for my love, management. Took money from father and got myself enrolled with well known coaching institute(my college was in Kolkata and hence this time I got opportunity of proper coaching and guidance). But I did not study. Wasted my father’s hard earned money. Lied to them that I am studying. I knew I am going to fail, still I again took the money to fill up the Common Admission Test exam form. As expected I failed,I can swear that I did not study, I did not study even for 1 hour if I sum up the whole time I invested on it. I was careless, reckless, did not understand the importance of the step which I took, did not know the importance of the money which my father gave without asking me a single question.



Fast forward to January 2016, I again spent the equal amount of money for CAT. This time the money was mine. I knew how much I had to work hard to earn it. This time I was serious. I started to love the study which I had to do. I came back from office everyday and gave 2–3 hours. I took a long leave before exam which caused me Loss Of Pay. I literally bought time from my employer.



I regret this a lot, even now, every moment. When I had ample amount of time, I could study whole day, my father was expecting something from me. I lost something which I can never get back, 2 years of my life. I broke my parents’ trust, I cheated them.



But now I am determined. I have promised myself to repay the same, not by paying the physical money but by gifting them a great result which will make them happy. If not this year, next year. But I will repay them with my hard work. Take a note Ma and Bapi…:)

#46 I had s*x with my girlfriend. Okay so I understand it’s a norm in many countries to be physically intimate with your significant other but I’m from Pakistan.



The atmosphere here is considerably conservative. Moreover, any physical relations with the opposite gender out of wedlock are deeply looked down upon and carry severe punishments with them.



The reason why I did this was because I thought she was the one. That I was going to get married to her. That she was going to be my first and last. It was an in the moment thing but when things took a down turn and we broke up, it killed me. I felt a sort of deep responsibility towards her and just felt like a sh**ty person.



One thing that she said to me before our break up was “Now that you’ve had me, you’ve stopped loving me”. That killed me. I still love her and just yesterday tried to patch things up with her but she isn’t interested. She still means the world to me and I feel like a really shitty person for letting the break up happen even though it was due to the both of us.

#47 Not listening to my intuition.



I went out with an a**hole last year who seemed kind of off. I tried to break things off with him after the second date because it seemed like he just wanted one thing, while I wanted something with more of a commitment. He then laid on the charm and told me exactly what I wanted to hear. I decided to give him another chance.



I should have stuck to my decision and GTFO.



The whole relationship was a nightmare, and his constant lying made me spin in circles. The chemistry dwindled after the first couple of months, and became more of a comparison session between me and his exes (with his exes being “better than” me in all the ridiculous ways you can think of). He would put me down in other ways and then tell me that my self esteem was super low. It was slow torture for me but in a twisted way, I’m sure he enjoyed causing me pain. I can’t think of any other reason why someone would say such awful things if they didn’t secretly enjoy it. For the life of me, I don’t know why I didn’t break up with him.



It’s been months since it ended, but it’s been rough. I feel like my soul has been stolen from me, and I’m trying my best to find my way back. People say that even bad relationships are good life lessons, but I wish I had never met him. I was fine before I met him. Now I’m lucky if I can get through a day without crying. Today was not one of those days.

#48 I have many regrets in life, but the one that keeps me up at night has been hidden for nearly 50 years. This is the first time i have told anyone.



Mind you this is a deeply hidden memory of a time when i was a small child so its a bit foggy. How old i actually was is difficult to say but i believe it was before my 5th birthday. I had moved to Minnesota with my Mom, Sister and Step-father. I remember the apartment vaguely, more specifically the bathroom. The bathroom and the screams.



I have some memory of the girl who was babysitting us that day. She had auburn hair, thin, tall and so very pretty. She seemed grown up to me, but i am sure she wasn't much older than 15 or 16 years old. I have no idea what her name was.



My Mother was at work. She was always at work because my step father couldn't be bothered to work. We must have been playing a game. I don't remember the game, only that we were all laughing and running around the apartment, and then something changed. She wasn't laughing anymore, she looked scared. He pushed her into the bathroom and the screaming and the crying started as he r*ped her. I still hear it.



