ADVERTISEMENT

In the (mostly) digital age, it’s good to actually have the sort of hobby where one’s hands get to do something. Knitting and making sourdough have both made major comebacks, and folks who want to do something more involved these days can find carpentry and pottery workshops all around. But if you really want to get inspired by something properly hard to get into, look no further.

The “Metalworking” internet group is a heaven for people who indulge in that particular creative hobby. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wire Girl. Was Suggested To Post Here As It Might Be Appreciated. Hope It's Allowed

Intricate metal sculpture of a human figure crouching, showcasing remarkable skills of metalworkers defying physics and logic.

Browndog888 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    She Didn’t Want A Boring Gate And Wanted The Dogs To Be Able To Look Out

    Decorative metalwork gate with intricate bird and branch designs, showcasing metalworkers defying physics and logic.

    Dismal_Estate9829 Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    Infinity Cube With Glass Top

    Metalworkers crafted a remarkable geometric metal and glass table defying physics and showcasing creative metalwork design.

    Timee_F Report

    10points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was going to comment that it would look better painted black, but actually it looks pretty awesome just as it is. Very nice work, wish I had one.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Imagine a world where your most advanced piece of technology is a particularly sharp rock tied to a sturdy stick. It sounds like a minimalist dream until you actually have to cut anything or protect your campfire from a hungry bear. This was the reality for our ancestors for a very long time until they stumbled upon the shiny, heavy, and strangely malleable substances we call metals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The history of metalworking is essentially the story of how humans stopped hitting things with rocks and started melting the world down to reshape it into something better. It all began about eleven thousand years ago when people in the Middle East discovered that certain rocks could be hammered into shapes without breaking.

    #4

    My Polygonal Shapes Made Of 1.5 Mm Sheet Metal

    Geometric metal sculptures of a deer and a fox crafted by metalworkers showcasing remarkable skill and creativity.

    PolygonalMetal Report

    9points
    POST
    #5

    Your Typical 55ft Replica Of Drogon

    A large, detailed metal dragon sculpture inside a workshop, showcasing metalworkers defying physics and logic.

    "My version of Drogon. Heat treated steel, 55ft long , two years working with my wife to build. His tail is too big for my shop so I won't see it installed till it arrives at his forever home.
    Shoots fire and is heading to a private home in Utah soon..."

    D0NW0N Report

    9points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the private home a castle??

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    ‘No Escape’ - One Of My Proudest Builds

    Metalworkers remarkable metal sculpture of an eagle attacking a dog, showcased in a workshop with dramatic lighting.

    I made this sculpture last year, called No Escape. It shows an eagle swooping down on a hare frozen mid-flight.

    The piece is about 1.5× life size and it's mainly built from corten steel. It took me roughly 2.5 months to finish. Every feather was hand-cut with a plasma and welded into place. Probably the most challenging piece I have made so far but also one of the most satisfying.

    Photo by Jase Hancox.

    Belitanz Report

    9points
    POST

    These were native metals like gold and copper which often appeared in their pure forms right on the surface of the earth. Early humans likely looked at a lump of copper and thought it was just a pretty stone until someone realized that hitting it didn't shatter it but rather flattened it out. This era of cold hammering was the very first step in a journey that would eventually lead us to the stars.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    I Wanna Share This Vulture Sculpture That I Welded Together With Some Broken Typewriters And Scrap Metal

    Metalworkers crafted a detailed metal bird sculpture perched on a branch, showcasing remarkable metalwork skills.

    Hi guys! My name is Ricky im a metal sculptor that uses epursosed metal to create art. I want to share with you guys this vulture that I welded together using some vintage broken typewriter parts along with an old calculating machine and some other scrap metal. put over 80 hours into thiS piece and im pretty pleased with the way it came out. What do you guys think? lts also now available to purchase for those interested.

