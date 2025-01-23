Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Not Sharing My Lottery Winnings From A White Elephant Gift?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Not Sharing My Lottery Winnings From A White Elephant Gift?”

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning the lottery sounds great. Right? You can pay off your student loan, buy a home or set some money aside for the down payment, go traveling, or do many other fun and nice things.

But there’s two sides to this coin, as such winnings often entail things that are far from positive. Take this redditor’s story, for instance. After trading a gift during the White Elephant gift exchange with his family, the 22-year-old was left with some lottery tickets, one of which ended up adding $25,000 dollars into his bank account. But in addition to the money, the ticket also brought disagreements within the family, some of whom were calling the OP cruel and heartless. Scroll down to find the full story below.

RELATED:

    Some people think that winning the lottery would solve many of their problems

    Image credits: Mehaniq41 (not the actual photo)

    However, sometimes winning the lottery can create new problems, as it did for this young man

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Impactphotography (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Civil_Wrongz

    The lottery winner shared more details in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many netizens supported the OP, they believed he wasn’t being a jerk to his family members

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people, however, shared a different opinion

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    8

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to have a 10% to the giver if the reciver wins- policy in my family. Just to spare the pangs of byers remorse. Nobody ever won, so it became a mute point.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    abooth17 avatar
    Woodsie
    Woodsie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should have kept their mouth shut. The first instinct not to say anything was correct.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We should all be cruel and heartless to greedy parasitic people! That is a compliment.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to have a 10% to the giver if the reciver wins- policy in my family. Just to spare the pangs of byers remorse. Nobody ever won, so it became a mute point.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    abooth17 avatar
    Woodsie
    Woodsie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should have kept their mouth shut. The first instinct not to say anything was correct.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We should all be cruel and heartless to greedy parasitic people! That is a compliment.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda