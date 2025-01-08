“New Best Friend”: Mom Finds Son Napping With Poop In His Hands

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother from St. Louis, Missouri, was shocked to find her toddler fast asleep on the floor, holding his poop in his hands.

Jordan Scarfino smelled something foul in the house but couldn’t tell where it was coming from. After going upstairs, she discovered her two-year-old son, Giovanni, without a diaper.

It took her ten minutes to locate the source of the unpleasant smell. Immediately, she video-called her mom to ask for help.

Image credits: Jordan Wolf

Her mom didn’t panic. Instead, she found the situation hilarious and suggested Jordan document the moment.

“I don’t know if I’m laughing or crying 😭#sendhelp,” Jordan captioned the TikTok video, which was posted last Friday (January 3).

If you’re eating, you might want to skip what’s next, as she strictly followed her mother’s advice and recorded everything.

The mom noted a foul smell but didn’t know where it was coming from

After capturing the moment, she cleaned her toddler’s hands using a baby wipe, triple-checking that any traces of fecal matter were gone as Gio continued to lie on the floor, asleep.

“He’s been potty training since he was 1,” Jordan told People. “He wears diapers overnight, and we try undies during the day.

“He still sometimes throws fits when it’s time to go on the potty. I think it’s an attachment thing, but I’m not sure!”



Jordan’s video has since amassed over 20 million views and 45,000 comments.

“Where’s the girl with the list???😭” one user jokingly asked, referencing the Australian model who listed over 100 reasons not to have children.

“Nothing could have prepared me for that moment,” another admitted.

“If you didn’t record it, no one would have believed you 😭😂,” a separate user said.

One mom wrote: “As a mom of 5 boys, I thought I’ve seen it all. Apparently not.”

Her son, Giovanni, had taken off his diapers and fallen asleep on the floor

“He took matters into his own hands,” someone else quipped.

When Gio woke up, he asked where his poop had gone. Jordan laid him back in bed, put him in a diaper, and he went back to sleep.

In a follow-up video, Jordan asked her toddler why he liked snuggling his poop. “I don’t know!” the cheeky 2-year-old said, laughing.

“When you’re older, you’re gonna think it’s funny or mean?” asked the 28-year-old mom, who also has a girl, referring to the viral video. “Funny!” Gio responded.

Image credits: Jordan Wolf



Image credits: Jordan Wolf



As it turns out, the poop obsession may run in the family, Jordan said. “When I was 2, my mom had to deal with me painting with poopy diapers every day,” she told People.

“She eventually had to put my crib in the middle of the room so I’d stop painting the walls. I can’t even imagine what she went through! She says it’s karma.”

Gio seems to be just as determined as she was when she was a child. “I learned from this experience that no matter what precautions you take, toddlers will do what they want to do.

“Gio has been able to take his onesies off and climb out of his crib since before he turned 1 year old. There’s no stopping him!”

After the incident, Jordan found a peculiar invitation her parents had sent in 1999 for a Super Bowl party at their house. The card featured a picture of a young girl standing in her crib, covered in poop.

“Come get sh*t-faced,” the invitation read, adding, “Bring your own beer…we’ll have sh*tty beer.”

“My parents had a freaking fantastic sense of humor,” she said, then wondered: “Is it a toddler thing? Does he get it from me?”

“I used to make my mom cry every day when I was two—because that was a daily thing for me.”

“I was expecting the worse and still got surprised,” a TikTok user admitted

