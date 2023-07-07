Everyone has that one chore they dread doing. Whether it’s exhausting, disgusting, or just downright tedious, we’ll often procrastinate until the cows come home. Even beautiful items can turn infuriating, nooks and crannies will fill with dust, unreachable without exertion. 

The “'Things designed by people who don't have to clean them” Facebook group gathers designs that perhaps look intricate on the surface until you take a moment to think about living with them. Then the sinking realization sets in, that a thousand twists equals just as many crevices for dust to hide in, 

#1

"Sofa"

"Sofa"

#2

Okay What In The Actual-

Okay What In The Actual-

#3

Fur Walls, Ceiling And Bedding

Fur Walls, Ceiling And Bedding

This Facebook group isn’t the first (and presumably won’t be the last) collection of people who have started to notice designs that, while visually appealing, are impractical to their main users, that is, us, humans. Cleaning is just one part of use and maintenance, but you may have already noticed that doors, tables, showers, and all sorts of other appliances have more and more obtuse and unintuitive features. 

Among sociologists and designers, there is a movement that, in response perhaps to many of the things seen here, champions user-centered design. Its adherents believed that things should be designed with the user put first, and foremost when considering features and functionality. As obvious as that seems, a simple glance down this list will reveal just how often this tenant is broken in the name of novelty. 
#4

Well…

Well…

#5

Found On Marketplace 1965 Chevrolet G10 Van

Found On Marketplace 1965 Chevrolet G10 Van

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
You're supposed to get too high to care about cleanliness.

#6

Break Out The Sand Blaster To Clean The Shower, Easy!

Break Out The Sand Blaster To Clean The Shower, Easy!

The term came about in the late 70s, with a paper by Rob Kling arguing for a user-centered design in software. Software, as in the 70s, as today, is a pretty niche topic, so the term only became truly popular with Donald A. Norman's book “User-Centered System Design: New Perspectives on Human-Computer Interaction” in 1986. Even if you have not read it, it’s very possible that you have at least encountered the term “a Norman Door.” 
#7

Save $8k On This Couch Obviously Designed By Someone Who Doesn’t Have To Clean It, Now Yours For The Bargain Price Of $6000! All I Can Imagine Is The Crumbs That Would Get Caught In The Deep Pile

Save $8k On This Couch Obviously Designed By Someone Who Doesn't Have To Clean It, Now Yours For The Bargain Price Of $6000! All I Can Imagine Is The Crumbs That Would Get Caught In The Deep Pile

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
Warning, not for use between April 26th and September 30th.

#8

No No No No

No No No No

#9

Unfortunately, I Am The Cleaner

Unfortunately, I Am The Cleaner

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
Should be cleaned with a steamer.

The term “Norman door” is actually somewhat ironic, as it refers to a door that explicitly does not follow Don Norman’s ideals. You have probably encountered a door that needs to be either pushed or pulled, but does not have any contextual indicators to allow you to understand which. So you pull, the door doesn’t budge, then, red-faced, you finally push it. This works in reverse as well. 
#10

Why ?

Why ?

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
Can't sit on it, can't climb it. Maybe it's structural, the tip of the iceberg.but in stone.

#11

This Is The Worktop In A Kitchen. Dirt Just Gets Accumulated In All The Dimples

This Is The Worktop In A Kitchen. Dirt Just Gets Accumulated In All The Dimples

#12

Spotted You Walmart… And For Kids' Messy Little Hands Too

Spotted You Walmart… And For Kids' Messy Little Hands Too

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
Production team keeping rubbish piles small, just add it to merchandise.

Don Norman used this sort of item as a clear example of designers not putting human use first. Perhaps the door was an afterthought, or there was a very limited budget, or the builders really, really liked this one, specific door. Ultimately, while it might look nice, in a busy area, a bad door probably causes hundreds of hours of delays every year, as people need to figure out how to get in or out. 
#13

This Feature Wall In A Pub In Ireland.. I Didn't Get Too Close, It Looked Pretty Good Considering, But I Hate To Imagine The Upkeep

This Feature Wall In A Pub In Ireland.. I Didn't Get Too Close, It Looked Pretty Good Considering, But I Hate To Imagine The Upkeep

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
Does Ireland also have no spiders...?

