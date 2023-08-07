Remember the song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers? The one about music being one’s airplane? If not, check it out - it ties in perfectly with the topic of this list, which is, as you might have already got - music tattoos!

Yep, cool tattoo designs aren’t just for leaping dolphins and ying yang signs - they can also represent intangible things, such as music, that you care tons about. And if music is also your airplane, you’ll find these tattoo ideas just the thing you were looking for.

Of course, the most obvious choice for a music lover tattoo would be to get a minimalist tattoo of notes or a score sheet of your favorite song inked on your skin. However, we’re not here for the obvious things, are we? That’s precisely why we dug around the internet to find the freshest music tattoo ideas that take a more subtle note and represent the full glory of the wondrous sounds that have us so mesmerized and feeling all kinds of emotions.

So, besides the OG designs of floaty little notes, you’ll also find tattoos about music that reveal the feeling of it rather than how it looks. But of course, what’s our word compared to taking a look at our tattoo gallery with your own two eyes (or as many as you have), right?

That said, we’d like to end our introduction to the topic, which literally has no beginning and no end - it’s not so easy to talk about music in just a couple of sentences, harder still when it’s paired up with tattoo art!

So, anyway, scroll down below, check out our selection of grand, colorful, black and white, large and small music tattoos, give your vote to the most stunning ones, and share this article with your friends!