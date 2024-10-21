ADVERTISEMENT

While marriage is a beautiful union built on love and commitment, it doesn’t always guarantee a lifetime of happiness. Life is complicated, and sometimes, things don’t go as planned. Many people find themselves reflecting on their decision to say "I do," wondering if it was the right choice after all.

Recently, men turned to Reddit to open up about the heartbreaking regrets that made them rethink their marriages. Scroll down to read their stories, and feel free to share if any of these experiences resonated with you.

#1

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Not putting in the effort that is expected.

My wife put in all the effort and I didn't try hard enough.

daftvaderV2 , cottonbro studio Report

#2

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Getting married when I was too young, 21, not old enough to know a lot of things that I should have known.

JerryTexas52 , Emma Bauso Report

#3

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Biggest regret is not pushing to meet her family sooner. We dated for 6 years long distance before I saw her mom and dad and sister interact at a dinner table.

It revealed so much about my wife’s behaviors, mannerisms, stigmas that I previously could not wrap my head around. Her parents were unbelievably toxic to one another’s and her sister was unhinged.

We’re still married and happy with a child on the way but it would have been nice to know about her family history of mental illness and her parent’s loveless marriage and all the neglect my wife suffered prior.

I remember talking to my dad about her and the best way I could describe her was that occasionally for weeks/months on end she turned into a house cat.

She would do nothing just eat and sleep, mindlessly watched tv and social media for 12-16 hours a day, refuses to do even simple tasks. And then like a switch she would be normal again and contribute as if nothing happened.

Turns out her mom is diagnosed with ADHD and depression, her sister is diagnosed with bi-polar and BPD and her dad is a literal hoarder and while not medically diagnosed has done some pretty messed up things that has me thinking he has no ability to feel empathy….

Pudii_Pudii , August de Richelieu Report

#4

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married My wife and I both agree: we got married because our families, and society in general, expected it. We have no regrets--our marriage is pretty good--but the relationship isn't *better* in any way for us being married.

Married or not, we're definitely happier together than apart, though.

ProbablyLongComment , Dương Nhân Report

#5

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Thinking that the things that bothered me about her would fade. Or she would change. Boy was I wrong. Every single surface is covered in c**p, I am about to divorce someone for being too messy.

MattClausePetit , Polina Zimmerman Report

#6

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Not divorcing sooner. I held out for years longer than was good for either of us and the children. It got ugly. In hindsight, I should have walked away with her saying that I gave up too soon rather than having put up with those last five years of truly vast quantities of money spent on marriage counseling that just made things worse, intense fights, bruises, concussion, and winter nights sleeping in the car.

RickKassidy , RDNE Stock project Report

#7

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married I don’t mean this in an “Aw sweet” kind of way, but I wish I’d just done it sooner. I wanted to have a good job before we got married. But getting married wouldn’t have changed that, except maybe making it a little easier for us tax wise. We’d been together for 6 years and knew about 8 months in we were done looking. But. I had stupid young man pride.

My other regret, and she agrees, is the wedding. In hindsight it was a stupidly expensive party we didn’t get to enjoy.

kbean826 , Jonathan Borba Report

#8

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married My gullibility in believing my wife and her family are capable of keeping their promises and saying what they mean.

bubonis , Ric Rodrigues Report

#9

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married 1st Marriage, no regrets about getting married with what I knew at the time, but I do regret how I handled her infidelity. I was far too conciliatory, and I think if I had been more firm with her in setting boundaries afterward, maybe we'd have actually made it (I doubt it, but in retrospect I think that was our only chance).

2nd marriage was just a mistake. We just weren't compatible. She's a good person, but we weren't good together. I knew this subconsciously before we got married, but I convinced myself that my misgiving were just "jitters." After I realized it (~6 months), should have ended it sooner (kept trying for 7 years-I/we had no chance).

I'm engaged now to a woman who makes me feel VERY differently about the relationship than I ever have, and this feels like "it's supposed to," if that makes any sense, but I still learned a lot from my past, and I'm using what I learned to make sure I don't repeat mistakes (I definitely accept my portion of the blame for things that went wrong-I've had a lot of time to think about them).

surgeon67 , Pixabay Report

#10

Lack of sex, terrible finances, inconsistent child raising, and jealousy and lack of trust from her.

