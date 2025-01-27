"Changes" – This artwork captures the essence of personal transformation through the intimate connection we share with music. When I was 20, "Miss Misery" by Elliott Smith was the song that marked a pivotal shift in my life. I remember hearing it in a small, intimate venue, the raw emotion in Smith's voice resonating with my own feelings of uncertainty and longing for something more. It was then I decided to move to Los Angeles, drawn by the dream of becoming an actor. The song's melancholy melody seemed to echo through the vibrant, sunlit cityscape behind the violinist in "Changes," each note pushing me towards a life filled with auditions, dreams, and endless possibilities.



In the artwork, the woman playing the violin sits amidst a backdrop of a city skyline, symbolizing the bustling life of LA that awaited me. Her flowing hair and the dynamic action of playing the violin represent the energy and movement of change, much like how I felt propelled forward by the music.



Once in LA, the city was both my stage and my teacher, a place where every corner held a story or a chance. However, the true revelation came during a road trip to Vegas, with "Like a Rolling Stone" by Bob Dylan playing through the speakers. The open road, much like the falling papers in "Changes," felt like a shedding of past layers, revealing something new with every mile. The artwork's depiction of papers falling away to reveal the night sky mirrors this journey of self-discovery, where the bright day of my old life gave way to the profound, starry night of new understanding.



The journey was about embracing change, about understanding that the road to self-discovery is as winding and unpredictable as Dylan's lyrics. Every stop, every new person I met, was a scene in my unfolding narrative, one where I was both the scriptwriter and the protagonist. The collage of newspaper clippings in the artwork, with the word "CHANGES" repeated, signifies the constant evolution and the media's portrayal of change, much like how my life was being rewritten with each new experience.



Now, whenever I hear "Miss Misery" or "Like a Rolling Stone," I'm not just listening to music; I'm revisiting those defining moments. "Miss Misery" takes me back to the vulnerability and courage of starting anew in LA, its chords intertwined with the city's promise. "Like a Rolling Stone" recalls the sense of liberation on the road, the shedding of an old self for the unknown. "Changes" isn't merely art; it's a testament to how music can guide us through our transformations, from the brightness of new beginnings to the reflective beauty of the night sky, showing that every change, every adventure, is a note in the melody of our lives.