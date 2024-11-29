Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Walks In On Her Young Son In A Bathtub Overflowing With Bubbles—Her Reaction Goes Viral
News, Parenting

A young boy is gaining millions of clicks for pulling a hilarious stunt in the bathtub.

Nicole Dozier and her family had just finished up a project in their yard in South Carolina when her son, Barrett James, went back home to take a bubble bath.

But he may have taken cleaning himself a little too seriously as seen in an Instagram reel that has racked up almost 7 million views. 

Highlights
  • Young boy goes viral for bathtub overflowing with bubbles.
  • Mom reacts with disbelief to son's bubble bath stunt.
  • Video garners almost 7 million views on Instagram.

A mother was wholly unprepared for the sight she’d see as she walked into the bathroom where her son was taking a bath

Image credits: nicdoz

In the clip, Nicole’s initial reaction to seeing Barrett almost completely submerged in bubbles was to gasp in disbelief.

“Did you use every single last drop of bathwash?” she asked, having called his name in surprise three times.

The young boy replied, “No, there’s still some in it,” before the camera panned over to him giggling, as lumps of bubbles were stacked on top of his head.

Image credits: nicdoz

The father could also be seen looking in the opposite direction before walking in and saying, “Mister.” 

The caption of the video read, “This life is wild and there’s never a dull moment! 😆

“We had just gotten a new bottle of body wash and he just helped himself,” Nicole told Newsweek. “I guess he thought he earned it from all his hard work.”

Image credits: nicdoz

Additionally, the outlet reported Nicole’s husband, John, was the first to spot the hilarious sight but wanted to let his wife and daughter see what was happening before cleaning up the mess. 

“He used almost all the bubble bath. He said there was a little left, and he meant just a teeny bit,” the mother-of-four recalled.

Image credits: nicdoz

After the video was cut, Nicole said they immediately cleaned him up and washed out the bubbles in the shower

“Then we started cleaning up the tub,” she said. “It took a while to get all the bubbles cleaned up.”

Dad was also apparently a culprit, according to viewers 

Image credits: nicdoz

Comments hilariously blamed the father for joining in on the mischief.

“Dad was definitely involved 😂😂😂,” one person theorized.

Another echoed, “Dad looks just as guilty… then has the audacity to say MISTER 😂😭

Image credits: nicdoz

“‘Mister’ like sir you guilty too we see the bubbles on ya arm that’s why you laughing 😂😂😂😂” teased a third.

One user commented, “Ha.. Dad can’t look because he knows you are not supposed to laugh.” 

This light-hearted incident comes just days after a similar heartwarming story 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicole Dozier (@nicdoz)

On November 23, a mother of three in Illinois had her own memorable moment to share.

After leaving her four-year-old daughter Cailey with her baby sister, Sky, to go on a quick washroom break, she expected her eldest son to be the one looking out for the both of them.

But she walked in to see Sky in Cailey’s arms, who said, “I wanna just hold her,” before adding, “I always wanted a baby sister.”

Image credits: nicdoz

Her sweet response had most of the Internet melting, with the initial TikTok video clocking up millions of views.

The hilarious sight went viral on social media, and users couldn’t help but note the bubbles encased on the father’s arm

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why I'm not on such social media. Okay, amusing family incident. Why do you think the world needs to know?

rdougherty666 avatar
Ryan-James O'Driscoll
Ryan-James O'Driscoll
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your high horse gets a little shorter when you seem to think the world needs to know your opinion on said amusing family incident. But keep leaving banal comments about how you're above it all. If you say it enough, people might believe you.

