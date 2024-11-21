Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Publicly Humiliating My Wife At Her Workplace After Discovering Her Affair?”
Couples, Relationships

“AITA For Publicly Humiliating My Wife At Her Workplace After Discovering Her Affair?”

Out of everything you can find out about your partner, a long-time affair is probably the most devastating. Reddit user Horror_Squash4757 recently made a post on r/AITA_WIBTA_PUBLIC, sharing the way he learned about his wife and her coworker. What began as a subtle shift in her behavior—secretive phone use and “overtime”—led to a cascade of revelations, including secret trips and a shared apartment. After he publicly confronted her, the man left with a heavy bag of emotions, as well as doubts about whether his actions crossed a line. So he asked the internet to help him make sense of the whole ordeal.

Image credits: Blake Cheek / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andy Pluzhnik / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Achraf Alan / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Horror_Squash4757

Most of people who read his story said the man did nothing wrong

But some believe he overreacted

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

