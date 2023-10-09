ADVERTISEMENT

Mornings. Probably the most loved and hated part of the day. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, aaand… you have no energy to move a finger. Sound familiar? Tell me about it. But you know what can improve the situation? Going to bed earlier instead of watching “just one more episode,” sure, but if that’s already done and you need to come out of the situation, may I recommend a good morning meme?

I am actually absolutely convinced that instead of wishing good morning, colleagues should just send each other morning jokes. Good morning humor is, in fact, an entire genre that includes anything from wake up memes to “mornings are tough” memes to “mornings, amirite?” and tons of other funny good morning memes.

If you have just woken up or are looking for a good morning joke to read first thing tomorrow morning, we are here for you. Scroll down for a whole bunch of morning memes to make your start of the day smooth. We even threw an occasional Monday meme in here because Monday mornings need double the fun.

Which of these memes do you relate with the most? Don’t forget to upvote them and share more morning memes in the comments. Wishing you all a good morning!