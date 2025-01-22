You’re about to read posts featuring toxic text exchanges, ‘entitled woman’ tendencies , and unhealthy attachment behaviors . Consider these the glaring red flags you must avoid at all costs.

We’ve compiled a list of screenshots from the Nice Girls subreddit . Don’t let the name fool you. These show the ugly side of being a female, which, for some men, is the stuff of nightmares and trauma .

Many men fall victim to toxic masculinity , an undesirable trait, to say the least. Women also have their fair share of unhinged moments, which you will see on today’s list.

#1 Finally Blocked Her.. (I Feel Like Im Being Trolled Now) Share icon

#2 Girl Blew Up After I Told Her We Were Done Share icon

#3 What In The Actual F#*% Lmao Share icon

Many of the screenshots you’ll see on this list feature what experts refer to as an anxious attachment style. The Cleveland Clinic defines it as an insecure attachment that begins in childhood, where a primary caregiver fails to provide ample care and attention. In adult relationships, it may manifest through clingy and needy behavior. It may also come in the form of its polar opposite, where the person is untrusting. In both cases, the fear of abandonment is the common denominator.

#4 One Date And Hardly Spoke Share icon

#5 Wlw: My Charming Ex Girlfriend Gets Scary Share icon

#6 Alcohol Or Unhinged Share icon

Recent research has shown that women are more prone to developing an anxious attachment style. Men, on the other hand, develop an avoidant attachment style where they tend to distance themselves from romance-related anxieties. According to brain science innovator Dr. Srini Pillay, it’s how humans are naturally wired, and both sexes deal with adverse reactions differently. “Because the brain is geared to focus on negative things (presumably to protect us), we all tend to see the negative things under a magnifying glass,” Dr. Pillay wrote in an article for HuffPost.

#7 The Whole 3 Hours We Were At The Restaurant, She Was Kinda Laying On Her Seat, Constantly Texting Share icon

#8 What A Nice Girl, Right? Share icon

#9 Matched, Immediately Went To Snap. This Was About 10 Minutes Into Talking Share icon

Dr. Pillay says the differing attachment styles between men and women typically push couples to bail from the relationship instead of trying to get to the root of the problem. "Women may become resentful that men are 'clueless' or not feeling the anxiety that they are feeling," he wrote, adding that a man's usual reaction would be to resent their female partners for being too "high-strung" about "simple issues."

#10 Memories Of My Bpd Ex Share icon

#11 I Went On 2 Dates With This Girl And The Chemistry Was Atrocious Share icon

#12 Went To A Family Event And Didn’t Text For About 3 Hours Share icon

To avoid unnecessary arguments from happening, Dr. Pillay advises understanding these default behavior patterns. And instead of throwing criticisms, recognize each one's need for commitment. "The more we are aware of how we respond in romance, the better we will understand both ourselves and the partners with whom we have chosen to explore this life," he wrote.

#13 If "Nice Girls" Was A Couple Shirt. This Makes Me Cringe So Hard Share icon

#14 Had Me In The First Half Ngl (Not Mine) Share icon

#15 Gave My Number To A Lady At Church That I Was Told Was In Charge Of Coordinating Ministry Programs And Events. I Later Found Out That Was A Lie And She Was Not Involved In Any Of That Share icon

#16 Ex-Friend’s Last Rant And Hoover Attempt A Few Months Later It Share icon

#17 Invest In Cat Food Fellas Share icon

#18 Honestly Just Confused About This One Share icon

#19 Found This Gem From 4 Years Ago. We Lived Together. I Went For A Haircut Share icon

#20 One Of My Favourites From When I Was With My Ex Share icon

#21 I Love Being Single Share icon

#22 I Used To Be A Nice Girl Share icon

#23 My Ex’s Character Is On Full Display After We Broke Up Almost 3 Months Ago Share icon

#24 Met This Girl The Night My Grandma Died She Was Aware Of Both Dates Share icon

#25 Speaking For Less Than 1 Day After Matching On Hinge, Have 1 Facetime Call. Asks For Money Share icon

