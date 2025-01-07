ADVERTISEMENT

It’s completely natural for parents to feel proud of their children. Their achievements, big or small, can feel like the most important thing in the world. And it makes sense that they’d want to share those moments with others to show how much joy their kids bring them.

It’s wholesome—most of the time. But some parents take it too far, turning it into a competition to prove whose child is the most special. In their eagerness, they exaggerate their kids’ abilities—or even straight up lie. And that’s how they end up featured on the subreddit r/WokeKids, where people don’t buy the stories and aren’t shy about calling them out.

Scroll down for a collection of their latest posts, and let us know—do you think these incidents are fake or could some of them be real?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ok Rebecca

Ok Rebecca

BoganSpecCommo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
kisemiarse avatar
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the level of petty it requires to edit her Wikipedia page over it. 😆

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Smart Kid

    Smart Kid

    COOPTARD1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Just Thought This Would Fit Here

    Just Thought This Would Fit Here

    22022004 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    This Is Probably The Opposite Of Woke But Equally As Dumb

    This Is Probably The Opposite Of Woke But Equally As Dumb

    sexi_squidward Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, I know the kid didn’t do this, but I really hope he doesn’t grow up to be like dear old dad. Also gas isn’t that price.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    A Future Proletarian Comrade

    A Future Proletarian Comrade

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    A World In Which Your Infant's Majority Social Interaction Is Via Youtube

    A World In Which Your Infant's Majority Social Interaction Is Via Youtube

    Valvednicandra23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kisemiarse avatar
    Kise Miarse
    Kise Miarse
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can sorta believe this one. Kids do parrot what they hear. Although - then I feel really bad for the kid.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Found In A Group For Parents Of Gifted Kids. There’s Lots Of Eye Roll Comments But I Think This One Is The Best I’ve Seen

    Found In A Group For Parents Of Gifted Kids. There’s Lots Of Eye Roll Comments But I Think This One Is The Best I’ve Seen

    rokemay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    And Then Everyone Clapped !

    And Then Everyone Clapped !

    i_fuck_fish420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll take "Things that didn't happen" for $1000, ghost of Alex.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Revenge

    Revenge

    gelat007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    All Because Of Youtube

    All Because Of Youtube

    mpdmonster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Ruthkanda

    Ruthkanda

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Ballsy (Or ‘Flatsy’ Since Kiddo Is A Flat-Earther) Statement

    Ballsy (Or ‘Flatsy’ Since Kiddo Is A Flat-Earther) Statement

    Even_Aspect_2220 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Yep. Your Kid Definitely Said That

    Yep. Your Kid Definitely Said That

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    It Even Ends With And Then Everyone Clapped

    It Even Ends With And Then Everyone Clapped

    Ann_4443234 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Save Neil Young

    Save Neil Young

    Eifuku2003 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    So True

    So True

    woahmanthisissad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    This Kid Deserves A Nobel Peace Prize

    This Kid Deserves A Nobel Peace Prize

    mbcurly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Does This Belong Here?

    Does This Belong Here?

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Might As Well Be Secretary Of Defense

    Might As Well Be Secretary Of Defense

    livinlavidalola29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Supposedly A Year 3 Said This (7-8)

    Supposedly A Year 3 Said This (7-8)

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    She Totally Wrote This Herself! Don't Question It You Sexists Pigs!

    She Totally Wrote This Herself! Don't Question It You Sexists Pigs!

    Hai_Koup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Maybe If She Had Gone Vegan, Her Mother Would Still Be With Her

    Maybe If She Had Gone Vegan, Her Mother Would Still Be With Her

    luca_mg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    For Sure This Happened

    For Sure This Happened

    southyarra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Of Course He Did

    Of Course He Did

    frenchy614 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Sure Jan

    Sure Jan

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So obviously the kid didn’t say this, buuuuut… accurate.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Found One In The Wild!

    Found One In The Wild!