KyorlSadei Report

#11

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Shockingly, not much. My marriage only lasted 5 or 6 years. I made a poor choice in women, or rather I ignored the red flags that were waving in my face like a Communist parade.

Thing is though, I wouldn't change any of the marriage part of it. My X-Wife turned out to be more awful that I thought though. When my gay kid came out (over a decade after we split), she actually told her "Why don't you try being normal" which still pisses me off to this day. But again, I don't regret the time I spent with her. It helped forge me into who I am. While it all went down in flames, I learned a lot in those few brief years and I ended up with a kid who I love with all my heart. She's the best part of my life. She also doesn't even see her mother anymore. Once that whole "be normal" thing went down, that was it.

I regret very little of my life. I've had a great one. Even now at middle age, I'm not going to sit here and look back wondering "what if?". Of course I could have made some better choices. A lot of them in fact. But as long as you learn from your mistakes, these aren't wasted experiences. I'm not the smartest guy in the room, but I never make the same mistake twice. And I feel like regret, wondering what might have been, fawning over the past, it's all a waste of the present. At least that's how I try to live.

ZZoMBiEXIII , cottonbro studio Report

#12

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married For me, it is the constant compromising I do mentally. It probably the same in any kind of relationship but I lose the sense of independence and freedom for mental compromise as a partner. Not a big regret for me but the biggest one i can think of. It's good to remind oneself to take a me day every once and a while.

skullman_ps2 , Mike Greer Report

miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really think it's the norm in many relationships to feel like constant compromising and sometimes (I say sometimes!), if one doesn't feel this way, it's because the partner does more "compromises" (Which aren't if only one has to stay back). I think this work is somehow necessary but it should be easier and more equal than I see it in relationships. It's a little saddening that relationships are sometimes exhausting but maybe they feel more exhausting because we have to less free time and energy. If we had more, it maybe wouldn't feel like this... Just thinking

#13

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Divorced here -

not trusting my instincts sooner.

I vividly remember telling her that she had the ability to "steam roll" my emotions and feelings. that was *before* we got married in 2001

cut to 4 years post divorce now in 2023, and her steamroller is larger and more abusive and meaner.

Optimal-Judgment-982 , Ron Lach Report

#14

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married I was manipulated into marrying a woman that turned out to be profoundly violently mentally ill. I knew she had issues but had no idea how severe. I should have trusted my gut instinct. The final time 20 years ago she was committed to a psych ward I grabbed custody and a restraining order.

Always trust your instincts.

airbornedoc1 , cottonbro studio Report

#15

That this woman thought she owned my bank acct and should run my life and that I actually cooperated with her!

figsslave Report

#16

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Letting my MIL push us around for a couple of years.

Garage-gym4ever , Emma Bauso Report

#17

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Not talking about boundaries before and ensuring I have enough space and time to myself.

SaysPooh , Ron Lach Report

#18

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married We’re married during Covid, so we didn’t get a wedding. Feels silly to do one now, but I hate that I missed out.

DreadfulRauw , Dimitri Kuliuk Report

#19

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Not cohabiting first.

rolypolydoughy , Pixabay Report

#20

Being emotionally and psychologically abused by a narcissist....should have run many, many years ago.

Old_Mirror_9506 Report

#21

The money spent on it. Worst part is, I kept telling my wife we could spend it on a nicer honeymoon, or a house, or literally anything, but to no avail. She now agrees, and in general is better with money than I am, but for whatever reason, that wedding venue, food and everything created a blind spot for her frugality.

thecountnotthesaint Report

#22

Marrying the wrong person.

WoodsFinder Report

#23

As a divorced man, I regret all of it.

P00PJU1C3 Report

#24

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Getting married so quickly. We got married when I was 23 and he was just shy of 25. We’d only been together 10 months.

We had always planned to get married, just not THEN.

But then his very proper grandparents said that we should get married or they’d be disappointed, essentially stop seeing us, and we’d see no help from them. To this day I’m not sure what kind of help they thought we wanted.

So we got married.

BUT…..been married for 21 years (together for 22) and very happy together so I guess it worked out in the end.

Specialist_Risk2178 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#25

Getting married, getting married without a pre nup.

