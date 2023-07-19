Some seemingly innocent things can be surprisingly bothersome, as anyone who’s ever seen a KitKat bar being bitten into or a pizza being sliced in a weird way can attest. These are just a couple of examples of what can cause the vein on people’s foreheads to pop or at least make them want to fix whatever it is that’s bothering them.

An abundance of such ‘Mildly Annoying’ things can be found on the subreddit titled exactly that. With nearly three thousand members, it is home to a vast collection of images covering all sorts of irritating things and situations. Scroll down to find them, but view them at your own risk, as they might make you quite annoyed just by looking at them.