    Rickdadick450 Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Lord Of The Rings Shadow Of War Inspired Hammer I Made

    Twisted metal hammer with sharp, curved head showcasing metalworkers craftsmanship and remarkable design on wooden surface.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Recent Mailbox Project

    Metalworkers crafted a mailbox shaped like a tree with detailed branches and leaves in an industrial workshop setting.

    sludgefudge Report

    8points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only problem is now you need to get it approved.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eventually, someone probably dropped a copper ornament into a particularly hot fire and noticed that it didn't just get hot but actually turned into a glowing liquid. This was the birth of smelting, which is the process of extracting metal from ore using heat. This discovery kicked off the Copper Age, where humans began creating more intricate tools and jewelry.

    #10

    Tank I Built From Scratch Pretty Much Finished

    Metalworkers crafted a remarkable tank with detailed tracks and interior, defying physics and logic in metalworking.

    Maybe few more days of small detail stuff. I think it’s around 5-6 tons. Thought you guys would enjoy it!

    kswizzle1990 Report

    7points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're gonna need a bigger garage door...

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Gorilla (Finished)

    Geometric metal gorilla sculpture on pavement showcasing metalworkers defying physics and logic with remarkable craftsmanship.

    taburkin Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Monopoly Man Finished!

    Metal sculpture of a cartoonish man with a top hat and mustache, showcasing metalworkers' remarkable creative skill.

    iplaypokerforaliving Report

    7points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Properly, Mr. Monopoly. Yup, that's his name.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, copper is a bit of a softie in the metal world. It is great for looking fancy but not so great for heavy duty work like chopping down trees or plowing fields. The real breakthrough came around five thousand years ago when ancient smiths realized that if you mix copper with a bit of tin, you get something much tougher called bronze. This mixture is what scientists call an alloy, and it was the ultimate upgrade for human civilization. The Bronze Age allowed for the creation of durable armor, sharp swords, and reliable farming equipment. It was such a massive leap forward that it helped fuel the rise of the great empires in Egypt, Mesopotamia, and China.
    #13

    My Scratch Built Aluminum Roadster Pickup

    Custom polished metal hot rod with exposed engine and red wheels parked outside a garage showcasing metalworkers' craftsmanship.

    doublegaster Report

    7points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This I love. Betcha it corners badly, though.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    All Metal T-Rex Skeleton I Finished A Few Months Back. Over 500 Hours Sunk Into This Bad Boy, But It Made For A Quarantine Project!

    Metal sculpture of a dinosaur in a forest with a person standing beneath, showcasing metalworkers defying physics and logic.

    boguard Report

    7points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who doesn't like dinosaurs?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Quickly Made This For Valentine's Day Even Tho I Had Nobody To Give It To

    Hand holding a metal flower sculpture showcasing metalworkers' skill in defying physics and logic with remarkable craft.

    ___LIO___ Report

    7points
    POST

    While bronze was the king of the hill for a long time, it had one major flaw because tin is actually quite rare and hard to find. This led people to experiment with a much more common but far more stubborn metal known as iron. The problem with iron is that it has a much higher melting point than copper.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    My First Metal Rose, Its For A Girl I Like (My Neighbour)

    Hand holding a metal rose crafted by metalworkers showcasing remarkable skill defying physics and logic.

    volvobm2654 Report

    7points
    POST
    #17

    My “Havasu Dancer” Stands 6’ Tall And Is Made From Steel And Stone

    Metalworkers sculpture of a human figure made from stones held together by intricate metalwork outdoors.

    mccallistersculpture Report

    6points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You got rocks in your head, I can hear them rolling round".

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Birthday Present

    Metalworkers creation with bolts and nuts forming a Happy Birthday sign, showcasing skill and remarkable metalwork design.

    Made this for my girlfriend's son for his birthday. Just went through the hardware bins and picked out random options. The brass hemispheres have a 1/4-20 hole on the flat side. Random drops of locktite and a couple of the bigger nuts were put on with an impact. Took him about 2 hours to get it apart with hand tools.

    GoingCustom Report

    6points
    POST

    To work with it, early blacksmiths had to invent better furnaces and bellows to pump in enough oxygen to get the fires roaring hot. The Iron Age began in earnest around twelve hundred years before the common era, and it completely changed the social landscape. Since iron ore was everywhere, almost any culture could learn to produce their own tools and weapons without relying on expensive trade routes for tin. This democratization of metal meant that better tools were available to the masses, leading to a massive boom in agriculture and construction.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Made This Raven Using And Old Typewriter

    Metalworkers crafted a detailed bird sculpture from metal, showcasing remarkable skill and defying physics with its design.

    Rickdadick450 Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Just Sharing This Horse Head That I Made Using Scrap Metal :)

    Metalworker's remarkable sculpture of a horse head made from intricately assembled mechanical parts and gears.

    Just finished this commissioned horse head for a client. I really enjoy taking my time with these and trying to get all the pieces to fit together like a puzzle. Takes alot of time but definitely worth it. I would love to make more of these if theres anyone interested, feel free to message me for a custom piece! I make them entirely out of repurposed metal such as scrap metal, automotive parts/tools and random metal pieces that I find. Check out my other work on Instagram @rdurancreations.

    Rickdadick450 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Started Metal Casting During Covid. It Took Many Months, But I Finally Made Something For Myself That I'm Extremely Proud Of!

    Gold ring with a detailed crown and chessboard pattern, showcasing metalworkers' skill and creativity on a wooden chessboard.

    SubterminallyILL Report

    6points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This level of detail in jewelry is very difficult.

    1
    1point
    reply

    As the centuries passed, blacksmiths became the wizards of their time by learning how to refine iron even further. By adding just the right amount of carbon from charcoal, they created steel, which is stronger and more flexible than plain iron. For a long time, making high quality steel was a slow and artistic process that produced legendary items like Damascus blades and Samurai swords.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    My Chess Set

    Polished metal chess pieces on a wooden board showcasing remarkable craftsmanship by metalworkers.

    johnc65 Report

    6points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like one, please.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    A Little Hand Forged Isopod I Just Finished Up. I'm Quite Pleased With Him

    Hand holding a detailed metal insect sculpture showcasing metalworkers defying physics and logic with remarkable craftsmanship.

    GeneralSaxy Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    My Half-Meter Wire Tree On A Glass Crystal

    Intricately crafted metalworkers sculpture of a tree with detailed roots and green wire leaves on a rock base.

    Senpai2137 Report

    6points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That really is lovely work.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Everything changed during the middle of the nineteenth century when a man named Henry Bessemer figured out how to make steel in huge quantities by blowing air through molten iron. The Bessemer process turned steel from a luxury item into the backbone of the modern world. It gave us the ability to build massive railroads, giant steamships, and the towering skyscrapers that define our cities today.
    #25

    I Made This Elvish Lantern As Graduation Project For My Apprenticeship In Creative Metalwork (Swipe For Lots Of Wip Pictures). Cast Bronze Body, Forged Steel Hanger. Enjoy!

    Intricate metalwork lamp defying physics with glowing orb suspended from twisted black metal frame on stone base.

    Pixelmanns Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    It's My First But I Wanna Make More. 350 Hours Of Work, Made Of Brass, Steel, Copper And Glass. Most Parts Are Selfmade. One Regular Leg Is Made Of 30 Parts

    Metalworker-crafted spider sculpture suspended in a gold frame, showcasing intricate metalwork defying physics and logic.

    Most parts are selfmade. One regular leg is made of 30 parts. Must be way over 600 parts all together. And nope, it's not moving.

    LaserGadgets Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    I Made The Mandalorian Mask Out Of A Cap Nut

    Two small metal objects on a wooden surface showcasing metalworkers' skill in creating remarkable and detailed designs.

    Alpha_Lex Report

    5points
    POST

    In our current era, metalworking has gone high tech with the help of computers and advanced chemistry. We are no longer limited to what a person can do with a hammer and an anvil. We now use lasers to cut through thick plates of titanium and three dimensional printers to grow metal parts layer by layer for jet engines and medical implants.

    #28

    A Foraging Mini Scythe I Made For My Wife!