Charles_Michael_Hawk Report

#26

Not doing it sooner. We lived about 500 miles apart. I even resisted the long distance relationship for years. Everything can work. Everything can be worked around.

Elegant_Spot_3486 Report

#27

Inviting family to the wedding.

goaheadblameitonme Report

#28

Spending on a videographer. Not researching a good photographer.

Positive_Judgment581 Report

#29

Combining finances.

anon Report

#30

Thinking I could cure his depression and PTSD and not realizing that he never was in love with me plus total sexual incompatibility.

VetsWife328 Report

#31

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Getting married. I love my wife and kids, and getting married probably saved my life. I feel like I'm not cut out for marriage, though, and I have so many days where I wish I just chose never to get married and have kids.

paco1764 , Josh Willink Report

#32

That we had to move in with parents initially because the house we were buying together fell through. It didn’t give us the best start to our marriage, but things are much better now.

anon Report

#33

The person I married and the person I became.

misstuckermax Report

#34

My first marriage, the only things i dont regret are my kids and filing for divorce. My current marriage, absolutely nothing. My marriage is as close to perfect as it gets.

Traditional_Crew6617 Report

#35

Did a visa marriage so we could be together at all and she wanted it to be public and I conceded and that was a big mistake. Should have just stayed on paper in a drawer for the utility of it. Telling people about it will only and did bring more problems than we could handle.

KlM-J0NG-UN Report

#36

Settling for someone and not waiting for the right one.

deplone1 Report

#37

The wedding, her family, her obsession with money.

nsabibtm Report

#38

50 Men Open Up About Their Biggest Regrets After Getting Married Losing my independence. And not having as much sex as I want. My wife decided to stop taking care of herself the minute we got married. Has gained about 15 pounds a year, every year, since we got married. Will not stop eating, will not work out, and any pushback from my side results in arguments and accusations of "fatphobia." her solution to this is for me to magically become attracted to obese women by listening to podcasts about fat shaming.

hadriantheteshlor , Fernanda Latronico Report

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you're not attracted to her but you do want her to put out? We're not getting the full story here and I understand that, but it sounds like you two are incompatible on more levels than just this.

#39

If anyone has regrets, it’s likely not about marriage, it’s about being with the wrong person.

anon Report

#40

That I went from broke to well off and my ex went from well off to broke, and now that we’re getting divorced it’s reversed again.

watchtheworldsmolder Report

#41

Wasted time and resources. All for nothing.

rb577511 Report

#42

Not being aligned with sex drive. Would've been good to know that 10years ago. Love her more than anything but jerkin the old gherkin get old on your own after a while 🤣.

Accomplished-Bet-420 Report

#43

The Wife!

BTW thats not a joke.

leanpatriarch Report

#44

The getting married part.

Big_ETH_boi Report

#45

Not sleeping with more women before I got married.

TraditionalTackle1 Report

#46

Having children too early.

I consider 32 too early — for me personally.

humanessinmoderation Report

#47

I expected more out of her improving on herself; not being false she is definitely better than when we were dating/engaged, its just not in the direction I expected.

BreakerMark78 Report

#48

Getting married in general, it's nothing more than an relationship insurance policy for women. Pre marriage, it wasn't bad. The more she got( house, marriage, child) she became one of those I don't do this, I don't do that women. I don't help, ice completely clocked out. I got to work, come home to my computer room, and only come out to use the restroom and eat dinner. Rinse and repeat. She sits complains about, all I see looking atbher is a false advertising sign on the coach. I stay for my kid because I enjoy seeing him daily, and over my f*****g did body she's getting half my bank account, I rather be 6 feet under.

Odd-Flower-1861 Report

#49

We're 23 years together and had close to 10 years of "deadbedroom" (used "" cause we did have sex like once, twice a month while i needed it daily). I regret i didn't push it hard enough and tried to solve it in wrong way.

Nathaniel66 Report

deborahbrett avatar
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So sex every two weeks or so? Not a dead beadroom, just different sex drives. TBH, more frequent than he'd probrably be getting as a single.

#50

When I get angry at Wifey, I can't tell her to get out and go home.....

BECAUSE SHE'S ALREADY HOME!!!

BALDBULLDOG1963 Report