#26 Flirting Is Lovebombing? Share icon

#27 Should've Just Ghosted Her! Wild Date Share icon

#28 Four-Is Years Ago I Was Seeing This Girl Who Decided To Go Hookup With Some Guy Cause I Left Her On Open Cause I Was Busy Share icon

#29 Ex-GF Was A Serial Cheater. When I Found Out And Confronted Her; She Screamed Insults At Me, Broke Up With Me, And Kicked Me Out. This Is The Aftermath Share icon

#30 My Buddy Dodged A Nuke Share icon

#31 My Ex Wife Got Her Car Stolen, Still Titled In My Name, And Wanted Me To Pay To Get It Out Of Impound Share icon

#32 Follow Up To The Greasy Hair Post Share icon

#33 Im Still Trying To Figure Out If I Did Something Wrong Here Of If She's A Nice Girl. Everyone I've Showed This Convo To, Say They Can't Figure Out What She Was Trying To Do. Any Advice If I Did Something Wrong Is Appreciated Share icon

#34 Dealing With Old Ex Share icon

#35 One I Found Looking Through My Photos Share icon

#36 Laughed At Meme On Their Timeline Share icon

#37 This Isn't Even The Beginning Just The End Of The Texts Share icon

#38 Why Is He Ignoring Me?! Share icon

#39 Ladies And Gentlemen, My Ex Share icon

#40 Idk If This Belongs Here But It’s Funny Share icon

#41 Not Sure If This Counts… Share icon

#42 My Cousin Posted This After Cheating On Her Husband Share icon

#43 It's Been 3 Months... Tf Just Happened? Share icon

#44 This Reaction To Not Giving Her Money For Nudes. Tw: Sa Share icon

#45 We Had Just Matched, No Conversation Yet. (Didn't Notice Fb Reset My Distance Preference) Share icon

#46 Ex GF Fun Share icon

#47 Instant Switch Up From A Normal Conversation Share icon

#48 Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Nice Girls Share icon

#49 GF Talked Shit About Me And My Family And Expects Me To Take Her To Work And Is Threatening Me Share icon

#50 Still Has Me So Confused, Even Years Later Share icon

#51 At Least She's Honest Share icon

#52 Apparently "Applying Pressure" Means Paying For Your Expenses Share icon

#53 This Lady Is 44 Share icon

#54 Step By Step Share icon

#55 Nice Girl's Double Standards At Its Best Share icon

#56 The Woman Who’s Engaged To A Guy That Killed His Family Members Now Wants Another Guy That Doesn’t Want Her Back Share icon

#57 How Do People Seem So Normal At First And Then This? Share icon

#58 “Do You Believe In 50/50” Share icon

#59 Is This What We Have Come To Share icon

#60 Repost Of Mine: A Friend Had Me Message His Friend, This Is The Result Of That Share icon

#61 An Oldie From The Drafts Share icon

#62 Shame On Me I Guess Share icon

#63 Scrolling Through Top Matches, Realize She Hasn't Responded In 3 Months (Due To Fbd Glitching), Give Her Benefit Of The Doubt, But Then I Take Right Around 3 Hours And I'm The Bad Guy Share icon

#64 She Has Such Self Respect This One Share icon

#65 Do I Even Reply To This Or Try To Salvage This? Am I Crazy For Seeing Huge Red Flags In This Kind Of Behavior Already? We Haven’t Met Yet Btw Share icon

#66 Had To Unmatch W This Nice Girl Share icon

#67 I Was Unavailable For 20 Mins Share icon

#68 Got This Beauty Yesterday Share icon

#69 This Situation Has Been Going On For About A Week And I Am Not One Of The People Involved Share icon

#71 Can’t Tell If This Girl Is Trying To Be Rude Or She’s Just Dumb And Didn’t Get The Joke Share icon

#72 We Haven't Even Met Each Other And I Told Her I Didn't Think It Was A Match Last Thursday And We Agreed To End Things There Amicably. This Is What I've Received In The Last 24 Hours Share icon