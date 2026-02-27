ADVERTISEMENT

In the (mostly) digital age, it’s good to actually have the sort of hobby where one’s hands get to do something. Knitting and making sourdough have both made major comebacks, and folks who want to do something more involved these days can find carpentry and pottery workshops all around. But if you really want to get inspired by something properly hard to get into, look no further.

The "Metalworking" internet group is a heaven for people who indulge in that particular creative hobby.