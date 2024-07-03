Twin Trouble: Parent Puts Obese And Skinny Twins On A Diet, Unleashes Unexpected Family Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Many moms and dads spend a lot of time and effort cooking healthy meals for their kids. It’s because they want their children to eat nutritious food. However, sometimes it’s tricky to explain the benefits of a well-balanced meal to your child. But that doesn’t mean they should be allowed to eat unlimited junk food, right?

Well, a parent who has twins took to Reddit to share how one of their daughters was mad about being put on a healthy ‘diet’. The author wanted to help one of the children lose some weight, as she was obese. However, the other twin was skinny, and she didn’t like eating the new dishes. Continue reading to uncover the full story.

It’s crucial to ensure that children eat healthy, well-balanced meals

Share icon

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / pexels (not the actual photo)

A parent shared the challenges they faced implementing a single diet plan for their obese and skinny twins

Share icon

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Due_Bee_6863

Share icon Many were unhappy that the author didn’t educate their kids about the importance of healthy food

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Others advised the parent to prioritize an overall healthy lifestyle

ADVERTISEMENT

A few individuals online expressed support for the author