#14

Not Cleanable Things

Not Cleanable Things

sassawrasse
sassawrasse
Community Member
Light misting of bleach water with full cleaning every 6onths.i see no prob.

#15

Found In The Wild (I Think It's Beautiful, But Still)

Found In The Wild (I Think It's Beautiful, But Still)

In many of the images here, it’s pretty obvious that someone, a designer, home or business owner had a vision for something unique. Many of these designs are interesting at first glance. But they generally have made two mistakes. First, they have not actually sat down and worked out who is going to be interacting with the item on a daily basis. Second, they have not considered maintenance as part of the design's normal use case. That's all fine and dandy if you are just an innovative architect, but if you are a homeowner, it’s going to quickly become a problem. 
#16

The Upper Section Of The Wall In The Dining Area At My Local IKEA Warehouse

The Upper Section Of The Wall In The Dining Area At My Local IKEA Warehouse

#17

I Needed To Use The Ladies' Room At The Restaurant Before Having Lunch. This Is What I Found. Yes, We Still Ate There. No Idea If The Men's Room Was Similar

I Needed To Use The Ladies' Room At The Restaurant Before Having Lunch. This Is What I Found. Yes, We Still Ate There. No Idea If The Men's Room Was Similar

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
This has to be fun to clean.

#18

I Finally Have One That Fits Here. This Mouse In The Manager's Office. I Want To Vomit

I Finally Have One That Fits Here. This Mouse In The Manager's Office. I Want To Vomit

User-centered designers not only recommend but downright insist that before anything is made, the team sits down and works out a hypothetical persona. This represents the average user interacting with something as intended. In extreme cases, this might involve a literal focus group, but for the amateur home decorator, it can be a good little mental exercise. 
#19

The Wall In This Testaurant Is Beautiful But ---

The Wall In This Testaurant Is Beautiful But ---

#20

Bathroom Sink In Indonesia

Bathroom Sink In Indonesia

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
Really needs a new tap.

#21

Not Cleanable Things

Not Cleanable Things

If you really want to get into the weeds, you can also consider an anti-persona, the user that this item or design is explicitly not intended for. Perhaps useful for tools and software, but not as applicable when considering a bathroom door. All in all, it is important to push back against designs that ultimately make our lives harder and more complicated, particularly in the 21st century when we really have better options. If you want to see more designs like this, check out our other articles here, here, here, and here
#22

This Fabric Chandelier/Lightshade Is Hanging In A F*cking Toilet. Can See The Spiderwebs & Dust From My Seat

This Fabric Chandelier/Lightshade Is Hanging In A F*cking Toilet. Can See The Spiderwebs & Dust From My Seat

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
Maybe the sewing room.

#23

This Is Cute As Hell But Oh My God The H A I R

This Is Cute As Hell But Oh My God The H A I R

sassawrasse
sassawrasse
Community Member
Consider the possibility that not everyone has long hair?

#24

This Sherpa Recliner I Found On Marketplace.… I’m Not Sure You Can Clean This Lol

This Sherpa Recliner I Found On Marketplace.… I'm Not Sure You Can Clean This Lol

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
You'd have to use a carpet shampoo cleaner with the stairs attachment on a daily basis.

#25

Just Installed The Mirror Wall Tiles 🫠 Good Luck Cleaners

Just Installed The Mirror Wall Tiles 🫠 Good Luck Cleaners

#26

This Cup, Which I Photographed Before Finally Getting Over My Guilt And Just Throwing Away. Those Arms Are Hollow. Even If It’s Only Used For Water, It’ll Get Damp In There And Full Of Unreachable Mold. Farewell, Cute But Useless Cactus Cup. I Wanted To Give You A Chance, But You’re Just Too Poorly Designed

This Cup, Which I Photographed Before Finally Getting Over My Guilt And Just Throwing Away. Those Arms Are Hollow. Even If It's Only Used For Water, It'll Get Damp In There And Full Of Unreachable Mold. Farewell, Cute But Useless Cactus Cup. I Wanted To Give You A Chance, But You're Just Too Poorly Designed

