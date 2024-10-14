ADVERTISEMENT

“BLASTS OF UNEXPECTED LIGHT:

THE VISIONARY ART OF BURT SHONBERG”

PRESENTED BY

THE PHILOSOPHICAL RESEARCH SOCIETY

AND

STEPHEN ROMANO GALLERY

OCTOBER 24 – DECEMBER 21

-THE FIRST EXHIBITION OF THE ARTIST’S WORKS IN LOS ANGELES IN OVER 50 YEARS.

-THE EXHIBITION WILL INCLUDE MANY NEVER BEFORE SEEN WORKS.

-THE ARTIST IS FURTHER CELEBRATED WITH A CATALOG WHICH INCLUDES ESSAYS BY THE LATE ROGER CORMAN, BURT SHONBERG BIOGRAPHER SPENCER KANSA, FILM HISTORIAN JUSTIN HUMPHRIES, INDEPENDENT CURATOR ROBERT COZZOLINO AND ART HISTORIAN AND DOCUMENTARIAN BRIAN CHIDESTER.

-THE EXHIBITION OPENING WILL FEATURE A SCREENING OF THE FILM “OUT HERE – A FILM ABOUT BURT SHONBERG” BY MARSHALL BERLE (FORMER MANAGER OF SPIRIT, RATT AND VAN HALEN) AND AN ONLINE CONVERSATION BETWEEN STEPHEN ROMANO, JUSTIN HUMPHRIES AND SPENCER KANSA

PRS is thrilled to announce the unveiling of "Momentary Blasts of Unexpected Light: The Visionary Art of Burt Shonberg" at the prestigious Hansell Gallery, commencing on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Shonberg, a trailblazing figure in the psychedelic and esoteric art scene of 1950s and 1960s Los Angeles, captivated audiences with his unparalleled creativity. His personal connections with luminaries such as the artist, poet, and actress Marjorie Cameron, as well as celebrated writers Hampton Fancher (Blade Runner) and George Clayton Johnson (Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, Logan's Run), added depth and intrigue to his artistic journey.

A trove of his early formative works from the artist's early years has recently been uncovered, and selections will be featured in the exhibition for the first time ever.

Burt Shonberg was drawn to the Fourth Way system of Gurdjieff, which influenced his artwork as he sought to express the mystical insights derived from his elevated states of awareness. Beginning his psychedelic journey in the mid-1950s, Shonberg participated in LSD experiments led by Dr. Oscar Janiger at the University of California, Irvine, during the early 1960s. Throughout his career as an artist, Shonberg dedicated himself to capturing the representation of altered cognition and the perception of hallucinatory states in his art.

His art was prominently featured in Roger Corman’s 1960 horror film 'The Fall of the House of Usher' starring Vincent Price, as well as in Corman's 1962 film 'The Premature Burial'. His paintings adorned the walls of venues like the now-defunct Laguna Beach coffeehouse Café Frankenstein. Shonberg, a highly admired artist in Los Angeles from the late 1950s until his premature death in 1977, created paintings of mythical creatures in fantastic landscapes, which have only recently begun to receive the attention they deserve.

During this time, his eye-catching murals adorned the exteriors and interiors of popular coffeehouses and clubs along Los Angeles Sunset Strip. Additionally, his artwork was featured on prominent rock album covers for bands like Love and others. Burt Shonberg was managed by Marshall Berle, who also managed Spirit, Ratt, and early Van Halen.

Shonberg's art was only exhibited once, in 1967. The only other exhibition of his work took place posthumously in 2022 at the Buckland Witchcraft Museum in Cleveland, receiving great acclaim. Ringo Starr has been a dedicated collector of the artist's work.

This upcoming exhibition in Los Angeles will mark the first time Burt Shonberg's art has been displayed in the city in over 50 years, and it will showcase many previously unseen works.

Below, you can view a curated collection of the artist's later masterpieces, including photos from Roger Corman's films, and then discover some fascinating examples of the artist's recently unearthed early works.

The Philosophical Research Society

3910 Los Feliz Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Tel 323 663 2167

Hansell Gallery Hours: Tuesday-Friday 12-6pm

and by appointment (info@prs.org)