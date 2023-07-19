Some seemingly innocent things can be surprisingly bothersome, as anyone who’s ever seen a KitKat bar being bitten into or a pizza being sliced in a weird way can attest. These are just a couple of examples of what can cause the vein on people’s foreheads to pop or at least make them want to fix whatever it is that’s bothering them.

An abundance of such ‘Mildly Annoying’ things can be found on the subreddit titled exactly that. With nearly three thousand members, it is home to a vast collection of images covering all sorts of irritating things and situations. Scroll down to find them, but view them at your own risk, as they might make you quite annoyed just by looking at them.

#1

I Just Wanted A Piece Of Tape

I Just Wanted A Piece Of Tape

ScuttleSE Report

Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh I hate it when that happens

#2

Nooooooo

Nooooooo

JosZo Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know, that statue down there on the right? He used to look up, but now he looks in his book so he doesn't have to see those stupid cables.

#3

Mistaking A Hearing Aid For Fake AirPods

Mistaking A Hearing Aid For Fake AirPods

jakednake , bit.ly Report

#4

Postman Gives A Zero F**ks

Postman Gives A Zero F**ks

jakednake Report

Karl
Karl
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

US post boxes are clearly not designed for formal certificate storage

#5

Can't Remove This Label

Can't Remove This Label

wayl Report

JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

imagine the amount of stick required for a sticker to stick to a non-stick pan. stupifying

#6

So Close

So Close

BogusDuck Report

#7

Door Opens Outwards

Door Opens Outwards

reddit.com Report

#8

So I've Been Ordering Pizza At This Small Local Place For Years, They Got A New Guy Last Week

So I've Been Ordering Pizza At This Small Local Place For Years, They Got A New Guy Last Week

Bulky-Computer-6299 Report

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't make the cut I guess.

#9

People Who Do This

People Who Do This

ChulaCharlie Report

Content Wombat
Content Wombat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, some people are just so lazy!

#10

My The Time I Got This Packaging Open I Also Needed A Xanax. One Little Pill!!!

My The Time I Got This Packaging Open I Also Needed A Xanax. One Little Pill!!!

Caesar100 Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That amount of packaging should be criminal.

#11

This Isn't How You Use A Bookcase!

This Isn't How You Use A Bookcase!

mrsthompsoon Report

JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is literally my bookcase. lmao

#12

I Guess It's A Pattern?

I Guess It's A Pattern?

ZeeMan89 Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My eyes!! This pattern makes me dizzy.

#13

This

This

fegefafufu Report

#14

Bought A New Pen, Only Had A Couple Pages Worth Of Ink In It

Bought A New Pen, Only Had A Couple Pages Worth Of Ink In It

Wandering-Vagrant Report

#15

Either Let It Finish, Or Hit "Clear," You Mouthbreathers

Either Let It Finish, Or Hit "Clear," You Mouthbreathers

OldManBrodie Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My son leaves the light blinking all the time. It drives me very nuts. I have to press clear or go insane.

#16

This Guys Headphone Situation

This Guys Headphone Situation

rivo-l Report

#17

The Tube Cap Lacks The Puncture Spike For This Glue

The Tube Cap Lacks The Puncture Spike For This Glue

garaboly Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me it is when you take the top off the glue and it starts oozing out and you haven't even applied pressure to the tube, so then you get blobs of glue, you wipe the extra off and then get the string effect .

#18

These Lights Are Not Lined Up

These Lights Are Not Lined Up

Steady_Aim Report

#19

The Worst Cork Material...ever!

The Worst Cork Material...ever!

DefiantCondor Report

DonnerDinnerParty
DonnerDinnerParty
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've had this happen more than once and it is infuriating! I ended up screwing in a screw then used pliers to pull up the screw and eventually the cork 😅

#20

That Is My Package. That Is Not My House

That Is My Package. That Is Not My House

lungbuttersucker Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the new meet your neighbor program

#21

There’s No Exit In The Maze Just Look Closer

There's No Exit In The Maze Just Look Closer

Polar_ice_101 Report

#22

The Varying Lengths Of These Lines

The Varying Lengths Of These Lines

Duckie1713 Report

Riche White
Riche White
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's for different size cars

#23

The Toilet In The Local Brewery

The Toilet In The Local Brewery

MossytheMagnificent Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happened at home because the builder put the hinges on the wrong way so the seat sat too far back just like the picture.

#24

My Box Of Tissues Hasn't Been Cut Properly, Meaning That I Either Carefully Pull Apart Each Tissue (Using Both Hands), Or End Up With A Handful Of Confetti

My Box Of Tissues Hasn't Been Cut Properly, Meaning That I Either Carefully Pull Apart Each Tissue (Using Both Hands), Or End Up With A Handful Of Confetti

Plumb789 Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The same thing happens with TP

#25

I Just Wanted Some Coke

I Just Wanted Some Coke

HomocidalBunny Report

#26

Opened My Cabinet To Find My Favorite Bowl Randomly Split In Half

Opened My Cabinet To Find My Favorite Bowl Randomly Split In Half

FknRepunsel Report

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Top bowl was probably too heavy

#27

Yum! Sourdough... Hole?

Yum! Sourdough... Hole?

