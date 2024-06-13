Matt Smith Makes Brilliant Save After Interviewer Misgenders “House Of The Dragon” Co-Star

ADVERTISEMENT

British actor Matt Smith proved himself to be a real LGBTQ+ ally and friend when he subtly corrected an interviewer who misgendered his House of the Dragon co-star Emma D’Arcy. Emma identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

Taking to the red carpet on Monday (June 10) at the House of the Dragon Season 2 London premiere, Matt was speaking to a reporter named Sue Perkins about the Season 1 finale, in which Daemon (Matt) informs Rhaenyra (Emma) about her son’s death, The New York Post reported Wednesday (June 12).

A clip of Sue, who hosts the Apple TV show House of the Dragon: War Room, interviewing the 41-year-old actor was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), amassing 1.2 million views and quickly going viral.

In the segment of the interview, Sue was filmed referencing Emma, saying: “She gave you all the credit” for the scene.

Image credits: Jeff Spicer/WireImage

Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage

In the viral clip, Matt seemed to quickly pick up on the wrong use of pronouns, as he quickly replied: “I can’t take the credit, [but] I have to say, aren’t they brilliant?”

The Crown star further emphasized the right pronouns, adding: “They are absolutely brilliant, and you’re in for a real treat with Emma this year.

“I think Emma’s put in … a really great performance.”

“Also how tf was more than one interviewer not prepared enough to address Emma correctly??? how hard is it smh (shake my head),” the original poster (OP) wrote on X. “Yes this is the bare minimum from Matt & Harry, I just love how protective Matt is over Emma in general.”

Image credits: LadyDaenaera

Image credits: LadyDaenaera

Harry Collett portrays Prince Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon.

The OP went on to highlight Matt’s open-mindedness, as they shared a clip of Matt from the same event having a “flirty” conversation with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 alumni Cheddar Gorgeous.

The short video showed Matt telling Cheddar: “You look lovely, you look great, look at your eyes as well.”

The same X user further shared a picture of the actor, this time posing while holding up a huge transgender flag, pointing out Matt’s progressive attitude yet again.

Matt correcting Sue on Emma’s pronouns OH MY HEART 😭 pic.twitter.com/G6kBssjIG2 — gee 🗡 (@uncledaddyism) June 10, 2024



Video credits: uncledaddyism

With the initial clip of Matt and Sue spreading on social media like wildfire, many people supported the award-winning actor’s gentle pronoun correction.

In another video shared on X, where people were commenting on Sue’s interview with Eve Best, who plays “The Queen Who Never Was” in House of the Dragon, a person seemingly replied to some critic, as they wrote: “I highly doubt @sueperkins of all people would misgender on purpose, it’s hard to know everyone’s pronouns without guidance.

“I would have made the same mistake.”

A person argued back: “It’s not hard to do research on the lead of a show before interviewing at the premiere of that show, in fact, it’s absolutely the bare minimum that should be expected.”

Image credits: sueperkins

This prompted the reporter herself to come out and clarify: “It was a sh**ty mistake.”

Sue added: “Had loads of stuff going on in my earpiece and so wasn’t as focused as I should have been.

“No excuses though.

“These things matter and I feel terrible about it.

“[I’m] a massive fan of their work and would never want to be disrespectful x.”

Image credits: HBO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma D’Arcy (@emmaziadarcy)

Emma has previously opened up about their gender identity, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2022: “Rhaenyra has an ongoing battle with what it means to be a woman and is a fundamental outsider.

“She’s terrified of getting locked into motherhood and is aware of how her position would be different if she were male.

“I’m a nonbinary person.

“I’ve always found myself both pulled and repelled by masculine and feminine identity and I think that plays out truthfully here.

“She can’t attend court in a way that comes easily to other people.”

"It is that easy," a reader commented

