Why Do We Find It So Difficult to Flirt?

A lot of pressure comes with getting someone special to pay attention to you and return your feelings. A pressure that comes with its own insecurities and fears. Generally, nobody wants to feel rejected, and flirting fails are rooted in this fear of rejection, explains “flirtologist” Jane Smith in her book “Flirtology: Stop Swiping, Start Talking, and Find Love” (3).

When it comes to dating or flirting, Smith adds that people tend to compare themselves to others to see if they’re “good enough,” “worthy enough,” or even “attractive enough.” But here’s the deal: The sticky comparison of self-worthiness negatively affects your flirting game, making you fumble more than usual.

The best way to up your flirting prowess is to acknowledge your personal issues so they don’t hinder your chances of finding love. In a 2023 article for NPR, Andre Limbong and Andre Tagle suggest that to improve your chances at flirting, bigger issues of self-acceptance and worth are better dealt with in your own time, not when you’re in the middle of dating (4).

Your self-worth shouldn't depend on someone else’s reactions to your advances. Avoid the added pressure to have more fun with flirting — it will make you more attractive.