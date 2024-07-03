Twin Trouble: Parent Puts Obese And Skinny Twins On A Diet, Unleashes Unexpected Family Drama
Many moms and dads spend a lot of time and effort cooking healthy meals for their kids. It’s because they want their children to eat nutritious food. However, sometimes it’s tricky to explain the benefits of a well-balanced meal to your child. But that doesn’t mean they should be allowed to eat unlimited junk food, right?
Well, a parent who has twins took to Reddit to share how one of their daughters was mad about being put on a healthy ‘diet’. The author wanted to help one of the children lose some weight, as she was obese. However, the other twin was skinny, and she didn’t like eating the new dishes. Continue reading to uncover the full story.
Many were unhappy that the author didn’t educate their kids about the importance of healthy food
Others advised the parent to prioritize an overall healthy lifestyle
A few individuals online expressed support for the author
NTA to try and feed healthy food to your daughters. Be aware that diets work only for as long as you follow them. What you need to teach them is a healthy lifestyle. And for the obese daughter, that is spending more calories than her intake. And you are right, it does not happen on a sofa. Enlist them in some sort of organized physical activity : dance, track and field, yoga, basket, martial arts... Or maybe a gym if they are over 14. There has to be a way to have fun doing stuff.
The mother admits that what she wants one daughter to lose weight and that she is on a diet. So it's not about an overall healthy life-style: it's about a diet and as we all know, a diet doesn't work in the long run. Also, only one daughter is overweight: it makes no sense to pu the other one with the healthy weight on a diet as well. She doesn't want to 'single out' the heavier daughter: well, the difference is already apparent, I would say. My opinion, as a parent, is that you try to give each child what they need. One daughter needs a healthier life-style, the other one not so much.Yes, that will result in dissatisfaction and that is why OP does what she does: she simply does not want to handle the comments of the heavier daughter. The result is that both daughters are not happy and that one will start to resent the other.
How did she even get that fat? Must have bought loads of junk food. Good old time when there was one can with biscuits in the house and everyone got cooked potatoes, cooked vegetables, eat what the pot gives, bread with cheese during the day. YTA for letting her get fat.
