ADVERTISEMENT

Many men fall victim to toxic masculinity, an undesirable trait, to say the least. Women also have their fair share of unhinged moments, which you will see on today’s list. 

We’ve compiled a list of screenshots from the Nice Girls subreddit. Don’t let the name fool you. These show the ugly side of being a female, which, for some men, is the stuff of nightmares and trauma

You’re about to read posts featuring toxic text exchanges, ‘entitled woman’ tendencies, and unhealthy attachment behaviors. Consider these the glaring red flags you must avoid at all costs. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Finally Blocked Her.. (I Feel Like Im Being Trolled Now)

Text conversation showing intense and confrontational messages, including blocking threats.

Slow_Capital_7193 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Girl Blew Up After I Told Her We Were Done

    Text conversation with emojis, audio message, and an exchange of playful yet serious remarks; theme: delusional women.

    peter_2212 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It took me while to understand that if you have a healthy amount of love and respect for yourself relationships become infinitely easier

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    What In The Actual F#*% Lmao

    Text message conversation with humorous and awkward exchange about dating preferences.

    Upstairs_Victory2952 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does someone reply to this? Cos "f**k off" sounds ideal

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    Many of the screenshots you’ll see on this list feature what experts refer to as an anxious attachment style. The Cleveland Clinic defines it as an insecure attachment that begins in childhood, where a primary caregiver fails to provide ample care and attention. 

    In adult relationships, it may manifest through clingy and needy behavior. It may also come in the form of its polar opposite, where the person is untrusting. In both cases, the fear of abandonment is the common denominator.

    #4

    One Date And Hardly Spoke

    Text conversation showcasing a "delulu woman" asking for another chance after being ghosted.

    Farkkraf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Wlw: My Charming Ex Girlfriend Gets Scary

    Text message exchange showcasing delulu behavior in relationships needing a reality check.

    Soulless-Soles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loool "il I hope you find peace" wooow I'm keeping that for my breakup speech

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Alcohol Or Unhinged

    Chat screenshot illustrating delulu women's unrealistic expectations in relationships, seeking a reality check.

    Siguard_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is no situation or problem that alcohol won't make worse

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Recent research has shown that women are more prone to developing an anxious attachment style. Men, on the other hand, develop an avoidant attachment style where they tend to distance themselves from romance-related anxieties. 

    According to brain science innovator Dr. Srini Pillay, it’s how humans are naturally wired, and both sexes deal with adverse reactions differently. 

    “Because the brain is geared to focus on negative things (presumably to protect us), we all tend to see the negative things under a magnifying glass,” Dr. Pillay wrote in an article for HuffPost.

    #7

    The Whole 3 Hours We Were At The Restaurant, She Was Kinda Laying On Her Seat, Constantly Texting

    Chat conversation showing a person feeling underappreciated in a relationship exchange.

    Nearby_Grape_9058 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leaving the date early if it isn't working out does not make you less of a man, it just means you probably have something better to do

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    What A Nice Girl, Right?

    Text screenshot with a person begging for a relationship in a desperate tone.

    Winter-Book-7187 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Matched, Immediately Went To Snap. This Was About 10 Minutes Into Talking

    Text conversation highlighting delulu women discussing relationship goals and expectations.

    Obstreperous_Drum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you feel like you need to tell people that you deserve [insert thing here] then you probably don't.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Dr. Pillay says the differing attachment styles between men and women typically push couples to bail from the relationship instead of trying to get to the root of the problem. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Women may become resentful that men are ‘clueless’ or not feeling the anxiety that they are feeling,” he wrote, adding that a man’s usual reaction would be to resent their female partners for being too “high-strung” about “simple issues.”

    #10

    Memories Of My Bpd Ex

    Text conversation highlighting irony; a person seeks validation while ignoring the blame game in relationships.

    Ching__Billing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Went On 2 Dates With This Girl And The Chemistry Was Atrocious

    Text conversation showing relationship misunderstanding, highlighting "delulu women" needing a reality check.

    Humphry_8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Went To A Family Event And Didn’t Text For About 3 Hours

    Text conversation with blurred names expressing frustration and impatience over delayed responses.

    Aggressive-Donut4353 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    To avoid unnecessary arguments from happening, Dr. Pillay advises understanding these default behavior patterns. And instead of throwing criticisms, recognize each one’s need for commitment. 

    “The more we are aware of how we respond in romance, the better we will understand both ourselves and the partners with whom we have chosen to explore this life,” he wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    If "Nice Girls" Was A Couple Shirt. This Makes Me Cringe So Hard

    Couple wearing matching shirts with playful messages, hand in hand, expressing relationship dynamics.

    Shinesona Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Had Me In The First Half Ngl (Not Mine)

    Facebook post by StoryTime WithTy about relationship drama and self-reflection.

    ExRiot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Gave My Number To A Lady At Church That I Was Told Was In Charge Of Coordinating Ministry Programs And Events. I Later Found Out That Was A Lie And She Was Not Involved In Any Of That

    Text exchange showing frustration: one person accuses another of blocking; reply suggests frequent number changes.

