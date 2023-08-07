Remember the song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers? The one about music being one’s airplane? If not, check it out - it ties in perfectly with the topic of this list, which is, as you might have already got - music tattoos!

Yep, cool tattoo designs aren’t just for leaping dolphins and ying yang signs - they can also represent intangible things, such as music, that you care tons about. And if music is also your airplane, you’ll find these tattoo ideas just the thing you were looking for. 

Of course, the most obvious choice for a music lover tattoo would be to get a minimalist tattoo of notes or a score sheet of your favorite song inked on your skin. However, we’re not here for the obvious things, are we? That’s precisely why we dug around the internet to find the freshest music tattoo ideas that take a more subtle note and represent the full glory of the wondrous sounds that have us so mesmerized and feeling all kinds of emotions.

So, besides the OG designs of floaty little notes, you’ll also find tattoos about music that reveal the feeling of it rather than how it looks. But of course, what’s our word compared to taking a look at our tattoo gallery with your own two eyes (or as many as you have), right?

That said, we’d like to end our introduction to the topic, which literally has no beginning and no end - it’s not so easy to talk about music in just a couple of sentences, harder still when it’s paired up with tattoo art!

So, anyway, scroll down below, check out our selection of grand, colorful, black and white, large and small music tattoos, give your vote to the most stunning ones, and share this article with your friends!

#1

Realistic The Beatles Abbey Road Tattoo

Realistic The Beatles and Abbey Road Arm Tattoo

12points
#2

Music Bands Arm Sleeve Tattoo

Music bands arm sleeve tattoo

11points
#3

Watercolor Jimi Hendrix Galaxy Tattoo

Watercolor Jimi Hendrix Galaxy Portrait tattoo

11points
#4

Cartoon Dinosaur Playing Piano Tattoo

Tattoo on a shoulder of a purple dinosaur playing piano

10points
#5

Realistic Saxophone With Flowers Tattoo

Realistic saxophone and flowers tattoo

10points
#6

Smoking Guitar Forearm Tattoo

Man holding a smoking guitar forearm tattoo

10points
#7

Double-Neck Guitar Tattoo

Double-neck guitar with heart calf tattoo

“You have power over your mind - not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” ― M. Aurelius

10points
#8

Freddie Mercury Tattoo

Freddie Mercury Singing tattoo

10points
#9

Music Notes Hand Tattoo

Many small black notes tattoos on a hand

9points
#10

Playing Piano Forearm Tattoo

Realistic hand playing on piano tattoo

9points
#11

Frog Playing Music Tattoo

Realistic tattoo with frog sitting on mushroom and playing double bass

9points
#12

Realistic Kurt Cobain Tattoo

Realistic Kurt Cobain smoking cigarette tattoo

9points
#13

Minimal Smile Music Tattoo

Minimal smile with music note wrist tattoo

8points
#14

Small Jolly Birdie Chirping Tattoo

Small jolly birdie chirping tattoo

8points
#15

Music Under A Tree Tattoo

Tattoo with man sitting under tree and listening to music

“Music under a tree by Clay Zapien at CZ Tattoos in Phoenix, AZ.”

7points
#16

Colorful Music Notes On Ear Tattoo

Colorful music notes on an ear tattoo

7points
#17

Drummer Leg Tattoo

Realistic and abstract musical tattoo with portrait and drum kit

7points
#18

Realistic David Bowie Portrait Tattoo

Realistic David Bowie portrait eyes closed tattoo

7points
#19

Gorillaz Tattoo

2-D from Gorillaz calf tattoo

7points
#20

Skelly Playing Guitar Tattoo

Skeleton with cat on shoulder playing guitar tattoo

7points
#21

Headless Guitarist Tattoo

Tricep Tattoo with headless man playing guitar

7points
#22

Broken Guitar Tattoo

Black crashed guitar leg tattoo

7points
#23

Realistic Amy Winehouse Tattoo

Realistic Amy Winehouse tattoo

7points
#24

Sam Cooke Singing Tattoo

Realistic arm tattoo of Sam Cooke singing

7points
#25

Realistic Bob Marley Tattoo

Realistic Bob Marley Portrait tattoo

7points
#26

Yellow Guitar Submarine Tattoo

Yellow guitar submarine tattoo

7points
#27

Colorful Keith Haring Dj Dog Tattoo

Colorful Keith Haring DJ dog tattoo on arm

7points
#28

Realistic Turntable Arm Tattoo

Realistic turntable arm tattoo

7points
#29

David Bowie Tattoo

Abstract David Bowie Tattoo

7points
#30

Jim Morrison & The Doors Tattoo

Jim Morrison & The Doors abstract Tattoo

7points
#31

Large Music Tattoo In Progress

Large black music notes tattoo

6points
#32

Music Media Player Tattoo

Black audio control buttons tattoo

6points
#33

Black Music Notes Tattoo On Calf

Black music notes tattoo on calf

6points
#34

Fun Purple Mic Tattoo

Purple mic tattoo on arm

6points
#35

Music And Red Wine Tattoo

Music and red wine tattoo

6points
#36

Funky Blue Music Note Arm Tattoo

Cartoony Blue music note arm tattoo

6points
#37

Small Fun Musical Smile Tattoo

Small musical smile tattoo on shoulder

6points
#38

Realistic Red Flowers Musical Note Tattoo

Realistic red flowers and musical note tattoo

6points
#39

Song Notes Tattoo

Song notes tattoo

“You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope someday you'll join us, and the world will be as one.” — John Lennon

