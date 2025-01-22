73 Delulu Women Who Think They Deserve The World But Actually Need A Reality Check (New Pics)
Many men fall victim to toxic masculinity, an undesirable trait, to say the least. Women also have their fair share of unhinged moments, which you will see on today’s list.
We’ve compiled a list of screenshots from the Nice Girls subreddit. Don’t let the name fool you. These show the ugly side of being a female, which, for some men, is the stuff of nightmares and trauma.
You’re about to read posts featuring toxic text exchanges, ‘entitled woman’ tendencies, and unhealthy attachment behaviors. Consider these the glaring red flags you must avoid at all costs.
Finally Blocked Her.. (I Feel Like Im Being Trolled Now)
Girl Blew Up After I Told Her We Were Done
What In The Actual F#*% Lmao
Many of the screenshots you’ll see on this list feature what experts refer to as an anxious attachment style. The Cleveland Clinic defines it as an insecure attachment that begins in childhood, where a primary caregiver fails to provide ample care and attention.
In adult relationships, it may manifest through clingy and needy behavior. It may also come in the form of its polar opposite, where the person is untrusting. In both cases, the fear of abandonment is the common denominator.
One Date And Hardly Spoke
Wlw: My Charming Ex Girlfriend Gets Scary
Alcohol Or Unhinged
Recent research has shown that women are more prone to developing an anxious attachment style. Men, on the other hand, develop an avoidant attachment style where they tend to distance themselves from romance-related anxieties.
According to brain science innovator Dr. Srini Pillay, it’s how humans are naturally wired, and both sexes deal with adverse reactions differently.
“Because the brain is geared to focus on negative things (presumably to protect us), we all tend to see the negative things under a magnifying glass,” Dr. Pillay wrote in an article for HuffPost.
The Whole 3 Hours We Were At The Restaurant, She Was Kinda Laying On Her Seat, Constantly Texting
What A Nice Girl, Right?
Matched, Immediately Went To Snap. This Was About 10 Minutes Into Talking
Dr. Pillay says the differing attachment styles between men and women typically push couples to bail from the relationship instead of trying to get to the root of the problem.
“Women may become resentful that men are ‘clueless’ or not feeling the anxiety that they are feeling,” he wrote, adding that a man’s usual reaction would be to resent their female partners for being too “high-strung” about “simple issues.”
Memories Of My Bpd Ex
I Went On 2 Dates With This Girl And The Chemistry Was Atrocious
Went To A Family Event And Didn’t Text For About 3 Hours
To avoid unnecessary arguments from happening, Dr. Pillay advises understanding these default behavior patterns. And instead of throwing criticisms, recognize each one’s need for commitment.
“The more we are aware of how we respond in romance, the better we will understand both ourselves and the partners with whom we have chosen to explore this life,” he wrote.
If "Nice Girls" Was A Couple Shirt. This Makes Me Cringe So Hard
Had Me In The First Half Ngl (Not Mine)
Gave My Number To A Lady At Church That I Was Told Was In Charge Of Coordinating Ministry Programs And Events. I Later Found Out That Was A Lie And She Was Not Involved In Any Of That
Now, we’d like to ask our readers. Gentlemen, have you encountered these unhinged reactions from women you’ve dated? Ladies, what do you think brings about these behaviors? Let’s start a discussion in the comments!
Ex-Friend’s Last Rant And Hoover Attempt A Few Months Later It
Invest In Cat Food Fellas
Honestly Just Confused About This One
Found This Gem From 4 Years Ago. We Lived Together. I Went For A Haircut
One Of My Favourites From When I Was With My Ex
I Used To Be A Nice Girl
My Ex’s Character Is On Full Display After We Broke Up Almost 3 Months Ago
Met This Girl The Night My Grandma Died She Was Aware Of Both Dates
Speaking For Less Than 1 Day After Matching On Hinge, Have 1 Facetime Call. Asks For Money
Flirting Is Lovebombing?
Should've Just Ghosted Her! Wild Date
Four-Is Years Ago I Was Seeing This Girl Who Decided To Go Hookup With Some Guy Cause I Left Her On Open Cause I Was Busy
Ex-GF Was A Serial Cheater. When I Found Out And Confronted Her; She Screamed Insults At Me, Broke Up With Me, And Kicked Me Out. This Is The Aftermath
My Buddy Dodged A Nuke
My Ex Wife Got Her Car Stolen, Still Titled In My Name, And Wanted Me To Pay To Get It Out Of Impound
Follow Up To The Greasy Hair Post
Im Still Trying To Figure Out If I Did Something Wrong Here Of If She's A Nice Girl. Everyone I've Showed This Convo To, Say They Can't Figure Out What She Was Trying To Do. Any Advice If I Did Something Wrong Is Appreciated
Dealing With Old Ex