MindingMine Report

#28

Someone Scratched Of The WiFi Sticker In The Cafe To The Point Where U Can Barely Read It

Someone Scratched Of The WiFi Sticker In The Cafe To The Point Where U Can Barely Read It

ThouNickle Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s always that one a*****e

#29

The 6's Are Not The Same

The 6's Are Not The Same

lainwla16 Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure, but there is a little smiley face to compensate.

#30

Opened Up A Pack Of Skittles And Saw This

Opened Up A Pack Of Skittles And Saw This

theTRUEChEeSeMaN Report

michael Chock
michael Chock
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they were still lime it would be less of a crime.

#31

This Temperature Control On My Slow Cooker

This Temperature Control On My Slow Cooker

sluggerb Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same as ours. Lots of slow cookers have it this way

#32

This Security Question

This Security Question

reddit.com Report

#33

The Way These Windows Were Installed

The Way These Windows Were Installed

ZL42 Report

Sebastián Rodríguez
Sebastián Rodríguez
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The architect designed this house in Microsoft Word.

#34

It's Supposed To Be The Same Item But The Photos Have Different Numbers Of Shelves

It's Supposed To Be The Same Item But The Photos Have Different Numbers Of Shelves

_who_farted_ Report

#35

The Way The Levels Of Spicy Heat Are Arranged

The Way The Levels Of Spicy Heat Are Arranged

h2opolopunk Report

JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's like the slow cooker control. makes no sense

#36

The Silver Foil Didn't Come Off The Milk Thing

The Silver Foil Didn't Come Off The Milk Thing

TheGamerWithMore Report

HipHop
HipHop
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cream, but that's cool

#37

This Shelf Gives Me Anxiety

This Shelf Gives Me Anxiety

CheesyRadish Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't that very easy to solve by making an extra knot in the front two strings?

#38

Can I Be Bothered Bending Down To Swap Them? Had To In The End. Couldn’t Stand It

Can I Be Bothered Bending Down To Swap Them? Had To In The End. Couldn't Stand It

whooyeah Report

#39

Lifesaver Without The One Thing It’s Supposed To Have

Lifesaver Without The One Thing It's Supposed To Have

undead-doorsman Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So there's not a hole in one

#40

Cannot Unsee In The Bathroom At Work. Spot The Tile!

Cannot Unsee In The Bathroom At Work. Spot The Tile!

Doctors_Companion01 Report

MadOrca99
MadOrca99
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's in the right column for the lazy pandas out there

#41

The Tiles From My Wall To My Floor

The Tiles From My Wall To My Floor

blikblikkyuh Report

#42

The 8 In My Math Test

The 8 In My Math Test

the-good-dm Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The eight of 28 is also upside down.

#43

Who Are These People Targeting? Who The Hell Has $500 In Subscriptions They Just Aren't Using?

Who Are These People Targeting? Who The Hell Has $500 In Subscriptions They Just Aren't Using?

reddit.com Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I would go grocery shopping an employee was walking around with a clipboard getting folks to sign up for a Visa card for the store. He is always so nice and we would talk whenever we saw him. So one day he comes up to us and asks again. I asked Do you have one?? He got sheepish and said No. I said when you get yours then I will get one. LOL!!

#44

Politicians In Indiana Can’t Even Get On The Same Page When It Comes To Time Zones

Politicians In Indiana Can't Even Get On The Same Page When It Comes To Time Zones

thenewyorkgod Report

Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The northern time zone is to coordinate with Chicago. You can look up a map to find out the city near the southern zone.

#45

Bird Poop On The Garden Hose Nozzle

Bird Poop On The Garden Hose Nozzle

Ignatz_42 Report

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Conceptually the same as scissors in one of those damned blister packs.

#46

It's Not A Square

It's Not A Square

zenith66 Report

MadOrca99
MadOrca99
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we talk about how hard "Dark Nougat" is to read?

#47

The Larger The Pack, The More Expensive It Gets

The Larger The Pack, The More Expensive It Gets

thenewyorkgod Report

#48

Kinda Hard To Drink Out Of A Sealed Straw

Kinda Hard To Drink Out Of A Sealed Straw

naysay3rr Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No it's just the new diet plan. Just say no to sugary soda's.

#49

I Was In The Process Of Renting A Movie When I Noticed This. There Is No Other Quality Options Available

I Was In The Process Of Renting A Movie When I Noticed This. There Is No Other Quality Options Available

cat-man- Report

JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we all deserve the best

#50

This Post Was Agonisingly Close To The Centre Of The Tree!

This Post Was Agonisingly Close To The Centre Of The Tree!

Rudle455 Report

#51

My TV Remote Has An Ad Moulded Into The Plastic

My TV Remote Has An Ad Moulded Into The Plastic

FilthFlarnFilth Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So use energizer just for the joke to yourself.

#52

This Restaurant’s Takeout “Chips” Are Literally Half Tacos. Not Even Broken Up Like Proper Chips. I Can’t Fit This Is My Big Mouth

This Restaurant's Takeout "Chips" Are Literally Half Tacos. Not Even Broken Up Like Proper Chips. I Can't Fit This Is My Big Mouth

Scarlet109 Report

