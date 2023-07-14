There are horrors out there that most of us can barely imagine - things that should not be and injustices that should never have happened. The pics on this mildly unsettling list, then, serve as just the teeniest tiniest tip of that iceberg of horror.

Some of these pics made our skin crawl, while others made us feel just mildly annoyed and uncomfortable. They upend our expectations of how the world should work and how people should behave in it. Ick!

#1

Double Thumb Nails!

Double Thumb Nails!

Scorpieonna_Sting Report

ShriSha Kamboj
ShriSha Kamboj
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is this really possible tho? like a genetic mutation?

#2

Imagine This Guy Sits Next To You On The Bus

Imagine This Guy Sits Next To You On The Bus

Void_Admirer Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to know since its attached, when he washed his hair does he have to reconstruct it or is his hair just glued together?

#3

S N O O T

S N O O T

theclimate Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is kinda cute "No, Norbert you don't have last night's hay stuck in your nose!"

#4

Would You Buy It?

Would You Buy It?

Void_Admirer Report

#5

Evil Clown Found In Two Bacon Slices

Evil Clown Found In Two Bacon Slices

anthson Report

️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well i hate clowns and this is just another level of it

#6

Dont Ask Me About This

Dont Ask Me About This

Wolfshadow15 Report

#7

I’m Very Very Aggravated

I’m Very Very Aggravated

bortsmipzon Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, this is the first post I see and I'm already angry lmao

#8

I Wish I Could Unsee This So I Could Stop Thinking About It

I Wish I Could Unsee This So I Could Stop Thinking About It

Kaelyn_c1 , Original artwork by: deepdarkfears Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😭 Why do I keep scrolling? WHY???

#9

My Brother Has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome

My Brother Has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome

ShinyAmps Report

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another zebra! (I also just bent my pinky like that, and my mom, horrified, told me to stop)

#10

Hairy Skin Apple

Hairy Skin Apple

Sc0rp10_the_redditer Report

#11

You’re Welcome

You’re Welcome

-between68and70- Report

Krissy Laubach
Krissy Laubach
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just wrong. I mean that's the amount of fries you get at my McDonalds

#12

No

No

reddit.com Report

#13

The More You Look, The More Uncomfortable You Get

The More You Look, The More Uncomfortable You Get

Virus_USA Report

#14

Sprouting Tomato

Sprouting Tomato

Baitrix Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one isn't that bad.....

#15

*unsettled By The Entire State Of Ohio*

*unsettled By The Entire State Of Ohio*

Emily_mnew Report

Krissy Laubach
Krissy Laubach
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

12 dollar peanut butter. I think inflation has finally crossed the line!!!

#16

This Electrical Pole Is Being Held Together By Duct Tape

This Electrical Pole Is Being Held Together By Duct Tape

marcia724 Report

Francois
Francois
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The tape will be there when the rest of the pole has rotted away.

#17

Therapist: Long Grapes Don’t Exist They Can’t Hurt You Long Grapes:

Therapist: Long Grapes Don’t Exist They Can’t Hurt You Long Grapes:

_BewareOfYou_ Report

#18

A Really Long Marshmallow

A Really Long Marshmallow

THEsolid85 Report

#19

Beans In A Crock

Beans In A Crock

Ana_Amari Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a crime against the beloved baked beans!

#20

Realistic Kirby Sculpture

Realistic Kirby Sculpture

BactaBobomb Report

#21

Out Of All The Props My Grandmother Has In Her Fairy Garden, This One Sticks Out The Most. (Quite Literally)

Out Of All The Props My Grandmother Has In Her Fairy Garden, This One Sticks Out The Most. (Quite Literally)

TheRealSansation Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmm.. A Judas Chair...so many questions for you to ask Granny

#22

Both

Both

reddit.com Report

#23

I Think I’ve Hit A Snag

I Think I’ve Hit A Snag

naty2525252525 Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Welp, my sanity is officially going on holiday 😀

#24

Loneroki Report

#25

I Don’t Like It

I Don’t Like It

reddit.com Report

#26

So I've Been Ordering Pizza At This Small Local Place For Years, They Got A New Guy Last Week

So I've Been Ordering Pizza At This Small Local Place For Years, They Got A New Guy Last Week

Bulky-Computer-6299 Report

Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of all the things on this post, this bothers me the least, and in fact, I'll take it off their hands. I don't need any thanks, it's my good deed for the day.

