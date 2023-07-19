People On This Group Are Sharing Things That Mildly Annoy Them, And Here Are 52 Of The Worst Ones
Some seemingly innocent things can be surprisingly bothersome, as anyone who’s ever seen a KitKat bar being bitten into or a pizza being sliced in a weird way can attest. These are just a couple of examples of what can cause the vein on people’s foreheads to pop or at least make them want to fix whatever it is that’s bothering them.
An abundance of such ‘Mildly Annoying’ things can be found on the subreddit titled exactly that. With nearly three thousand members, it is home to a vast collection of images covering all sorts of irritating things and situations. Scroll down to find them, but view them at your own risk, as they might make you quite annoyed just by looking at them.
I Just Wanted A Piece Of Tape
Nooooooo
Mistaking A Hearing Aid For Fake AirPods
Postman Gives A Zero F**ks
Can't Remove This Label
So Close
Door Opens Outwards
So I've Been Ordering Pizza At This Small Local Place For Years, They Got A New Guy Last Week
People Who Do This
My The Time I Got This Packaging Open I Also Needed A Xanax. One Little Pill!!!
This Isn't How You Use A Bookcase!
I Guess It's A Pattern?
This
Bought A New Pen, Only Had A Couple Pages Worth Of Ink In It
Either Let It Finish, Or Hit "Clear," You Mouthbreathers
This Guys Headphone Situation
The Tube Cap Lacks The Puncture Spike For This Glue
For me it is when you take the top off the glue and it starts oozing out and you haven't even applied pressure to the tube, so then you get blobs of glue, you wipe the extra off and then get the string effect .
These Lights Are Not Lined Up
The Worst Cork Material...ever!
I've had this happen more than once and it is infuriating! I ended up screwing in a screw then used pliers to pull up the screw and eventually the cork 😅
That Is My Package. That Is Not My House
There’s No Exit In The Maze Just Look Closer
The Varying Lengths Of These Lines
The Toilet In The Local Brewery
My Box Of Tissues Hasn't Been Cut Properly, Meaning That I Either Carefully Pull Apart Each Tissue (Using Both Hands), Or End Up With A Handful Of Confetti
I Just Wanted Some Coke
Opened My Cabinet To Find My Favorite Bowl Randomly Split In Half
Yum! Sourdough... Hole?
Someone Scratched Of The WiFi Sticker In The Cafe To The Point Where U Can Barely Read It
The 6's Are Not The Same
Opened Up A Pack Of Skittles And Saw This
This Temperature Control On My Slow Cooker
This Security Question
The Way These Windows Were Installed
It's Supposed To Be The Same Item But The Photos Have Different Numbers Of Shelves
The Way The Levels Of Spicy Heat Are Arranged
The Silver Foil Didn't Come Off The Milk Thing
This Shelf Gives Me Anxiety
Can I Be Bothered Bending Down To Swap Them? Had To In The End. Couldn’t Stand It
Lifesaver Without The One Thing It’s Supposed To Have
Cannot Unsee In The Bathroom At Work. Spot The Tile!
The Tiles From My Wall To My Floor
The 8 In My Math Test
Who Are These People Targeting? Who The Hell Has $500 In Subscriptions They Just Aren't Using?
When I would go grocery shopping an employee was walking around with a clipboard getting folks to sign up for a Visa card for the store. He is always so nice and we would talk whenever we saw him. So one day he comes up to us and asks again. I asked Do you have one?? He got sheepish and said No. I said when you get yours then I will get one. LOL!!
Politicians In Indiana Can’t Even Get On The Same Page When It Comes To Time Zones
The northern time zone is to coordinate with Chicago. You can look up a map to find out the city near the southern zone.
Bird Poop On The Garden Hose Nozzle
Conceptually the same as scissors in one of those damned blister packs.