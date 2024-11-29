Mom Walks In On Her Young Son In A Bathtub Overflowing With Bubbles—Her Reaction Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A young boy is gaining millions of clicks for pulling a hilarious stunt in the bathtub.

Nicole Dozier and her family had just finished up a project in their yard in South Carolina when her son, Barrett James, went back home to take a bubble bath.

But he may have taken cleaning himself a little too seriously as seen in an Instagram reel that has racked up almost 7 million views.

A mother was wholly unprepared for the sight she’d see as she walked into the bathroom where her son was taking a bath

Image credits: nicdoz

In the clip, Nicole’s initial reaction to seeing Barrett almost completely submerged in bubbles was to gasp in disbelief.

“Did you use every single last drop of bathwash?” she asked, having called his name in surprise three times.

The young boy replied, “No, there’s still some in it,” before the camera panned over to him giggling, as lumps of bubbles were stacked on top of his head.

Image credits: nicdoz

The father could also be seen looking in the opposite direction before walking in and saying, “Mister.”

The caption of the video read, “This life is wild and there’s never a dull moment! 😆”

“We had just gotten a new bottle of body wash and he just helped himself,” Nicole told Newsweek. “I guess he thought he earned it from all his hard work.”

Image credits: nicdoz

Additionally, the outlet reported Nicole’s husband, John, was the first to spot the hilarious sight but wanted to let his wife and daughter see what was happening before cleaning up the mess.

“He used almost all the bubble bath. He said there was a little left, and he meant just a teeny bit,” the mother-of-four recalled.

Image credits: nicdoz

After the video was cut, Nicole said they immediately cleaned him up and washed out the bubbles in the shower.

“Then we started cleaning up the tub,” she said. “It took a while to get all the bubbles cleaned up.”

Dad was also apparently a culprit, according to viewers

Image credits: nicdoz

Comments hilariously blamed the father for joining in on the mischief.

“Dad was definitely involved 😂😂😂,” one person theorized.

Another echoed, “Dad looks just as guilty… then has the audacity to say MISTER 😂😭”

Image credits: nicdoz

“‘Mister’ like sir you guilty too we see the bubbles on ya arm that’s why you laughing 😂😂😂😂” teased a third.

One user commented, “Ha.. Dad can’t look because he knows you are not supposed to laugh.”

This light-hearted incident comes just days after a similar heartwarming story

On November 23, a mother of three in Illinois had her own memorable moment to share.

After leaving her four-year-old daughter Cailey with her baby sister, Sky, to go on a quick washroom break, she expected her eldest son to be the one looking out for the both of them.

But she walked in to see Sky in Cailey’s arms, who said, “I wanna just hold her,” before adding, “I always wanted a baby sister.”

Image credits: nicdoz

Her sweet response had most of the Internet melting, with the initial TikTok video clocking up millions of views.

The hilarious sight went viral on social media, and users couldn’t help but note the bubbles encased on the father’s arm