    Hand holding a curved, intricately designed knife showcasing metalworkers defying physics and logic craftsmanship.

    G7MS Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Hello! I Spent The Past 2 Days Making A Metal Breastplate For A Cosplay Of Sansa From Game Of Thrones. Hope You Like!

    Woman wearing a detailed metal chest armor, showcasing metalworkers defying physics and logic with remarkable craftsmanship.

    _River_Song_ Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Forest Animals Made Of Metal

    Geometric metal animal sculptures including a moose, bear, deer, and boar displayed outdoors on grass near trees.

    PolygonalMetal Report

    5points
    POST

    Modern additive manufacturing allows us to create complex shapes that would have been impossible for even the most skilled ancient blacksmith to imagine. We have come a long way from poking at copper nuggets in the dirt. Today, we are even exploring the possibility of mining metals from asteroids to ensure we have enough material to keep building our future. The journey of metalworking is far from over, and as long as we have a curious mind and a hot enough fire, we will keep finding new ways to shape the world around us.
    #31

    Just Finished This Gate

    Decorative metal gate showcasing intricate metalwork design with mountains in the background, highlighting metalworkers' craft.

    madebyjake_org Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Just Finished This Deer Art Piece. All Stainless

    Metalworkers crafted a remarkable geometric metal deer head sculpture with intricate antlers mounted on wooden planks.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Scrap Bin Chicken

    Metal sculpture of a chicken made by metalworkers showcasing remarkable craftsmanship and creativity in metalworking.

    tuxedostring Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Polygonal Sculpture "Bear"

    Geometric metal bear sculpture in workshop showcasing remarkable metalworkers' craftsmanship defying physics and logic.

    PolygonalMetal Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Another Sculpture Post

    Metal sculpture of a rabbit made from gears and metal parts, showcasing metalworkers defying physics and logic.

    mortahl Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Forklift Chain I Welded To Make A Stool

    Metalworker crafted a unique stool with intricate metal chain legs supporting a wooden round seat, showcasing remarkable skill.

    dannybwelder Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Tig Welded Steel. Should I Paint Him?

    Metalworker sculpture of a bearded figure wearing glasses, holding a gift, sitting on a log in snowy outdoor setting.

    ManyHuge5373 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    My “Majestic Moose” Made From Nickel Plated Street And Mexican Beach Rock

    Metalworker sculpture of a moose made from intertwined metal rings standing outdoors on gravel near plants.

    mccallistersculpture Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    I Microwaved Some Iron And Made A Lava Chicken. As You Do

    Rusty metal object with an unusual design showcasing metalworkers defying physics and logic on a black surface.

    ShakeTheFuture Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Lil Hood Ornament I Made For My Work Truck

    Small metal anvil sculpture mounted on a shiny red surface, showcasing skilled metalworkers' remarkable craftsmanship.

    Wrought-Irony Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you a farrier/blacksmith?

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Gift For A Co-Worker Who’s Leaving The Shop To Pursue Her Passion For Architecture. My Partner And I Spent 4 Sleepless Nights On This. Some Very Finicky Brass Work On This One, Folks…

    Metalworker-crafted custom brass computer mouse with engraved name showcasing remarkable metalworking skills and design.

    DontEatTheFlux Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Some Art Work If You All Are Into That

    Metalworkers crafted a remarkable metal spaceship model defying physics and logic, showcasing expert metalworking skills.

    voltron1022 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Truck And Tanker

    Metalworkers’ intricate metal truck model showcasing skill and creativity in defying physics and logic with remarkable craftsmanship.

    Made this for the front counter of a truck and trailer repair shop. The top of the tanker will hold business cards.

    That_wrench_wench Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Monument For Miners Who Passed Away On The Job

    Metalworkers sculpture with pickaxe and shovel crossed on rock base near American flag under clear blue sky.

    ArcStrikingViking Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    End Table Project

    Metalworkers crafted an impossible floating metal and wood table suspended by chains defying physics and logic.