Animelover
Animelover
Community Member
Could have used it for pencils

#27

This High Priced Coffee Table Sans Glass Top

This High Priced Coffee Table Sans Glass Top

#28

The Bottom Inside Part Of My Clear Glasses Frames

The Bottom Inside Part Of My Clear Glasses Frames

#29

Found One In The Wild Of One Of My Local Yard Sale Groups. If Ur Not Familiar With The Central Valley It’s Dusty Af. I Can Only Imagine This Thing In A Years Time

Found One In The Wild Of One Of My Local Yard Sale Groups. If Ur Not Familiar With The Central Valley It's Dusty Af. I Can Only Imagine This Thing In A Years Time

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
Wow... and I bet they'd be full of earwigs and mites in a matter of days. Part of me still really likes it, though. XD

#30

Found In Another Group, I Am Wondering How They Are Able To Clean This Set Up? Seems Like A Cool Concept, But How Are You Able To Dust And Vacuum When You Have Huge Rocks Around Your Living Room?

Found In Another Group, I Am Wondering How They Are Able To Clean This Set Up? Seems Like A Cool Concept, But How Are You Able To Dust And Vacuum When You Have Huge Rocks Around Your Living Room?

#31

Not Cleanable Things

Not Cleanable Things

Emma Dakin
Emma Dakin
Community Member
that looks like a wart if viewed under a microscope!

#32

My First Post!!

My First Post!!

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
That's not a post. That's a grassy table. And a disgrace.

#33

This Chair Is For Sale In A Shop Across From My Office. I Looked At It Out My Window Thinking It Looked Like A Huge Nest Then Pulled It Up On Their Website. For That Price You Know They Have No Kids Or Pets And Do Have Someone Else To Clean It. Now To Go Over And Touch It

This Chair Is For Sale In A Shop Across From My Office. I Looked At It Out My Window Thinking It Looked Like A Huge Nest Then Pulled It Up On Their Website. For That Price You Know They Have No Kids Or Pets And Do Have Someone Else To Clean It. Now To Go Over And Touch It

#34

Yes, These Are Earphones

Yes, These Are Earphones

#35

Imagine All The Dust Particles Etc In All Those Crevices

Imagine All The Dust Particles Etc In All Those Crevices

#36

This Was In Another Group I’m In. They Said It’s A Carpet And They Change It Out Once A Year But I Still Think It’s Gross. 😂 Sorry If You’re In Here

This Was In Another Group I'm In. They Said It's A Carpet And They Change It Out Once A Year But I Still Think It's Gross. 😂 Sorry If You're In Here

#37

An Indoor Playground, With Wood Chips. Adjacent A Food Court

An Indoor Playground, With Wood Chips. Adjacent A Food Court

sassawrasse
sassawrasse
Community Member
This is stall bedding. It's soft and comfy for horses. Not an issue for people.

#38

Bathroom Sink At My Local Coffee Shop

Bathroom Sink At My Local Coffee Shop

#39

Above The Bar At Emeril's Table Restaurant At The Fairly New New Orleans Airport. So Fuzzy

Above The Bar At Emeril's Table Restaurant At The Fairly New New Orleans Airport. So Fuzzy

#40

Grooming Shop And Fans. Fun Times

Grooming Shop And Fans. Fun Times

#41

Found On Pinterest. Wooden Backsplash

Found On Pinterest. Wooden Backsplash

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
For the home owner who just looks but never cooks.

#42

Just Finnished Wiping Down This Bad Boy

Just Finnished Wiping Down This Bad Boy

#43

My Sister Just Bought A New House. Why Tf Would Someone Do This

My Sister Just Bought A New House. Why Tf Would Someone Do This

#44

This Water Bottle I Saw At A Department Store 🤦‍♂️ . . . I Feel Like There's Going To Be A Lot Of Other Groups Tagged In This One

This Water Bottle I Saw At A Department Store 🤦‍♂️ . . . I Feel Like There's Going To Be A Lot Of Other Groups Tagged In This One

#45

The Ceiling In The 1000 Seat Auditorium At My Job. I'm Not Sure When It Was Last Renovated (If Ever) But It Was Certainly In The 20th Century

The Ceiling In The 1000 Seat Auditorium At My Job. I'm Not Sure When It Was Last Renovated (If Ever) But It Was Certainly In The 20th Century