    ElSancho0093 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Then Everybody Hugged

    Then Everybody Hugged

    The_Airwolf_Theme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Kids Are Just Too Cognizant Of Global Issues For Us Normal Humans

    Kids Are Just Too Cognizant Of Global Issues For Us Normal Humans

    Val-de Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Epic Parenting Win!

    Epic Parenting Win!

    Loumof Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Woke, Cringe, Or “That Happened”?

    Woke, Cringe, Or “That Happened”?

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    And Then Everybody Started Clapping

    And Then Everybody Started Clapping

    n0smig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Editor So Bad 😔

    Editor So Bad 😔

    Jose_ANGEL_IGUAYA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Absolutely Inspiring 🙅‍♂️

    Absolutely Inspiring 🙅‍♂️

    LongSlut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    I Saw 2-5 People Say It, If It’s True Blame Them Not Me. I’m Just Posting It

    I Saw 2-5 People Say It, If It’s True Blame Them Not Me. I’m Just Posting It

    That1Legnd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Happy Birthday Logan, Just Let Mom And Dad Overshadow It With Our Politics :)

    Happy Birthday Logan, Just Let Mom And Dad Overshadow It With Our Politics :)

    Whyrobotslie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    This Is A Real Tweet Made By A Real U.S. Representative

    This Is A Real Tweet Made By A Real U.S. Representative

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    From A Dinosaur Group About The New Jurassic World:

    From A Dinosaur Group About The New Jurassic World:

    thatstolenradio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    4 Year Old Kid Knows The History Of Australia. No Idea How She Would Know…

    4 Year Old Kid Knows The History Of Australia. No Idea How She Would Know…

    justaguy3737 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Want To Believe That's A Real Baby

    I Want To Believe That's A Real Baby

    -B0B- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    From The Mouth Of Babes…

    From The Mouth Of Babes…

    Caday-Yuromay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    This Kid Is Allowed To Identify As Matt Walsh…

    This Kid Is Allowed To Identify As Matt Walsh…

    BRUCEandRACKET Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Praise Jesus, Etc

    Praise Jesus, Etc

    chumpydo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Yes, This Totally Happened

    Yes, This Totally Happened

    prisongovernor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Okay Honey Whatever You Say

    Okay Honey Whatever You Say

    salaciouscrumb_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Yeah Mate, Surely That Happened

    Yeah Mate, Surely That Happened

    shuhratglazkov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Stumbled Across This On Instagram

    Stumbled Across This On Instagram

    muhfuggingixxerbrah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    TheIastStarfighter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Everyone Stood Up To Clap And Cry Afterwards

    Everyone Stood Up To Clap And Cry Afterwards

    -KRAM- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Hmm

    Hmm

    Djourou4You Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Prettier Than Elsa

    Prettier Than Elsa

    Delphina34 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Use Condescending In A Sentence

    Use Condescending In A Sentence

    mindlessgonzo2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    6 Yr Old Young Feminist

    6 Yr Old Young Feminist

    Diffindo_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Found One In The Wild

    Found One In The Wild

    HopefuLark Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Hey Son… I Got The Perfect Halloween Costume For Ya…

    Hey Son… I Got The Perfect Halloween Costume For Ya…

    BRUCEandRACKET Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    When Empathy Meets Dishonesty

    When Empathy Meets Dishonesty

    ChaoticNeutralAtBest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    And Then Everyone Applauded

    And Then Everyone Applauded

    JournalofFailure Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    I Hope This Is Real

    I Hope This Is Real

    maybelle180 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    I’m Sure He Did

    I’m Sure He Did

    GambledMyWifeAway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    It’s Mushier Than That

    It’s Mushier Than That

    celestialpeacock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    If Only I Was Brave Enough To Tackle Such Controversial Topics

    If Only I Was Brave Enough To Tackle Such Controversial Topics

    gameboy1987 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Meirl

    Meirl

    Chuck-E-Chuck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Sure She Did

    Sure She Did

    NOODENTO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!