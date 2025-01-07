62 Parents’ Posts About “Genius” Kids That Are So Clearly Lies, It’s Embarrassing (New Pics)
It’s completely natural for parents to feel proud of their children. Their achievements, big or small, can feel like the most important thing in the world. And it makes sense that they’d want to share those moments with others to show how much joy their kids bring them.
It’s wholesome—most of the time. But some parents take it too far, turning it into a competition to prove whose child is the most special. In their eagerness, they exaggerate their kids’ abilities—or even straight up lie. And that’s how they end up featured on the subreddit r/WokeKids, where people don’t buy the stories and aren’t shy about calling them out.
Scroll down for a collection of their latest posts, and let us know—do you think these incidents are fake or could some of them be real?
Ok Rebecca
I love the level of petty it requires to edit her Wikipedia page over it. 😆
Smart Kid
This Is Probably The Opposite Of Woke But Equally As Dumb
A Future Proletarian Comrade
A World In Which Your Infant's Majority Social Interaction Is Via Youtube
I can sorta believe this one. Kids do parrot what they hear. Although - then I feel really bad for the kid.
Found In A Group For Parents Of Gifted Kids. There’s Lots Of Eye Roll Comments But I Think This One Is The Best I’ve Seen
And Then Everyone Clapped !
I'll take "Things that didn't happen" for $1000, ghost of Alex.
Revenge
I can picture 7 year old me saying something like that.
All Because Of Youtube
Ruthkanda
Ballsy (Or ‘Flatsy’ Since Kiddo Is A Flat-Earther) Statement
Yep. Your Kid Definitely Said That
It Even Ends With And Then Everyone Clapped
Save Neil Young
So True
This Kid Deserves A Nobel Peace Prize
Does This Belong Here?
Might As Well Be Secretary Of Defense
Supposedly A Year 3 Said This (7-8)
She Totally Wrote This Herself! Don't Question It You Sexists Pigs!
Maybe If She Had Gone Vegan, Her Mother Would Still Be With Her
For Sure This Happened
Of Course He Did
Sure Jan
Found One In The Wild!
Then Everybody Hugged
Kids Are Just Too Cognizant Of Global Issues For Us Normal Humans
Epic Parenting Win!
Woke, Cringe, Or “That Happened”?
And Then Everybody Started Clapping
Editor So Bad 😔
Absolutely Inspiring 🙅♂️
I Saw 2-5 People Say It, If It’s True Blame Them Not Me. I’m Just Posting It
Happy Birthday Logan, Just Let Mom And Dad Overshadow It With Our Politics :)
This Is A Real Tweet Made By A Real U.S. Representative
From A Dinosaur Group About The New Jurassic World:
4 Year Old Kid Knows The History Of Australia. No Idea How She Would Know…
To explain, that is the Australian Aboriginal flag being drawn