#46

This Looks Like Gravel Stuck In Old Gum, With Lime Scale And Soap Scum Accents

This Looks Like Gravel Stuck In Old Gum, With Lime Scale And Soap Scum Accents

#47

Beautiful Spoon, But Come On

Beautiful Spoon, But Come On

#48

Found This Cast Iron Grill Pan On R/Castiron. Cast-Iron Needs Specific Cleaning Practices. Grill Lines Are A Pain To Clean And Add All These Holes And I'd Never Use It

Found This Cast Iron Grill Pan On R/Castiron. Cast-Iron Needs Specific Cleaning Practices. Grill Lines Are A Pain To Clean And Add All These Holes And I'd Never Use It

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
Someone doesn't know about seasoning cast iron.

#49

I Love The Concept But Practically, A Nightmare

I Love The Concept But Practically, A Nightmare

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
Good way for kids to lose things, as they will blend in.

#50

This Chair From Cb2

This Chair From Cb2

#51

It’s So Dusty! I Just Want To Get In There With A Rag And A Squeegee

It's So Dusty! I Just Want To Get In There With A Rag And A Squeegee

#52

Kids Bath Toys 🤢 One Looked A Bit Weird So I Cut It Open And It Was Full Of Mould! Thrown Out All Of Her Bath Toys That Can Fill Themselves With Water

Kids Bath Toys 🤢 One Looked A Bit Weird So I Cut It Open And It Was Full Of Mould! Thrown Out All Of Her Bath Toys That Can Fill Themselves With Water

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
I noticed that in the 90s. I spent a lot of time cleaning some the favorites out. The big chunks of mold were very satisfying to get out.

#53

Found In The Wild At Homegoods. That Is A Market Umbrella. For Outside. Covered In Random Unhemmed Cut Fabric

Found In The Wild At Homegoods. That Is A Market Umbrella. For Outside. Covered In Random Unhemmed Cut Fabric

#54

This Hanging Light In My Doctor's Waiting Room

This Hanging Light In My Doctor's Waiting Room

#55

Found On A Realtor Website

Found On A Realtor Website

#56

Odysseas Ladopoulos

Odysseas Ladopoulos

#57

(This Is A Cry For Help) I Would Like To Have Words With Whoever Conceptualized Baseboards, And Specifically These Ones. You Mean To Tell Me The Best Cleaning Solution We Have For These Is To Get On Our Hands And Knees To Scrub Them?!

(This Is A Cry For Help) I Would Like To Have Words With Whoever Conceptualized Baseboards, And Specifically These Ones. You Mean To Tell Me The Best Cleaning Solution We Have For These Is To Get On Our Hands And Knees To Scrub Them?!

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
Why are you scrubbing them? How about just vacuum them with the hose every week? Then they'll be fine.

#58

If You Know, You Know. Enfit Feeding Tube. You Can't See It In The Photo, But The Head Has A Zillion Little Places Inside For Crud To Get Stuck And There Is No Way To Get It Out. This Item That Goes Straight Through An Open Wound Into The User's Intestines. I Just Want To Stick It In The Dishwasher 😭😭 Water Flushes Help But Don't Get Everything I Hate It

If You Know, You Know. Enfit Feeding Tube. You Can't See It In The Photo, But The Head Has A Zillion Little Places Inside For Crud To Get Stuck And There Is No Way To Get It Out. This Item That Goes Straight Through An Open Wound Into The User's Intestines. I Just Want To Stick It In The Dishwasher 😭😭 Water Flushes Help But Don't Get Everything I Hate It

#59

I'm A Professional Window Cleaner, I've Been At It For 6 Years Now. This Grate Is Purely Aesthetic. Seemed Like A Good Idea At The Time, I Suppose

I'm A Professional Window Cleaner, I've Been At It

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
No latch and hinge? A mistake. A big mistake. Huge.

#60

Escalators

Escalators

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
This also seems like there's an easy fix out there.......just like for slatted window blinds.

#61

These Sinks At My Job. Bonus: Peep My Big A*s Forehead In The Reflection

These Sinks At My Job. Bonus: Peep My Big A*s Forehead In The Reflection

#62

I’m Almost 30, All My Friends Are Buying Houses. This Is In A Friends Basement

I’m Almost 30, All My Friends Are Buying Houses. This Is In A Friends Basement