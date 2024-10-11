Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween
User submission
Art

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Likivi Designs
Community member
I'm a lifelong Tampa native that was just hit hard with 3 feet of Hurricane Helene's storm surge through the house and now we're waiting for the water to recede to see what Milton did. We live in evacuation zone A but have lived here for 45 years and never experienced anything close to this.

I could really use any orders you can send my way. These wreaths and decorations all include handcrafted elements that have been sculpted and hand painted. The wreaths all have battery operated lights and can be personalized or changed to your specifications.

Now through Halloween I'm offering 25% off with this coupon code https://likivi-designs.myshopify.com/discount/ThatB*****Helene *.

I also accept PayPal if you prefer, just message me direct and I'll make sure to give the 25% off still.

More info: likivi-designs.myshopify.com

Haunted Mansion themed wreath

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Madame Leota crystal ball in haunted mansion wreath

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Sculpted clay clock with lights and glow-in-the-dark resin eyes. Haunted mansion wreath

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Haunted Mansion themed wreath

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Haunted Mansion themed wreath

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Sculpted clay clock from the haunted mansion

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Hatbox ghost from the haunted Mansion, his eyes glow in the dark

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Welcome Foolish Mortals sign

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Madame Leota arrangement

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Madame Leota

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Haunted Mansion themed potion

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Haunted Mansion themed potion

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Sally Slater and Foolish Mortals potion bottles

My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

Image credits: likivi-designs

Likivi Designs

Likivi Designs

Author, Community member

Lifetime Crafter creating unique and beautiful decor with salvaged materials. I refuse to buy wood when there's so much being thrown away. Recycled art reduces the burden of our waste and saving a single tree makes the extra effort worth it.