6points
#40

Musical Symbol F Clef Tattoo

Musical symbol F clef jewelry style tattoo

6points
#41

Musical Notes Tattoo

Black flower and music notes tattoo

6points
#42

Heart Shaped Music Swing Tattoo

Black heart with music notes tattoo on arm

6points
#43

Colorful Touch-Up Arm Tattoo

Colorful music tattoo with cat, butterflies and notes

6points
#44

Small Musical Notes Tattoo

Semicolon combined with a note Tattoo

6points
#45

Musical Composition Tattoo

Realistic broken violin tattoo

6points
#46

A Dance Of Colorful Notes Tattoo

Colorful arm tattoo with notes and stars

6points
#47

Musical Moon Shoulder Tattoo

Musical Notes shoulder tattoo

6points
#48

Music Note And Flower Back Tattoo

Music note and flower back tattoo

6points
#49

Black Musical Notes Tattoo

Black musical notes tattoo

6points
#50

Small Music Note Tattoo On Finger

Small music note tattoo on finger

6points
#51

Small Musical Notes And Headphones Tattoo

Small musical notes and headphones tattoo on shoulder

6points
#52

Colorful Music Forearm Tattoo

Colorful music note tattoo consisting of piano keys

6points
#53

Music And Flowers Spine Tattoo

Black spine tattoo with flowers and musical notes

6points
#54

Black Rolling Stones Logo Tattoo

Black rolling stones logo tattoo

6points
#55

Music Logo Tattoo

Colorful Music logo tattoo on arm

6points
#56

Geometric Music Tattoo With Heart And Cassette

Geometric music tattoo with heart and cassette

6points
#57

Fun Cassette Tattoo

Realistic colorful cassette tattoo

6points
#58

Music Tattoo

Realistic tattoo of a deep sea diver sitting on piano, holding guitar and a drink

6points
#59

Music Heart Tattoo

Musical instruments that look like a human heart tattoo

6points
#60

Cat Playing Guitar Tattoo

Cat playing guitar tattoo

6points
#61

Piano Stairs To Heaven Arm Tattoo

Piano stairs to heaven arm tattoo

6points
#62

Watercolor Music Tattoo

Watercolor music tattoo with butterflies

6points
#63

Music Inspired Arm Tattoo

Tattoo with vinyl, headphones and cassette

6points
#64

Music Arm Tattoo

Geometric and realistic tattoo with music instruments

6points
#65

Melting Vinyl Record Tattoo

Black melting vinyl record tattoo on arm

6points
#66

Realistic Music Tattoo

Realistic tattoo with hand, spiral and vintage microphone

6points
#67

Clarinet Tattoo

Clarinet tattoo

6points
#68

Black Minimal Floral Harp Tattoo

Black minimal floral harp tattoo on leg

6points
#69

Swan And Harp Tattoo

Swan and harp tattoo on a shoulder blade

6points
#70

Handpoked Music Loving Skeleton Tattoo

Handpoked music loving skeleton tattoo

6points
#71

Microphone And Flowers Tattoo

Black realistic microphone and flowers tattoo on arm

“I cannot fly, let me sing.” — Stephen Sondheim

6points
#72

Thailand Vibes And Vinyl Boy Tattoo

Leg tattoo with boy, vinyl and palm tree

6points
#73

Heart And Vinyl Friends Tattoo

Heart and vinyl friends tattoo

6points
#74

Groke Moomin Playing Double Bass Tattoo

Groke Moomin playing double bass tattoo

6points
#75

Realistic Madonna Tattoo

Realistic Madonna Portrait tattoo

6points
#76

Pink Floyd Album Cover Tattoo

Pink Floyd album cover tattoo

6points
#77

Spiral Musical Notes Tattoo

Music sheet wrapped around an arm tattoo

“Spiral musical notes tattoo. Work done by Denton, Middlesbrough, UK skins and needles.”

5points
#78

Minimal Musical Symbols Bird Tattoo

Minimal musical symbols bird tattoo

“My first tattoo, musical symbols by Brittany at Blue Lotus Tattoo in Madison, WI.”

5points
#79

Skull Smashing Music Tattoo

Tattoo with skeleton and headphones

“Skull smashing music by Fraser Wright at Mission tattoo, Calgary, Alberta.”

5points
#80

Music Note Geometric Tattoo

Black geometric tattoo with music note

5points
#81

Blue Guitar And Nature Tattoo

Blue guitar tattoo

5points
#82

Music Moon Tattoo

Purple moon and black music notes tattoo

5points
#83

Delicate Music Tattoo

Music notes and flowers tattoo

5points
#84

Treble Clef Neck Tattoo

Black treble clef tattoo on neck

5points
#85

Red Musical DNA Tattoo

Red DNA and music notes tattoo