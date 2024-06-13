Mother-Of-The-Bride Defends Her Dress After Trolls Accuse Her Of “Trying To Upstage Her Daughter”

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet went into a frenzy over a fashion choice made by a mother at her daughter’s wedding.

Some netizens hopped on the hate train, accusing the 53-year-old parent of being extraordinarily glamorous and trying to steal the show from the bride on her special day.

During the wedding of Amanda DeWitt Leblanc, 26, her mother, Lori DeWitt, was captured walking down the aisle in a green floral custom dress by Audrey + Brooks featuring a plunging neckline. The ensemble was complete with a detachable bow and a train.

Wedding content creator Chloe LeBlanc shared the moment on social media with the words “most stunning MOB dress we’ve ever seen!!!!” on the clip.

“The ultimate MOB dress going mega viral on TikTok rn,” read the caption. “We love to see it!!!”

Image credits: capturedbychloe.co

Image credits: capturedbychloe.co

While Amanda walked down the aisle in a classic Romona Keveza off-the-shoulder trumpet gown, the internet was more intrigued by the Louisiana mom’s striking attire.

Lori’s daring dress sparked mixed feelings, with some commenters accusing her of trying to “upstage” her daughter.

“Wow. Couldn’t she let her daughter be the bigger deal that day?!!!” exclaimed one person. “If my mother did that I’d send her back to change.”

“Beautiful dress. Beautiful woman wearing it. Wrong occasion,” one person commented, while another quipped, “It’s not the mother’s day!”

“Ridiculously low cut. Beautiful fabric, trashy cut for a wedding. Period,” said a fourth comment.

Another said, “She wanted to be the star obviously!”

“Why does MOB want to be the centre of attention???” questioned one.

Another asked, “Why upstage your daughter????? Shocking.”

Image credits: capturedbychloe.co

Image credits: capturedbychloe.co

Others loved the green floral ensemble and cheered the happy-looking mother on.

“If my mom doesn’t do this she has to go home. I would be pissed if she did anything less!!!” one said.

“I love this so much! I want my Mom to feel So beautiful on my wedding day, ya’ll are cray,” wrote another.

“You go Mom!! You look fabulous!!” said another. “I can’t wait until my daughter gets married! I wanna look just like you!!”

After the clip of Lori walking down the aisle went viral, the mother said she didn’t expect her dress to spark a flurry of comments online. Nevertheless, she said she and her daughter were able to laugh about it.

“We didn’t realize my dress was going to spark a debate, but we’re laughing about it,” she told TODAY.com. “I’m the last person you’d expect to go viral. I don’t even post photos!”

The Louisiana mom said she and her daughter bought their dresses during a shopping trip to New York City

Image credits: capturedbychloe.co

Although they laughed it off, the mother-of-the-bride said she found the comments on her dress “a little heartbreaking.”

“I would never do anything to hurt my daughter,” she told the outlet. “Everybody just wanted to look their best.”

The glamorous mom is an interior designer who specializes in college dorm rooms. She and her daughter bought their dresses during a shopping trip to New York City.

Amanda called her mother’s green floral gown “perfect” and said, “I love what she wore. My mom looked absolutely stunning.”

“It was just as much her day as it was mine,” she added.

The 26-year-old podiatrist in Florida and her husband wanted all their family members to shine on the big day, which took place on June 1. Black tie was optional for the wedding celebrations hosted at Hotel Peter and Paul in New Orleans.

“We wanted our family members to shine,” said the newlywed bride and revealed that her mother-in-law chose a pink statuesque gown with statement flowers for her wedding.

The bride thought her mother’s outfit was “perfect” and said: “[It was] just as much her day as it was mine”

Image credits: capturedbychloe.co

Lori said she had changes made to the design of her ensemble before the wedding. She also revealed that people are now queuing up on a waitlist to get their own custom Audrey + Brooks gown at Flora on New York City’s Madison Avenue.

“It was originally strapless — but I didn’t think that was appropriate for a Catholic Church, so they changed the neckline,” she said.

Flora Petakas, the designer behind the gown, said the outfit was a hit and the “response has been amazing.”

“We have a substantial number of women on the waitlist. We are taking virtual appointments for our out of town requests,” Flora told the New York Post.

The designer also believes mothers deserve to wear dresses that make them feel “beautiful and important” on their children’s special day.

“I encourage the mothers of the wedding to wear a dress that makes them feel beautiful and important; don’t minimize your role,” she told the outlet.

The headline-making mother joked about what she planned on wearing for her next daughter’s wedding.

“For my next daughter’s wedding I think I’m going to show up in a burlap sack that says MOB,” she told TODAY.com.

Flora Petakas, the gown’s designer, said she encourages mothers not to “minimize” their role at weddings

In a similar incident that saw the internet pointing fingers at a mother’s outfit, a woman sparked a flurry of conversations after showing up at her daughter’s wedding in a bikini worn under a sheer dress.

The mother, named Paulina, revealed that she originally planned on wearing a white gown for the wedding of her 28-year-old daughter, Taiwanese actress Jin Cheng.

But after her daughter begged her not to upstage the bride, the 57-year-old mother said she decided to ditch her original idea and opted for a crystal mesh cover-up that would go on top of a blue bikini.

“That’s so inappropriate to wear underwear at a wedding,” one person said.

Another wrote, “The outfit is not appropriate for a wedding, I can’t imagine what the mother of the bride would say about this!”

Others thought the mother looked great in what she was wearing.

“Oh that’s so hot and she’s 57?” one wrote, while another quipped, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it.”

Lori’s look was slammed by some for being “too bridal,” while others praised her and said they would want their mothers “to shine, too”