    Odd-Cantaloupe4324 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Made This Bionic Hand Looking Gauntlet

    Metalworker-crafted articulated metal glove showcasing remarkable craftsmanship and defying conventional physics with intricate design.

    fmweapons Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Got This Diver Done Today

    Metalworker sculpture of a diver interacting with a colorful mechanical fish, showcasing remarkable metalworking craftsmanship outdoors.

    dreadpirate_metalart Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    My First Job In Metal, I Tried To Make The Wolf's Head

    Polished metal artwork shaped like an animal head, showcasing remarkable skill of metalworkers in creative design.

    Vivaldi_Antonio Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Made From Old Engine Parts. Thought It Might Be Appreciated Here

    Metalworkers crafted a detailed sculpture of three figures using metal parts, showcasing remarkable skill and creativity.

    Browndog888 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Client Wanted A Door

    Industrial-style metal door and staircase showcasing metalworkers craftsmanship defying physics and logic indoors.

    We were hired to build a client 4 sets of stairs for his cottage. We got to talking about the building and the idea of a vault door to secure his keg room and antique fire arms came up. Not something we ever built, but fully in the realm of our skill set. End result was pretty awesome. It s awfully functional vault door built fully out of 1/4" plate. It has a smart lock and also serves as a panic room door.

    The finish is a clear industrial wax over washed raw hit rolled plate. The rods are polished and brushed stainless and hide the latching system. The whole thing weighs 500lbs.

    We had to build a custom door frame that attaches directly to the concrete ICF foundation. It's located in clients basement bar, when it slams, you hear it down the road.

    X3R0_0R3X Report

    3points
    POST
    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is... quite a door.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    I’ve Been Making Steel Fish

    Woman holding a large detailed metal fish sculpture on a beach, showcasing remarkable metalworker craftsmanship.

    (Me for size reference) I’ve been at this for almost a year now. Using mostly 16g scrap sheet and cutting almost everything out by hand, I’ve made a trout CAD drawing to make those ones a bit easier/faster. They all have two brackets welded on the back for easy hanging. I love texturizing with MIG and hand hammering with a ball peen hammer that I rehandled myself(,: I have some of my work posted on my other socials @/mermetals. I put a lot of love into this and am so passionate about these silly little guys. Please comment fish recommendations for my next pieces!

    AnguishEquipment Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Anatomy In Steel

    Metalworkers crafted a detailed skull sculpture combining copper wires and steel, showcasing remarkable skill and creativity.

    Hi! It’s my head in sheet metal hammered and wire in steel plated copper.

    Nathanael_major Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    I Built A Stool

    Ergonomic metalworker chair with intricate metal base and caster wheels showcasing remarkable craftsmanship.

    Dancingtomygrave Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    My 6’ Long Dragon Made Of Steel, Stone, And Glass

    Metalworkers crafted a detailed dragon sculpture with intricate scales and wings, showcasing remarkable metalworking skills.

    Titled “Kur” (6’x4’x4.5’). This dragon was one of those projects in which I really wanted to push myself by implementing the three mediums I had gotten proficient at. I had just figured out how to program my Cnc so I made it cut 1500 scales out of 14 gauge steel. I had just learned stained glass and these wings were my second glass projects. If you notice, the panes of glass have an organic curve, which was not easy to accomplish in glass. The face, feet, and tail were made welding 1/8” solid round together to get the texture.

    mccallistersculpture Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    I Forged This 'Elvish' Jeweler's Saw, What Do You Think?

    Handcrafted metalworking tool with a wooden handle and thin wire blade, showcasing metalworkers defying physics and logic.

    Pixelmanns Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Welded Sheet Metal Mask

    Metalworkers crafted a remarkable geometric metal face mask shown alongside detailed design blueprints.

    taburkin Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Stainless Steel Laser Cut Nautilus, By Wim Delvoye

    Intricate metal sculpture defying physics and logic, showcasing remarkable craftsmanship by skilled metalworkers in a gallery setting.

    Browndog888 Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Made This Hand Sculpture Using Only Scrap Metal

    Sculpture of a robotic hand crafted by metalworkers showcasing remarkable skill defying physics and logic.

