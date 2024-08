Why Is Love Nature’s Best Chemical Cocktail?

There’s truth to those psycho-chemical and sappy love memes, even if they seem too funny to be true. Lust and attraction are driven by the coupling hormones estrogen and testosterone as motivations for lovemaking, explains Theresa Larkin and Susan J. Thomas in a 2023 feature for the University of Wollongong (1).

Larkin and Thomas also say that dopamine and noradrenaline increase during mating. Dopamine is the hormone that stimulates the reward pathways and increases motivation and thoughts to pursue a love interest. Briefly put, that push drives us to pursue our love interests.

On the other hand, noradrenaline causes feelings of euphoria and physiological responses such as faster heart rate and increased energy. No wonder that love feels so hard to resist. At the end of the day, these chemical reactions spurred by a love connection are a unique combination that makes the experience of falling in love so unique.