#27

Just Look At All Those Tabs

Just Look At All Those Tabs

caramelpenguin_2 Report

#28

Tiny Bugs Infesting My Giant Elephant Ear Plant

Tiny Bugs Infesting My Giant Elephant Ear Plant

chronic-void Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too many of my plants look like this. I'm always fighting aphids

#29

Horrid Harry

Horrid Harry

chunkifox Report

#30

A "Zombie Spider" - Spider Covered In Fungus, Half-Dead, Half-Alive Which Can Crawl Around. Found In My Basement

A "Zombie Spider" - Spider Covered In Fungus, Half-Dead, Half-Alive Which Can Crawl Around. Found In My Basement

reddit.com Report

JB
JB
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great. Even scarier than just-regular spiders

#31

Saw This At The Local Liquor Store. Who Does This ? They Are Big Glass Bottles !

Saw This At The Local Liquor Store. Who Does This ? They Are Big Glass Bottles !

Brianshurst Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone who doesn't have children or pets

#32

This Is A Baby "Changing" Station

This Is A Baby "Changing" Station

ThePersonWhoReplies Report

#33

This Isn't How You Use A Bookcase!

This Isn't How You Use A Bookcase!

mrsthompsoon Report

Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone needs to visit libraries. ASAP.

#34

Cutting A Tomato Such That No Seeds Are Visible

Cutting A Tomato Such That No Seeds Are Visible

GreasedMeat Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't say this is uncomfortable, it actually looks cool

#35

These Lips

These Lips

thereiscorninmypoop Report

Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't look real but still unsettling. Where's the unseen juice when you need it?

#36

This Fork That Was Never Cut

This Fork That Was Never Cut

douglass_wildride Report

#37

Soon You Will Be Mine

Soon You Will Be Mine

nicolaj1994 Report

#38

Watch Out IKEA

Watch Out IKEA

theclimate Report

Little Miss Betty
Little Miss Betty
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not uncomfortable at all, it's actually rather genius! Instead of two teeny tiny drawers or even worse, fake drawers, you get one big one. I love it.

#39

This

This

FansandAirConditione Report

#40

:(

:(

reddit.com Report

ShriSha Kamboj
ShriSha Kamboj
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's like the newly green baby leaves that are yet to open form their extreme scrunched up phase, except a lot more uncomfortable looking on a balloon

#41

The Fingers On This Slippery When Wet Sign

The Fingers On This Slippery When Wet Sign

TacSquirrel17 Report

JB
JB
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hey those are jazz hands not falling hands

#42

Let's Touch Toothbrushes

Let's Touch Toothbrushes

Fhanky Report

#43

Time For A Change

Time For A Change

felinebarbecue Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought this was a jalapeno and was onboard

#44

Veiny Sidewalk?!

Veiny Sidewalk?!

mr_logvan Report

#45

The Holes On These Converse When Stepping In Muddy Water

The Holes On These Converse When Stepping In Muddy Water

ArcticQueenFox Report

#46

Mr Clean

Mr Clean

Fairy_Squad_Mother Report

#47

Is... Is She Having A Stroke?

Is... Is She Having A Stroke?

_CozyCult_ Report

#48

I Think You Forgot Something

I Think You Forgot Something

reddit.com Report

Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even a 5 y.o. knows you need to cook them first...

#49

...the Way These Trees Line Up

...the Way These Trees Line Up

Misshelly_42 Report

️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is the least most concerning thing ive seen all day.

#50

This Smiley Cake I Found On Display At A Bakery

This Smiley Cake I Found On Display At A Bakery

nigglebit Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Freeee meee...."

#51

Beardless Burger King

Beardless Burger King

reddit.com Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like your typical medieval villain

#52

This Fork Just Feels Wrong

This Fork Just Feels Wrong

XMTheS Report

Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its a cake-fork and smaller than a normal fork. Nothing to worry about. 😄

#53

*crunch*

*crunch*

saddes-boi-69 Report

️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it was probably the toenails from the hot pockets in your McStubble you were eating earlier

#54

I Was Volunteering At A Local School When Suddenly I Found This

I Was Volunteering At A Local School When Suddenly I Found This

BobaChef Report

#55

Had Some Time To Kill

Had Some Time To Kill

softestofboi Report

Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently, if it's done properly, it won't cut you when you drink. I never tried. Too chicken.

#56

Delicious Dog

Delicious Dog

nicolaj1994 Report

️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NOOOOOOOOOOOO IF YOU TOUCH HIM ILL MAKE YOUR PILLOWS WARM, AND THAT SHIRT WILL TURN PINK WHEN I WASH IT

#57

Can I Be Bothered Bending Down To Swap Them? Had To In The End. Couldn’t Stand It

Can I Be Bothered Bending Down To Swap Them? Had To In The End. Couldn’t Stand It

whooyeah Report

Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see a problem here.

#58

jacksquar3d Report

#59

This Smurf Costume

This Smurf Costume

reddit.com Report

#60

This Light Doesn't Look Right (X-Post Oddlysatisfying)

This Light Doesn't Look Right (X-Post Oddlysatisfying)