What followed was a rushed escape from the State in our orange studebaker. I can remember them talking about it as we were driving. They talked of him getting in trouble for what he had done. My mom knew and she protected him. My childs mind had no where else to go but my mother and i was scared. At that age i had no concept of what had happened that day in the bathroom. I had no idea what tortures he had inflicted upon her and those that could await me. Most of all i remember the look on her face when he let her out of that bathroom. We locked eyes and i could see her pain.



I wish i could have done something that day. I think of her often and hope that she forgives me for not being able to bring her the justice she so deserved. I am so very sorry.

#49 I taught my dad how to video call on WhatsApp.



I didn't teach him when not to.

#50 Not a day goes by where I don’t bash myself for what I did.



I was 11 years old and my dad had been sick for 2 years. Countless surgeries and admissions to the hospital. I was left in the dark, my mother and father did not want to tell me what was really going on with my dad. They didn’t think I could handle it. One day while my dad was hospitalized, I roamed the hospital hallways. I began glancing at nurse stations and their computers where I read my fathers name, and that he was in his last stage of pancreatic cancer. I cried so much. I associated cancer with dying. As I approached my dad’s hospital room one of his doctors stopped me and asked me not to cry in front of him, that his body was under a lot of stress to begin with. So to counteract my tears I went in his room furiously. He asked what was wrong, upset. Then for 5 minutes he looked at me and didn’t say a word. His eyes said plenty. He was weak and I hurt his feelings by treating him so cold. He gave me a kiss on my forehead. He only did that twice in his life. Post surgery and this night. I just said I didn’t want to speak to him and stormed out of the room.



4 hours later at 3:29 on December 31st 2009 am my brother wakes me and my mother up saying my family members arrived to pray. I shouted “It’s 3 am, why…” I yelled at him as to why he left my father alone in the hospital. Someone should be besides him always. My mom looked at me in the eyes dull, and dreary and said “he was in a lot of pain”.



My father passed away and the last thing he remembers about me is me being mean and dismissive. I wish I gave him a big hug, and thanked him for being the strongest dad I could ask for. Thank him for being the most selfless father. Tell him that I love him with all my heart.This secretly eats away at me.



I think a part of my heart didn’t just break that day, it died. Sometimes when we are the cause of our own wound, time doesn’t help.

#51 I’ve been struggling with depression for the past 4 years.



There was this girl that I had. We were in a relationship for 1 year. Not a lot, I know but I gave literally everything, and she did too. We brought out the best in each other and would do anything for each other.



Here comes the bad part :



She shifted. From place A to place B. Place was real bad. Place A was near to my home. So when she shifted to B we started a long distance relationship. I was ok with it but she couldn’t cope with it.



We used to argue a lot and then one fine day she did something she never ever did before and I never imagined she would do. She abused me. Verabally. She was very innocent first.



So we broke up and all.



Then occasionally she messages me , makes fun of me sometimes, abuses me sometime, apologises sometime, sometime says she loves me, sometimes lies to me.



AND MY BIGGEST REGRET IS THAT I REPLY TO HER MESSAGE all the time. I can’t abuse her. She uses me always and uses me a dumping ground for emotion. Then acts ignorant and just then leaves. Then says she loves me. She fucks with my mind so much.



And I can’t tell this to my parents. Conservative family. Can’t eat or drink or sleep or think or work properly. Trust lifted off of love. Developing anger issues . Losing my sanity. All alone. No real help around. Totally demotivated and depressed. Can’t drag my feet out of the house to seek counselor help. Dying a little bit everyday.



So now, she has changed totally. And my regret is that I reply to her message whenver she messages cuz I still love her, I sometimes regret loving her.

#52 Getting drunk and making out with my best friend.



