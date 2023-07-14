80 Mildly Uncomfortable Pics That Are Like Nails On A Chalkboard For Your Eyes
There are horrors out there that most of us can barely imagine - things that should not be and injustices that should never have happened. The pics on this mildly unsettling list, then, serve as just the teeniest tiniest tip of that iceberg of horror.
Some of these pics made our skin crawl, while others made us feel just mildly annoyed and uncomfortable. They upend our expectations of how the world should work and how people should behave in it. Ick!
Double Thumb Nails!
Imagine This Guy Sits Next To You On The Bus
S N O O T
Would You Buy It?
Evil Clown Found In Two Bacon Slices
well i hate clowns and this is just another level of it
I’m Very Very Aggravated
I Wish I Could Unsee This So I Could Stop Thinking About It
My Brother Has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome
Another zebra! (I also just bent my pinky like that, and my mom, horrified, told me to stop)
Hairy Skin Apple
i threw up. i felt it IN MY MOUTH THIS IS NOT OKAY
You’re Welcome
That's just wrong. I mean that's the amount of fries you get at my McDonalds
No
The More You Look, The More Uncomfortable You Get
Sprouting Tomato
*unsettled By The Entire State Of Ohio*
12 dollar peanut butter. I think inflation has finally crossed the line!!!
This Electrical Pole Is Being Held Together By Duct Tape
Therapist: Long Grapes Don’t Exist They Can’t Hurt You Long Grapes:
A Really Long Marshmallow
Beans In A Crock
Realistic Kirby Sculpture
Out Of All The Props My Grandmother Has In Her Fairy Garden, This One Sticks Out The Most. (Quite Literally)
Both
I Think I’ve Hit A Snag
I Don’t Like It
So I've Been Ordering Pizza At This Small Local Place For Years, They Got A New Guy Last Week
Just Look At All Those Tabs
Tiny Bugs Infesting My Giant Elephant Ear Plant
Horrid Harry
A "Zombie Spider" - Spider Covered In Fungus, Half-Dead, Half-Alive Which Can Crawl Around. Found In My Basement
Saw This At The Local Liquor Store. Who Does This ? They Are Big Glass Bottles !
This Is A Baby "Changing" Station
This Isn't How You Use A Bookcase!
Cutting A Tomato Such That No Seeds Are Visible
These Lips
Watch Out IKEA
Not uncomfortable at all, it's actually rather genius! Instead of two teeny tiny drawers or even worse, fake drawers, you get one big one. I love it.
This
:(
it's like the newly green baby leaves that are yet to open form their extreme scrunched up phase, except a lot more uncomfortable looking on a balloon
The Fingers On This Slippery When Wet Sign
Let's Touch Toothbrushes
Time For A Change
Veiny Sidewalk?!
The Holes On These Converse When Stepping In Muddy Water
Mr Clean
Is... Is She Having A Stroke?
I Think You Forgot Something
...the Way These Trees Line Up
this is the least most concerning thing ive seen all day.
This Smiley Cake I Found On Display At A Bakery
Beardless Burger King
This Fork Just Feels Wrong
Its a cake-fork and smaller than a normal fork. Nothing to worry about. 😄
*crunch*
it was probably the toenails from the hot pockets in your McStubble you were eating earlier
I Was Volunteering At A Local School When Suddenly I Found This
Had Some Time To Kill
Delicious Dog
NOOOOOOOOOOOO IF YOU TOUCH HIM ILL MAKE YOUR PILLOWS WARM, AND THAT SHIRT WILL TURN PINK WHEN I WASH IT