    Inside-Ear6507 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Now, we’d like to ask our readers. Gentlemen, have you encountered these unhinged reactions from women you’ve dated? Ladies, what do you think brings about these behaviors? Let’s start a discussion in the comments!
    #16

    Ex-Friend’s Last Rant And Hoover Attempt A Few Months Later It

    Text exchange showing a person expressing feelings of not receiving reciprocal energy in return for their kindness.

    Gibson_the_Dolphin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Invest In Cat Food Fellas

    Chat conversation highlighting a reality check for a woman demanding sneakers despite not having money.

    JAMESFTHE2ND Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This what happens when parents don't teach their kids about value

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Honestly Just Confused About This One

    Text conversation between two people discussing feelings and misunderstandings; keywords: delulu women.

    poopieboi3556 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Found This Gem From 4 Years Ago. We Lived Together. I Went For A Haircut

    Text message from a frustrated person, expressing confusion and seeking answers.

    Substantial-Water-10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    One Of My Favourites From When I Was With My Ex

    Text message exchange illustrating overconfidence and unrealistic expectations.

    Starwarscarsandbikes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From when you were with your ex? Nah bro it was from when your life was in danger

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    I Love Being Single

    Woman in gym clothes posing next to a dating profile, highlighting fitness interests.

    BoardOk3478 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    I Used To Be A Nice Girl

    Text conversation humorously discussing sending 30 messages during a meeting, highlighting a misunderstanding.

    Ancient-Access-1271 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    My Ex’s Character Is On Full Display After We Broke Up Almost 3 Months Ago

    Text message exchange showing a conversation where someone demands better boyfriend material.

    Demon2377 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Met This Girl The Night My Grandma Died She Was Aware Of Both Dates

    Text conversation illustrating delulu women in a misunderstanding over funeral plans.

    mikenotekim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Speaking For Less Than 1 Day After Matching On Hinge, Have 1 Facetime Call. Asks For Money

    Delulu women text exchange about an inappropriate request to pay for a meal after one FaceTime call.

    jes02252024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Flirting Is Lovebombing?

    Text exchange showcasing delulu women needing a reality check, discussing snow and relationship boundaries.

    BigKahuna2355 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Should've Just Ghosted Her! Wild Date

    Text conversation with Kimberley on Tinder, discussing romantic connection and advice on dating challenges.

    wiggan1989 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Four-Is Years Ago I Was Seeing This Girl Who Decided To Go Hookup With Some Guy Cause I Left Her On Open Cause I Was Busy

    Text conversation showing relationship drama and conflict over perceived infidelity.

    Ok-Cattle-6798 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Ex-GF Was A Serial Cheater. When I Found Out And Confronted Her; She Screamed Insults At Me, Broke Up With Me, And Kicked Me Out. This Is The Aftermath

    "Text conversation about taking a break; missed call notification from Telstra."

    cerebral_drift Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    My Buddy Dodged A Nuke

    Text conversation highlighting delulu women's exaggerated self-perception needing a reality check.

    savviosa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    My Ex Wife Got Her Car Stolen, Still Titled In My Name, And Wanted Me To Pay To Get It Out Of Impound

    Text exchange between two people discussing car retrieval and payment responsibilities.

    Responsible_Owl9974 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Follow Up To The Greasy Hair Post

    Apology text message from a woman explaining and apologizing for a previous message sent.

    Alphastranger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Im Still Trying To Figure Out If I Did Something Wrong Here Of If She's A Nice Girl. Everyone I've Showed This Convo To, Say They Can't Figure Out What She Was Trying To Do. Any Advice If I Did Something Wrong Is Appreciated

    Text exchange highlighting delulu women needing a reality check, with messages about communication misunderstandings.

    Thicc_Gas_Dad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Dealing With Old Ex

    Text conversation between individuals about needing a reality check in a relationship.

    eljefekepa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for the green one having moved on; The grey one really sounds unhinged (dramatizing/lying/...).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    One I Found Looking Through My Photos

    "Text exchange between two people with one person expressing frustration over delayed replies, highlighting expectations."

    27Carrots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Laughed At Meme On Their Timeline

    Chat exchange with criticism and offensive language, featuring delulu attitudes.

    MesoIT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    This Isn't Even The Beginning Just The End Of The Texts

    Repeated message saying "Block me" with a demanding final statement, highlighting delusion in expectations.

    PranaJuana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Why Is He Ignoring Me?!

    Cartoon character with big eyes and text about expecting messages, calls, and emails; highlights women needing a reality check.

    gunieapigyaya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Ladies And Gentlemen, My Ex

    Text message exchange discussing resentment and personal issues, emphasizing reality check.

    Zack-Reflex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Idk If This Belongs Here But It’s Funny

    Text message conversation with someone requesting lash expenses, needing a reality check.

    Ape_23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Not Sure If This Counts…

    Chat exchange about expectations and dating dynamics, highlighting differing opinions on who should pay.

    SayRaySF Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    My Cousin Posted This After Cheating On Her Husband

    "Text reads 'Relationship Advice' with insights on handling disrespect and reactions, set against a nature backdrop."

    Echonight2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    It's Been 3 Months... Tf Just Happened?