My best friend(who's a guy) threw a house party at his flat. Obviously, there was booze and stuff. After everyone left, me and my best friend were talking and suddenly things got intense and we started kissing. We were really wasted. I don't remember what happened next but after like 10–15 minutes when I came back to my senses, I was giving him a blow job. I was in a relationship at that time and he was engaged.



I lost my senses again. After a while when I woke up (I guess around 20 minutes later) his dick was inside my vagina. We were having sex and we got loud, really loud. My friend's fiance came back from work and saw us having sex and enjoying it. She called off the wedding. Since we were old friends our family knew each other and now they know we had sex. And if you're an Indian you'd know how embarassing that is for your family to know that you had sex.



Me and my best friend fought after that and we don't talk now. I miss him and I regret that day.

#53 One year ago, i fall in love with that super cool and very popular girl in my coaching class.



Yah I must say it's a love not the attraction. Beacause it's felt like love to me one year ago.



My father and her Father is good friends, so we talk and become great friend but because she is very popular in my friend circle so I fall for her.(i know that's stupidest thing done by me).



And due to this I lost my very great bro's beacause she didn't like them. One year ago she left me for some dude kind of guy who didn't show her any respect and I warned her about him but she refused to take my advice.



Due to this incident i stop talking to her.



My biggest regret in my life is to give respect and my time who didn't deserve my time and respect.

#54 Not speaking up



Not speaking up, when my parents asked what I wanted to do for life.

Not speaking up, when I learnt engineering is not my cup of tea.

Not speaking up, when I was asked if I wanted to do something else (career-wise).

Not speaking up, when my relationship was going down.

Not speaking up, when everyone was asking ‘what's wrong'.

Not speaking up, when I was told to speak up.

Life would've been different, a lot different.

#55 I can live with having wasted 4-ish years of my life as a drug addict. It sucks. I hate it, but that is an experience that has made me into who I am. I cannot imagine being someone else because that was a vital experience in refining me as a human being. My biggest regret is that I didn’t go to college when I was in my early 20’s which kind of goes hand-in-hand with being a drug addict. They’re inseparable because they’re mutually exclusive experiences (given the degree to which I was addicted). While the drugs were bad, not getting a good education in a field I would have loved (maybe medicine, maybe software engineering, maybe something else) stings to this day.

#56 …and then i sent my nudes



Yes, this is the biggest mistake i have ever maded in my life till now. I play an online game (quite addicted to it). One day i met a guy, i used to play with him everyday. He became my friend. After two months i felt that i started liking him (sounds childish). I was very naive that time and didn't knew much about this world. One day he asked me out. I was overwhelmed with happiness. The more i talked to him the more i started liking him. I wished to marry him and he wished the same (atleast that's what i thought). After one month he asked me for nudes (indirectly), and this is what i can't think of doing even in my dreams. I said him that i can't do this. He replied “what's the meaning of relationship if i don't trust him". After this we started having arguments over this. I was in deliemma. The only thing i knew was that i can't lose him. Then one day i sended. After this everything was going smoothly then one day he said that he can't marry me coz of family problems (religion). I was broken, hurt and angry (not on him but on myself that how can i do this). I felt like i was toyed by him.



It was so stupid of me to do something like that but i did this because i was all alone that time no friends, no attachment with family. It may sound like I'm making excuses.



To most of the readers this incident will make no sense of what i did back then. And i don't blame anyone except myself for this all. It was all my foolish mistake that i sent nudes and I'll regret this my whole life.

#57 My biggest regret is raising my step daughter. She’s 21 and I’ve raised her as my own from 2 years of age. She’s grown up to be like her biological father. Heartless and a absolute a*sehole.



Me and her mother had a big fight. A divorcable fight. We pulled through. She took her moms side, now me and my wife have patched things up but my daughter is still staying away from me.



I love her so much but she distances herself from me now. She’s forgotten all those sentimental moments we had together and me being her dad.



I’m so angry, hurt, upset. How can she turn so cold and spiteful.



It’s true what they say about the apple I suppose.