    Rickdadick450 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    I Forged This Hammer During The Last Week Of My Apprenticeship

    Hand holding a black metal hammer with a wooden face, showcasing remarkable metalworker craftsmanship and design.

    Pixelmanns Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    I Made An Iron Wrecking Ball Keychain With My Microwave

    Metalworkers defying physics creating a key and heavy metal ball attached with a chain on a black surface.

    You stop to pump some fuel, but you need to use the toilet. You ask for a key, and they give you one—with a massive keyring attached. That’s because too many people forgot to return the key in the past.
    This keychain serves the same purpose: so you don’t lose it or accidentally take it home (especially if it’s a work key).
    I shaped mine like a wrecking ball, and I can confirm it can wreck miniature brick houses—though that’s not the actual purpose of the keychain. Still, it was fun.
    I don’t know much about construction, but I was wondering if it could also be used as a plumb bob?
    Is there a specific reason they’re usually cone-shaped? I have never used one, so I don't have a clue.
    It was made by melting iron using a household microwave. The wrecking ball was printed in PLA first. Then I made a sand mold and burned it out using my microwave kiln.
    It weighs almost 400g, or about 14 ounces.

    ShakeTheFuture Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Shelf I Made In Votech Welding Class

    Metalworkers workshop with a uniquely designed perforated metal shelving unit showcasing remarkable crafting skills.

    bellaandreassi Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    My Most Recent Gate

    Metalworker crafted intricate geometric metal gate defying logic with unique remarkable design and precise craftsmanship.

    madebyjake_org Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    400 Year Old “Armada” Chest With 12 Bolts

    Intricate metal locking mechanism inside an old chest showcasing remarkable metalworker craftsmanship and design.

    I own a few of these extraordinary chests and figured I’d share one!
    The blacksmith shops that made these were old family businesses in Southeast Germany (mainly Nuremberg) which younger generations were trained by their elders. These blacksmiths became extremely skilled, along with equally skilled colleagues in specialties such as sheet metalworking, etching, hammered inlay, steel-plate engraving, and rustproofing. By the mid-1600s, their precision earned offers for forging work by emperors and kings in the German Empire and even abroad. Many more stored bullion on Spanish Armada ships.
    Armada chests have a false keyhole on the front - the real entry is accessed by rotating a disguised rivet on the lid. Inside is a beautifully-etched decorative plate that protects a twelve-bolt locking system. Elaborate examples such as this required an estimated 800-1200 hours to design and forge by hand.

    Turbulent_Ad3049 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    I Made A Giant Centipede!

    Man lying on the floor with a remarkable metal centipede sculpture placed on his chest showcasing metalworkers' creativity.

    GiantBuildz Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Custom Staircase And Railing

    Metalworkers crafted a remarkable metal staircase defying physics and logic with a unique floating step design.

    Byzantine84 Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Utensil Bird

    Metalworker sculpture of a bird made from forks and spoons resting on a mossy log outdoors.

    rustydickman Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Here Is An Abstract Sheet Sculpture I Made With 1000's Of Rivets

    Intricate metal sculpture with hexagonal pattern on wooden base showcasing metalworkers' skill defying physics and logic.

    lowpolypete Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    I Made A Giant Safety Pin For A Sculpture I'm Working On

    Man wearing gloves and glasses holding a large metal art piece, showcasing metalworkers defying physics and logic.

    madebyjake_org Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Coffee Table I Built From Industrial Chain

    Metalworkers crafted a remarkable glass table featuring a complex, curved metal base resembling bike chains defying physics.

    hazardx72 Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Last Full Build I Completed

    Highly polished metal tank reflecting workshop surroundings, showcasing metalworkers' skill in defying physics and logic.

    It was a bitter sweet job as it was my last on for arguably the best job I ever had.

    J-LXXXIX Report

    1point
    POST
    #71

    I Welded A Small Hand. First Tig Experiment

    Tiny metal hand sculpture held between fingers, showcasing remarkable metalworkers' skill defying physics and logic.

    Go-Away-Sun Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!