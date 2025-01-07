ADVERTISEMENT

It’s completely natural for parents to feel proud of their children. Their achievements, big or small, can feel like the most important thing in the world. And it makes sense that they’d want to share those moments with others to show how much joy their kids bring them.

It’s wholesome—most of the time. But some parents take it too far, turning it into a competition to prove whose child is the most special. In their eagerness, they exaggerate their kids’ abilities—or even straight up lie. And that’s how they end up featured on the subreddit r/WokeKids, where people don’t buy the stories and aren’t shy about calling them out.

Scroll down for a collection of their latest posts, and let us know—do you think these incidents are fake or could some of them be real?