#58 I'm 23 years old female. I fell in love with a guy who did not gave a sh** about my love. We used to be in the same school from class 5. Class 9 onwards i started developing feelings for him. First i thought it's infatuation but later i was sure because i wanted to share my everything with him. We never dated. After clas 12th he moved to new city for his engineering.. i used to count days to see him again in vacations. He said that he never loved me but he used to talk to me a lot. He used to share his personal problems also. But i never got the opportunity to be his gf. He stopped talking to me according to his mood. Later i came to know about his gf. I was in tears. My 10th and 12th got hampered. I could not score well in graduation also. Now I'm feeling like a garbage who is good for nothing. I'm 23 still no job. I always read our old conversation. . Look at his pictures etc.. we have not spoken for more than a year now. He is now doing really well with his new friends and job.. doesn't even bothered to check whether I'm dead or alive.



And here I'm lying down in bed with pain in heart tears in my eyes. It has been 8 years now.. still i don't know why I'm not able to get back to life. I have wronged my parents. They don't deserve this. My biggest regret ever.

#59 Not saying yes to a boy who asked me to a high school dance.



That happened to me at my senior year in high school. It was almost over ten years ago, and I still think about it.



I remember being in high school and that boy I really liked asked me over one day. I was stoned and declined. He started dating another girl of my friends a few weeks later.



He may be married now. And I absolutely love all of my life right now. But I still wonder what might have happened.

#60 I went to my sister’s new apartment to visit her for the first time in a while and to see where she was now living. At the time, I was in college and she was living in a cr*ck-addicted nightmare. Her apartment was in a terrible neighborhood, and the belongings inside made it very obvious she was down to practically nothing both literally and figuratively. I had my boyfriend with me at the time and for both of us, the experience was very uncomfortable. She was clearly “cr*cked out” and it was really sad to see, but we still managed to giggle together and enjoy each other's presence just like we normally did growing up as sisters.



My boyfriend, who is now my husband of 6 years, gave me a nod like “let’s get the hell outta here!” So, I told my sister we had plans and we’re going to get going. She sadly asked me to stay suggesting she loved me being there and was really lonely. I felt bad about saying no, but at the time, pleasing my boyfriend and removing him from this awkward scenario was more important to me, so we left.



That was the last time I saw my sister alive as she died from a heart attack/drug overdose the day I moved to Madison, WI after graduating college. I will obviously never forget that last memory of her and knowing I could have stayed to spend more quality time with her regardless of how awkward it was for me makes me feel terrible and selfish.

#61 I never told anyone about this. I destroyed a happy marriage of people I cared for.



Around the time I out of high school, I had a very good friend who I hoped to one day became my girlfriend. Long story short, it never panned out - I was too shy and unsure of myself. On the day I planned to try to move things forward, she started showing a great deal of interest in some guy we met, and I lost my courage. This was devastating to me, and I lost the last shred of self-confidence. Soon after we lost contact after I moved to another city.



Later I have been always seeing this as a pivoting moment in my life, the last and biggest of the adolescent relationships disappointments. The moment when I started believing I’m unworthy of someone good, that I will never meet anyone nice. The mythical day, the end of hope for ever being happy. The death of self-esteem that pushed me into a relationship with someone who I didn’t really care about, and then a loveless marriage - only because I was so convinced I don’t deserve happiness and that I should be content to find anyone who would want me.



Stupid and selfish, now I know.



Many years later, out of the failed marriage, I met her again. The old friendship rekindled. I met her husband and their four kids. We were meeting often, over drinks or board games, or going out for day trips. I became a friend of the family. We were watching movies together. I taught her to drive and helped to pass driving tests. We had fun and it was great. I know they were happy. I felt great in their company.



Then one night when her husband was away for a business trip, the unimaginable happened. We met, had a few drinks, and then we got too close. My old, adolescent love blinded me to the reality of today - I only remembered the desire to be with her, the disappointment of this not happening… but it was happening now. We started kissing. We realized it was wrong. I went home. Next day we met again to discuss what happened. We tried to be strong and still we failed - and so we become lovers.



