75 Morning Memes To Go With Your Coffee
Mornings. Probably the most loved and hated part of the day. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, aaand… you have no energy to move a finger. Sound familiar? Tell me about it. But you know what can improve the situation? Going to bed earlier instead of watching “just one more episode,” sure, but if that’s already done and you need to come out of the situation, may I recommend a good morning meme?
I am actually absolutely convinced that instead of wishing good morning, colleagues should just send each other morning jokes. Good morning humor is, in fact, an entire genre that includes anything from wake up memes to “mornings are tough” memes to “mornings, amirite?” and tons of other funny good morning memes.
If you have just woken up or are looking for a good morning joke to read first thing tomorrow morning, we are here for you. Scroll down for a whole bunch of morning memes to make your start of the day smooth. We even threw an occasional Monday meme in here because Monday mornings need double the fun.
Which of these memes do you relate with the most? Don’t forget to upvote them and share more morning memes in the comments. Wishing you all a good morning!
Big Mistake : Showing your cat Attila that it is possible to open a can before 7am.
Ugh, yes. "We're hungry" "Please feed us" "We want to go to school" "The dog's on fire" blah blah blah
Do you look forward to naps? Not yet grasshopper....
And you may tell yourself " This is not my beautiful house".
I used to be able t go for a walk in the morning, now I need to have a firm deadline, like an aqua class starting, to get me out of bed and even then I press snooze as many times as I can without being late.
Russian Lada in pretty good shape, for a Lada. And Russia...
I have 1hr to get ready and out for work. I'm not getting up any earlier than 6:30!
Yeah but you know going immediately back to sleep is the most rewarding
homie wrote that like they had just woken up when it was the afternoon
Or you could, you know, just leave the bag in the box while you pour...
What has happened to Kermit? Is he in the Sims or something?
I hate my alarm so much that I automatically wake up right before it just so that I can turn it off. It does not work if I do not set the alarm btw
Yay for Android alarms that allow you to set your own snooze duration.
Council roadworks on my street that start up just as I'm turning out the light.