    Text exchange between two delulu women discussing avoiding drama involving a boyfriend.

    Don_Georgee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    This Reaction To Not Giving Her Money For Nudes. Tw: Sa

    Text exchange highlighting a delusional reaction with a reality check response.

    DeathCums-ForAll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    We Had Just Matched, No Conversation Yet. (Didn't Notice Fb Reset My Distance Preference)

    Text conversation about distance in dating, with messages discussing the challenges of meeting someone 110 miles away.

    ThePhraustyOne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Ex GF Fun

    Text conversation showing bold responses on a smartphone screen.

    bigmahhhk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Instant Switch Up From A Normal Conversation

    Text conversation about emoji usage in punctuation, highlighting misunderstandings and reality check needs.

    KillerDino1700 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Nice Girls

    Text conversation with delulu woman arranging kids’ dinner and cooking logistics.

    Alternative_Course86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    GF Talked Shit About Me And My Family And Expects Me To Take Her To Work And Is Threatening Me

    iPhone lock screen showing Instagram and game notifications, temperature 70°F, sunny at 14:35.

    EverybodyTheSame Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Still Has Me So Confused, Even Years Later

    Text conversation showing a misunderstanding and a need for a reality check between two people.

    Sensitive_Support469 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    At Least She's Honest

    Delulu women meme featuring a humorous cartoon image with playful text about dating during the holiday season.

    Ambitious-Steak7773 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Apparently "Applying Pressure" Means Paying For Your Expenses

    A candid text post about dating frustrations and social media boundaries.

    IM_moonz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    This Lady Is 44

    Chat exchange with emotional reactions, reflecting unrealistic expectations and reality check need.

    ProtoRacer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Step By Step

    Text highlights a humorous take on relationship advice for delulu women needing reality check.

    NordicSkadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Nice Girl's Double Standards At Its Best

    Social media post discussion with delulu women debating dating standards and parenting expectations.

    dark_barberry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    The Woman Who’s Engaged To A Guy That Killed His Family Members Now Wants Another Guy That Doesn’t Want Her Back

    Image of a phone screen showing a social media post expressing frustration and entitlement, with bold text and emoji.

    get_gender_bendered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    How Do People Seem So Normal At First And Then This?

    Text conversation about a playlist lacking diversity, leading to a heated argument and personal criticisms.

    throwaway91ma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    “Do You Believe In 50/50”

    Text conversation with questions about beliefs in 50-50 relationships and being a provider for a woman with a job.

    Savings_Motor6926 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Is This What We Have Come To

    Chat exchange showing delusional expectations in a dating app conversation.

    mrman907 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Repost Of Mine: A Friend Had Me Message His Friend, This Is The Result Of That

    Screenshot of a chat discussing women with large breasts, including a cartoon image and text exchange.

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    An Oldie From The Drafts

    Text conversation highlighting a request for Instagram and a discussion about personal boundaries.

    HiddenGeons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Shame On Me I Guess

    Text exchange showing a conversation about identity and relationship expectations.

    Chaseingsquirels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Scrolling Through Top Matches, Realize She Hasn't Responded In 3 Months (Due To Fbd Glitching), Give Her Benefit Of The Doubt, But Then I Take Right Around 3 Hours And I'm The Bad Guy

    Text conversation showing a woman expressing frustration over delayed replies.

    bigworldsmallfeet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    She Has Such Self Respect This One

    A series of text messages expressing anger and accusations in a confrontational tone.

    nvrslpingonlydreamin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Do I Even Reply To This Or Try To Salvage This? Am I Crazy For Seeing Huge Red Flags In This Kind Of Behavior Already? We Haven’t Met Yet Btw

    Text exchange discussing communication dynamics and relationship expectations among delulu women.

    Commercial_Ease8053 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Had To Unmatch W This Nice Girl

    Chat conversation highlighting a misunderstanding needing a reality check.

    haveeyoumetTed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    I Was Unavailable For 20 Mins

    Text message exchange showing missed calls in focus mode and a conversation about responsibility.

    sardinesoink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Got This Beauty Yesterday

    Text message expressing dissatisfaction with communication.

    try2C Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    This Situation Has Been Going On For About A Week And I Am Not One Of The People Involved

    Text exchange highlighting delulu women's confrontation and misunderstanding.

    WhatisitRI Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Thoughts?

    Text message exchange about mutual blocking between two people.

    Holeshot483 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Can’t Tell If This Girl Is Trying To Be Rude Or She’s Just Dumb And Didn’t Get The Joke

    Text conversation highlighting delulu women who think they deserve more, with humorous responses.

    Aggravating_Road_240 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    We Haven't Even Met Each Other And I Told Her I Didn't Think It Was A Match Last Thursday And We Agreed To End Things There Amicably. This Is What I've Received In The Last 24 Hours

    Text conversation showcasing delusional messages needing a reality check.

    Optimal_Return3841 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Can’t Just Reject Someone You Aren’t Attracted To..gotta Be An Insult

    A social media comment discussing men's preferences and self-perception regarding women's weight, with 2,574 likes.

    SakuraWorstFemale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!