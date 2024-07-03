Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Twin Trouble: Parent Puts Obese And Skinny Twins On A Diet, Unleashes Unexpected Family Drama
Health, Nutrition

Twin Trouble: Parent Puts Obese And Skinny Twins On A Diet, Unleashes Unexpected Family Drama

Many moms and dads spend a lot of time and effort cooking healthy meals for their kids. It’s because they want their children to eat nutritious food. However, sometimes it’s tricky to explain the benefits of a well-balanced meal to your child. But that doesn’t mean they should be allowed to eat unlimited junk food, right?

Well, a parent who has twins took to Reddit to share how one of their daughters was mad about being put on a healthy ‘diet’. The author wanted to help one of the children lose some weight, as she was obese. However, the other twin was skinny, and she didn’t like eating the new dishes. Continue reading to uncover the full story.

It’s crucial to ensure that children eat healthy, well-balanced meals

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / pexels (not the actual photo)

A parent shared the challenges they faced implementing a single diet plan for their obese and skinny twins

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Due_Bee_6863

Others advised the parent to prioritize an overall healthy lifestyle

A few individuals online expressed support for the author

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

franoisbouzigues avatar
François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA to try and feed healthy food to your daughters. Be aware that diets work only for as long as you follow them. What you need to teach them is a healthy lifestyle. And for the obese daughter, that is spending more calories than her intake. And you are right, it does not happen on a sofa. Enlist them in some sort of organized physical activity : dance, track and field, yoga, basket, martial arts... Or maybe a gym if they are over 14. There has to be a way to have fun doing stuff.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The mother admits that what she wants one daughter to lose weight and that she is on a diet. So it's not about an overall healthy life-style: it's about a diet and as we all know, a diet doesn't work in the long run. Also, only one daughter is overweight: it makes no sense to pu the other one with the healthy weight on a diet as well. She doesn't want to 'single out' the heavier daughter: well, the difference is already apparent, I would say. My opinion, as a parent, is that you try to give each child what they need. One daughter needs a healthier life-style, the other one not so much.Yes, that will result in dissatisfaction and that is why OP does what she does: she simply does not want to handle the comments of the heavier daughter. The result is that both daughters are not happy and that one will start to resent the other.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
renskedejonge avatar
Renske de jonge
Renske de jonge
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did she even get that fat? Must have bought loads of junk food. Good old time when there was one can with biscuits in the house and everyone got cooked potatoes, cooked vegetables, eat what the pot gives, bread with cheese during the day. YTA for letting her get fat.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
