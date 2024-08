ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese swimmer Tang Qianting stunned at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with a swimsuit that tricked many viewers’ eyes. The athlete, who just won the Olympic silver medal in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke on Monday (July 29), left many fans amused over her “snatched” waist.

Taking to his TikTok page on Monday, Adam Clayton shared a clip of the moment Tang appeared on his television screen.

As the 20-year-old was lining up at the starting blocks ahead of Monday’s breaststroke event, Adam could be heard joking: “Ok cinch, ok waistline.”

For those who may not be familiar with terms, especially used in drag culture, Adam was complimenting Tang’s seemingly impossibly tiny waist.

The swimmer’s Speedo swimwear was two-toned blue-and-teal. In Adam’s now-viral TikTok clip, which has amassed over 7.1 million views, the bathing suit perfectly blended in with the wall behind the Olympian, inadvertently making it appear as though her waist was only a few inches wide.

Chinese swimmer Tang Qianting stunned at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with a swimsuit that tricked many viewers’ eyes

Image credits: tangqianting_

Image credits: tangqianting_

“She’s so snatched,” Adam wrote in his video, again using some drag-inspired lingo that refers to a very slim or well-defined waist.

The clip drew loads of jokes, as a TikTok user commented: “Olympic or OZEMPIC.”

Another viewer made fun of the situation and the weight-loss drug, as they wrote: “Paris Ozempics 2024.”

The athlete just won the Olympic silver medal in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke on Monday (July 29)

Image credits: china_swimming_team

Image credits: adamclayton_

A person quipped: “Me after I drink Pepsi Max instead of regular Pepsi.”

“VIOLET CHACHKI???” someone asked in reference to RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven’s winner, Violet Chachki, notable for their burlesque-inspired style and often wearing incredibly snatched corsets.

“Okay Kim Kardashian met gala 2024!!!” a netizen joked, highlighting Kim’s controversial Met Gala look this year, where the reality TV star wore an extremely tight silver Maison Margiela corset.

Tang’s bathing suit left many fans amused over her “snatched” waist

Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by China’s National Swim Team 中国游泳队 (@china_swimming_team)

An observer noted: “It’s giving [hourglass emoji].”

“My name, my name is Bella Hadid,” a cybernaut added, referring to a 2021 Bella Hadid Vogue interview that became a meme on TikTok, often used to poke fun at being skinny.

A separate individual chimed in: “I am so glad I’m not the only one who had to double take whilst watching.”

The swimmer’s Speedo swimwear was two-toned blue-and-teal

Image credits: adamclayton_

The Olympic swimming discipline saw another memorable wardrobe malfunction this month, with Italian athlete Thomas Ceccon, aka “The Shark,” accidentally exposing his midriff, sparking comparisons to Calvin Klein modeling campaigns.

The 23-year-old claimed bronze in the 4x100m Freestyle Relay on the opening night of the competition on Saturday (July 27), stunning fans as he waved with his visible lower abdomen.

“I just watched Thomas Ceccon win a gold medal for 100m backstroke so he’s not only hot but also an Olympic gold medallist,” a viewer wrote on social media.

The bathing suit perfectly blended in with the wall behind the Olympian

Image credits: zhao_dashuai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by China’s National Swim Team 中国游泳队 (@china_swimming_team)

On TikTok, a woman shared: “What is the deal with the Italian swimming team at the Olympics looking like Calvin Klein models?”

On the same weekend, Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, who competed in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke during Day 1 of swimming, baffled viewers with his “thirst trap” swimshorts.

Finishing second place at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on Saturday (July 27) in Nanterre, France, the 28-year-old athlete rocked a tightly fitted, glamorous pair of trunks.

The Olympic swimming discipline saw other memorable wardrobe malfunctions

Image credits: Ian_MJ1

Image credits: ceccon_thomas

In a decision that was clearly made by a public relations team, Team Netherlands opted for the most flesh-colored orange on the thighs of their trunks.

As a result, the swimwear created an optical illusion that made Arno appear almost naked, leaving people stunned on social media, as a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Definitely watching for the sport.”

Swimming races will continue with Women’s 200m Backstroke and Men’s 50m Freestyle on Thursday (August 1) at 11 am CET, with the last swimming races taking place on August 4 between 6.30 pm CET and 7:30 pm CET.

The optical illusion continued to ignite amusement

Share icon

