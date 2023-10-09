ADVERTISEMENT

Mornings. Probably the most loved and hated part of the day. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, aaand… you have no energy to move a finger. Sound familiar? Tell me about it. But you know what can improve the situation? Going to bed earlier instead of watching “just one more episode,” sure, but if that’s already done and you need to come out of the situation, may I recommend a good morning meme? 

I am actually absolutely convinced that instead of wishing good morning, colleagues should just send each other morning jokes. Good morning humor is, in fact, an entire genre that includes anything from wake up memes to “mornings are tough” memes to “mornings, amirite?” and tons of other funny good morning memes.  

If you have just woken up or are looking for a good morning joke to read first thing tomorrow morning, we are here for you. Scroll down for a whole bunch of morning memes to make your start of the day smooth. We even threw an occasional Monday meme in here because Monday mornings need double the fun. 

Which of these memes do you relate with the most? Don’t forget to upvote them and share more morning memes in the comments. Wishing you all a good morning!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People talking to me in the morning meme Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Big Mistake : Showing your cat Attila that it is possible to open a can before 7am.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Morning meme Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
jacobdlewis avatar
Apple Jakes
Apple Jakes
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ugh, yes. "We're hungry" "Please feed us" "We want to go to school" "The dog's on fire" blah blah blah

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Snail sleeping meme Shares stats

leechee420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Getting out of bed meme Shares stats

XplodingUnicorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Morning red bull coffee yoda meme Shares stats

Specific-Ad-8028 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Morning People running zombie meme Shares stats

Tannerdactyl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Closing your eyes for just 2 minutes meme Shares stats

9th_dimensional Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Trying to process being alive in the morning meme Shares stats

the_magic_pants_man Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to be able t go for a walk in the morning, now I need to have a firm deadline, like an aqua class starting, to get me out of bed and even then I press snooze as many times as I can without being late.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

second breakfast morning meme Shares stats

Grayox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Godzilla and Kong wake up meme Shares stats

S_A_O-2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
sheliashook avatar
IYAAYAS64
IYAAYAS64
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So accurate it’s not even funny. I felt this in my soul

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Classical painting sleep meme Shares stats

InappropriateObservation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

tell me when the my alarm goes off and i haven't slept for a full hour 😪

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

When you've slept for 2 hours meme Shares stats

EnZeeeRu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

one more episode sleep schedule meme Shares stats

Dapper_Dildo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
cw_10 avatar
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My nighttime brain and my morning brain belong to two different people.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Sacrificing career for sleep meme Shares stats

InappropriateObservation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Nose allergy in the morning meme Shares stats

ImprudentGoose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Me before I get ready in the morning meme Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

The person who set alarm meme Shares stats

NevoH72 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Racoon wrapped in a blanket meme Shares stats

InappropriateObservation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Awake But At What Cost cat Meme Shares stats

InappropriateObservation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Harry Potter morning alarm meme Shares stats

sleep.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Frog doing yoga in the morning meme Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
bb_20 avatar
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have 1hr to get ready and out for work. I'm not getting up any earlier than 6:30!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#22

Just do it Meme Shares stats

InappropriateObservation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Cat Sleeping in the bed meme Shares stats

InappropriateObservation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

sore throat when you wake up meme Shares stats

Matousakurasfan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
1 day ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

SpongeBob dreaming meme Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
cw_10 avatar
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be an acceptable reason for being late to work.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

spongebob waking up angry meme Shares stats

1294DS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

monday morning cat meme Shares stats

ImaginationNub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Great thing about waking up early tweet Shares stats

joshgondelman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
jacobdlewis avatar
Apple Jakes
Apple Jakes
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah but you know going immediately back to sleep is the most rewarding

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Waking up super early tweet Shares stats

jonnysun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Waking up to an earthquake in the morning meme Shares stats

toxicpenguin9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Margie morning headache meme Shares stats

no_u8071 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Patrick to do list morning meme Shares stats

Photo_Budget Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Spongebob cereal meme Shares stats

Major_Watch77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you could, you know, just leave the bag in the box while you pour...

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Sisyphus pushing the boulder meme Shares stats

the_meme_danker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
russelllarsen avatar
Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For as much as I groan getting out of bed, I’m pretty sure I put the sisy in Sisyphus.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Kermit the frog dancing meme Shares stats

GlipGlopKing28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Me gets up before alarm goes off meme Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
nadiiayemelianova avatar
Eldritch_catt0
Eldritch_catt0
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate my alarm so much that I automatically wake up right before it just so that I can turn it off. It does not work if I do not set the alarm btw

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

angry morning cat meme Shares stats

Waitingforlunch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

self kare meme Shares stats

Potatatertot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

how media portrays waking at 5:00 AM meme Shares stats

Crispy_Jake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

handsome squidward wake up before alarm meme Shares stats

PacmanTheHitman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

latte in the toilet meme Shares stats

Astaaaaaaaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Water bottle the morning after Ramadan ended meme Shares stats

Aswadk02 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Shia LeBeouf can't sleep meme Shares stats

sleep.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Margie morning afternoon night meme Shares stats

sleep.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

3 am existential cat meme Shares stats

sleep.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Overslept calculator app meme Shares stats

Gizzont Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Squid Game morning waking up meme Shares stats

ForeverXSacred Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Setting alarm every 5 minutes in the morning meme Shares stats

mootjuggler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yay for Android alarms that allow you to set your own snooze duration.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Traumatized Mr. Incredible morning meme Shares stats

xX-Lord_Farquaad-Xx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

loud dodge speeding past at 2 am meme Shares stats

Boxlixinoxi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
elizabethbeilharz avatar
ynyrhydref56
ynyrhydref56
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Council roadworks on my street that start up just as I'm turning out the light.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Anxious Homelander little sleep meme Shares stats

Allthetendies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Fall asleep with your glasses meme Shares stats

DueBarracuda6095 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Toilet morning routine meme Shares stats

Fungi_man Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Wednesday and Enid morning meme Shares stats

iamKeKe1996 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Confused fox sitting tweet Shares stats

FunnyQuotees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Didn't Sleep At All Meme Shares stats

sleep.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

This is what my alarm sees every morning dog meme Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Squidward waking up after 6 hours meme Shares stats

ihavebirb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Morning and night time me meme Shares stats

Allthetendies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Frankenstein bed meme Shares stats

InappropriateObservation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda