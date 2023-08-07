110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked
Remember the song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers? The one about music being one’s airplane? If not, check it out - it ties in perfectly with the topic of this list, which is, as you might have already got - music tattoos!
Yep, cool tattoo designs aren’t just for leaping dolphins and ying yang signs - they can also represent intangible things, such as music, that you care tons about. And if music is also your airplane, you’ll find these tattoo ideas just the thing you were looking for.
Of course, the most obvious choice for a music lover tattoo would be to get a minimalist tattoo of notes or a score sheet of your favorite song inked on your skin. However, we’re not here for the obvious things, are we? That’s precisely why we dug around the internet to find the freshest music tattoo ideas that take a more subtle note and represent the full glory of the wondrous sounds that have us so mesmerized and feeling all kinds of emotions.
So, besides the OG designs of floaty little notes, you’ll also find tattoos about music that reveal the feeling of it rather than how it looks. But of course, what’s our word compared to taking a look at our tattoo gallery with your own two eyes (or as many as you have), right?
That said, we’d like to end our introduction to the topic, which literally has no beginning and no end - it’s not so easy to talk about music in just a couple of sentences, harder still when it’s paired up with tattoo art!
So, anyway, scroll down below, check out our selection of grand, colorful, black and white, large and small music tattoos, give your vote to the most stunning ones, and share this article with your friends!
Realistic The Beatles Abbey Road Tattoo
Music Bands Arm Sleeve Tattoo
Watercolor Jimi Hendrix Galaxy Tattoo
Cartoon Dinosaur Playing Piano Tattoo
Realistic Saxophone With Flowers Tattoo
Smoking Guitar Forearm Tattoo
Double-Neck Guitar Tattoo
Freddie Mercury Tattoo
Music Notes Hand Tattoo
Playing Piano Forearm Tattoo
Frog Playing Music Tattoo
Realistic Kurt Cobain Tattoo
Minimal Smile Music Tattoo
Small Jolly Birdie Chirping Tattoo
Music Under A Tree Tattoo
“Music under a tree by Clay Zapien at CZ Tattoos in Phoenix, AZ.”
Colorful Music Notes On Ear Tattoo
Drummer Leg Tattoo
Realistic David Bowie Portrait Tattoo
Gorillaz Tattoo
Skelly Playing Guitar Tattoo
Headless Guitarist Tattoo
Broken Guitar Tattoo
Realistic Amy Winehouse Tattoo
Sam Cooke Singing Tattoo
Realistic Bob Marley Tattoo
Yellow Guitar Submarine Tattoo
Colorful Keith Haring Dj Dog Tattoo
Realistic Turntable Arm Tattoo
David Bowie Tattoo
Jim Morrison & The Doors Tattoo
Large Music Tattoo In Progress
Music Media Player Tattoo
Black Music Notes Tattoo On Calf
Fun Purple Mic Tattoo
Music And Red Wine Tattoo
Funky Blue Music Note Arm Tattoo
Small Fun Musical Smile Tattoo
Realistic Red Flowers Musical Note Tattoo
Song Notes Tattoo
Musical Symbol F Clef Tattoo
Musical Notes Tattoo
Heart Shaped Music Swing Tattoo
Colorful Touch-Up Arm Tattoo
Small Musical Notes Tattoo
Musical Composition Tattoo
A Dance Of Colorful Notes Tattoo
Musical Moon Shoulder Tattoo
Music Note And Flower Back Tattoo
Black Musical Notes Tattoo
Small Music Note Tattoo On Finger
Small Musical Notes And Headphones Tattoo
Colorful Music Forearm Tattoo
Music And Flowers Spine Tattoo
Black Rolling Stones Logo Tattoo
Music Logo Tattoo
Geometric Music Tattoo With Heart And Cassette
Fun Cassette Tattoo
Music Tattoo
Music Heart Tattoo
Cat Playing Guitar Tattoo
Piano Stairs To Heaven Arm Tattoo
Watercolor Music Tattoo
Music Inspired Arm Tattoo
Music Arm Tattoo
Melting Vinyl Record Tattoo
Realistic Music Tattoo
Clarinet Tattoo
Black Minimal Floral Harp Tattoo
Swan And Harp Tattoo
Handpoked Music Loving Skeleton Tattoo
Microphone And Flowers Tattoo
Thailand Vibes And Vinyl Boy Tattoo
Heart And Vinyl Friends Tattoo
Groke Moomin Playing Double Bass Tattoo
Realistic Madonna Tattoo
Pink Floyd Album Cover Tattoo
Spiral Musical Notes Tattoo
“Spiral musical notes tattoo. Work done by Denton, Middlesbrough, UK skins and needles.”
Minimal Musical Symbols Bird Tattoo
“My first tattoo, musical symbols by Brittany at Blue Lotus Tattoo in Madison, WI.”
Skull Smashing Music Tattoo
“Skull smashing music by Fraser Wright at Mission tattoo, Calgary, Alberta.”