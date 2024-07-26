“We Have Buckled Down On Our Dress Code”: Woman Kicked Out Of Restaurant Over “Revealing” Outfit

ADVERTISEMENT

A nurse named Y’Mine McClanahan was kicked out of a restaurant she regularly visited. The reason? Her attire, which the establishment’s co-owner labeled as “too revealing.”

The Louisiana resident claimed the incident took place at Stab’s Prime Steak and Seafood in Baton Rouge.

McClanahan filmed as Dori Murvin, the steakhouse’s co-owner, denied her entry, explaining that her outfit—consisting of a floral top and floor-length skirt—was “too revealing at the top.”

“I’m telling you that we have buckled down on our dress code,” Murvin said. “It’s been like this for a while now.”

Image credits: Y’Mine McClanahan

Image credits: Stab’s Prime Steak and Seafood

“How long is a while? Cause I’ve been here two weeks ago with the same outfit on,” McClanahan responded. “My breasts are not out.”

On Facebook, the outraged nurse said she was ejected from the restaurant despite the waitresses being allowed to wear more revealing outfits.

“People can wear jeans, regular t-shirts, their waitresses can wear mini skirts with their butt hanging out and fishnets, but my set is too revealing for the ‘atmosphere’ they’re trying to create. Never again. I’m done with Stabs,” she stated on Tuesday (July 23).

Y’Mine McClanahan was kicked out of Stab’s Prime Steakhouse and Seafood over her attire, which was labeled as “too revealing at the top”

Image credits: Y’Mine McClanahan

Image credits: Y’Mine McClanahan

On Wednesday (July 24), Stab’s addressed the incident in a statement, writing, “We have a dress code policy that we ask our customers to observe. A few times a month, we speak with our guests about their attire, including asking them to remove baseball hats in our restaurant. Contrary to reports, our attire policy is not new; it has been in effect for over three years now.

“We spoke with a guest yesterday about her attire, and she pointed out that we have waitstaff dressed in a manner that might not meet the standard of our attire policy. For the last several weeks we have actually been working on a different uniform so that we are not asking a different standard for our customers than we are requiring of our staff.”

Footage shows the nurse being told that Stab’s had “buckled down” on its dress code policy

Image credits: Y’Mine McClanahan

According to Stab’s website, the restaurant bans “gym wear, sweat pants, tank tops, clothing with offensive graphics or language, exposed undergarments or revealing clothing” as well as “cut-off shorts and flip flops and torn jeans.”

McClanahan recorded a waitress wearing fishnet tights and short shorts

Video credits: Y’Mine McClanahan

McClanahan’s post with footage of the incident has received over 2,600 comments since she shared it on Facebook.

“Sorry that happened to you. That’s messed up,” wrote a supporter.

“Girl, their new attire policy even says no tank tops, so the hostess is breaking the rules!! That’s wild,” another noted.

“The worst part is that you KNOW if someone with smaller breasts wore that exact outfit, they wouldn’t say a THING. You look stunning!” a third commenter added.

The nurse explained that she had worn the same outfit at the steakhouse before

Image credits: Y’Mine McClanahan

Speaking with WAFB, McClanahan described feeling “mortified, violated, ashamed, and really humiliated” following the incident.

“You feel alienated, and it’s like, well, what’s wrong with me? What’s the problem with me?”

“The policy says no tank tops, but there she was, telling me that I had to leave standing in a tank top, so I have no words. It’s very disheartening that there’s no accountability or remorse for what has been done to me.”

Video credits: Y’Mine McClanahan

The Baton Rouge Branch of NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), of which McClanahan is an officer, sent a letter to Stab’s requiring a meeting

Image credits: NAACP Baton Rouge Branch

Video credits: Y’Mine McClanahan

“If you’re holding me to a certain standard for the atmosphere you’re trying to create, then why are your staff not held to the same standards?”

Reacting to the company’s statement, she said she found the timing of the employee’s attire modification “very convenient.”

“If that were the case, it should have already been in motion. It doesn’t take that long to fix a uniform.”

The Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) has sent a letter to the restaurant’s manager requesting a meeting. The letter states that the incident “caused significant distress” within the organization and left them questioning the “consistency and fairness” of the restaurant’s policies.

Bored Panda has contacted Y’Mine McClanahan for comment.

“I see nothing wrong with the way you were dressed,” someone commented on Facebook