The worst part?



I was still meeting with them both like nothing has ever happened. I still considered the guy to be my friend… heck I loved him like a brother.



She wished for a way for all of us to be together. She loved both him and me. If any of us heard of poly relationships before - maybe it would be possible at that point?



Instead she talked him into a threesome. It was fun and hasn’t changed anything. I think it was all salvageable at this moment, or maybe not, not with this deceit and betrayal in the background.



Then we two became reckless. We started showing signs of affection when he could see them. It was inevitable after this intimate moment shared by all three of us… but also it was cruel. He started to be suspicious. And this led to him finding evidence of our affair.



They had a big fight. He met with me a few times trying to figure out what has happened. I tried to take all blame on myself. Nothing helped. They both asked me to disappear from their life. She was crying, because she loved me - but she had to choose. It didn’t help.



Today all I know is they are divorced and I was the reason. Almost 10 years have passed, but this is still my biggest regret, the worst, most cruel, most selfish, most stupid thing I’ve ever done. I have made a lot of effort to fix my life, to rearrange priorities, to live more for others, less for myself. I’m now in a happy relationship and everything seems to be going well with my life.



But deep down I know what I did. What damage I caused - for them and for their kids. I will probably never forgive myself. I just hope they have found their happiness, but I’m too afraid to reach out and ask.

#62 I’m 18 years old and i’ve always been a moody and rude person. I have a 34 year old sister who i’ve grown up around. We’ve never been close. As a teenager and pre teen I was rude and moody, but to be honest it was because I was going through a lot. My sister would also make fun of me and it would cause me to become more upset and not want to talk. My point is that I have never been close to my sister. We don’t do sister things, but I do love her very much. She’s getting married in two days and she didn’t ask me to be her bridesmaid. It hurt my feelings deeply when I found out, but I know that we aren’t close enough for her to want to ask me. During college my best friends sister got proposed to, and I remember sitting in her dorm as she called her. They were so close and she had even confided in things I would never tell my sister. Her sister has even asked her to be her maid of honor. I wish we had a relationship like that. I regret being rude to her and never trying to get close her. I’ve been reflecting and I realize my actions years ago will be the reason me and my sister will never be close. Please be nice to your family members.

#63 Well we purchased our first four wheeler when I was forty years old.



I did learn driving. My husband was my coach.



Though we had small fights now and then, I could drive up to 40km with husband sitting beside me.



One day I escaped an accident. I could have hit a stationary truck parked on roadside.



But some how I could manage to control the car.



That incident made a deep impact in my brain.



Then I refused to drive on my own.



And the need never arose to drive a car.(mostly we travelled on two wheeler)



That was the biggest mistake I made.



When I was alone in Bhubaneswar for two and half years I had to entirely depend on autos for my travel.



Though I became self sufficient in all other aspects, this one thing made me immobile some times.



And now I have the problem of Vertigo. So, no way of learning car driving.



So not driving in my prime time was my biggest regret.



So don't neglect learning any thing which helps you to move forward.

#64 Not keeping my head down.



I moved from a relatively nice, working class area in Birmingham to a rough area in Swansea. When I say rough, I mean that you got into the habit of looking where you step in case you step on a used needle rough. I was eleven.



Well, me being me I went into school and tried to get as much attention as possible. Talk to everyone, get my name out there, build a reputation. That's how I always handled new schools in the past. Trouble is, I didn't realise how much of a target I was. English, new, not from around here, ‘posh’, overweight, nerdy, naïve, loud, all these things painted a huge bullseye on my back. It started with teasing, then moved to shoving, then got progressively worse. I was out of my depth, I wasn't able to understand that shutting up would get me less attention, so I continued being my loud self.



It got worse and worse. I developed anger issues, trust issues, and depression. My dad and brother taught me how to fight, and for years thats what I had to do just to survive without a beating. I did a lot of shit I'm not proud of, made some bad friends, and ultimately became more and more like them. As a teenager, I became the total opposite of who I was as a kid: violent, touchy, scared, unpopular, lonely, paranoid. I withdrew from my family, and did damage that to this day I cannot heal. I think only my brother actually understands why I did and said the things I did, he's just like me.



I'm not that person anymore. I recovered from my depression, I learned to control my anger, I learned to deal with my emotions. I don't have to fight anymore, I've gone over a year now without getting into a scrap. That's good for me I guess. People wonder why I am the way I am, so confident, so full of myself, uncaring of what other people think. I guess I'm just trying to be as unlike who I was as I can be.

#65 One jumps to mind.



I promoted the wrong guy over the right guy.



When I was a platoon commander, I had the opportunity to send a select group of my soldiers to commander course.



I chose, following several discussions with my platoon's NCOs, 7 guys, and then there was the 8th spot. It was down to two guys:



One who was really motivated and a really great guy, but who I felt was still too soft and unready, and another candidate, who was more assertive and at least at face value, appeared to want to go for it.



The NCO of the first guy wasn't too pro or against his candidate, but then Gilly, the NCO of the second guy told me:



“Noam, he is bluffing, I found out he has family connections in the base where commander course is held, the second he reports to that unit he'll drop out of the course, and be stationed in a base close to his home, where he can go live on easy street - you're wasting a spot, don't do it.”



It was my call, and I made the wrong one.



I did not listen to my NCO as I should have and went with my gut feeling. I told guy number 1, I don't feel he is ready but there will be other chances. Eventually there weren't and the IDF missed out a great commander.



I told guy number 2 I'm giving him a shot and I trust him to justify the trust - two days later, he got repositioned to a nice office in a base near his home. The IDF wasted a spot in commander course.



So Gilly - Guy Number 2's NCO, I'm sorry I didn't trust your judgement, you were right, I was wrong. (BTW I did admit my mistake and apologize to Gilly later)



And Gilboa, guy number 1 - I'm sorry I didn’t give you the shot you deserved. You deserved it, and I messed up.



Incidently, thinking back of this I searched and found Gilboa. I will reach out to apologize.



It's been 19 years, but it's never too late to own up to your mistake.

#66 It all happened when I went to my home during my vacation. When I first saw her, I fell for her. But I kept telling myself that its not love. After all how could there be love without knowing her. Slowly we became friends and the best of friends. We were more than just friends but we both weren't ready to accept that. She always told me how her friends tease her about me and how she scolds them. Over the period of time I got to know her. She is everything I could ask for in a girl- pretty, smart, intelligent. She is perfect example of beauty with brain. My heart was saying she also loves you but my mind never accepted. I never confessed because I never wanted to ruin our friendship. I used to read our chat when we were not talking. She always took me out for lunch, dinner. It was



I was pursuing my graduation then. We used to talk daily like friends and I loved that. But I never said anything to her. Meanwhile, my relationship status kept on changing from single to committed to single. I was in a series of relationships and all of them lasted for 5-6 months only.



After graduation I moved to kolkata. I got busy with work and new friends. My phone no. changed. We were not in touch for about 6-7 months. One day I got a friend request of a girlon fb. It was her but with another name. She denied that but with certain informations in her profile I was pretty sure that it was her. Later she also confessed.



Then we stayed in touch but I couldn't express my feelings for her. Time passed and in Feb she told me about her engagement. I was shocked. I never realized that time will change our course of relationship. I was hurt. I wanted to cry but I buried everything inside my heart. That evening I took out my bike and went on a long drive. I spent the night in a road side dhaba. I came back next day, congratulated her for engagement and said in my heart “ भुला देंगे तुमको सनम धीरे धीरे “.



But, sadly I can't. I cherish all those moments spent with her. I miss her everyday. I haven't talked to her since then. But I just wish may be in our next birth (if there is anything like that), we will be together.