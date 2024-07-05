Man With PTSD Is Denied Service At Restaurant Because Of His Service Dog, Netizens Are Outraged

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever notice how some TikTok videos are like opening a can of worms? One minute you’re scrolling through catchy dance challenges or adorable pet videos, and the next, you’re deep in a heated debate about federal law.

Well, that’s exactly what happened when one TikToker shared his unexpected showdown with a restaurant manager over his service dog. What started as a simple dining experience quickly turned into a fiery online debate about federal law and disability rights.

Man with PTSD is refused service at restaurant because of his service dog, posts a video of his interaction with the manager on TikTok

“We don’t allow dogs in here”: restaurant manager tells customer with PTSD to take his service dog out of the restaurant

In the viral clip, which has racked up over 1M views, the TikToker found himself in an argument with a manager at a restaurant charmingly called Community Pie. The TikToker, who relies on a service dog, was simply trying to enjoy a meal inside the establishment. However, the manager, sticking to what he believed were the restaurant’s policies, insisted that dogs, service or not, were only allowed on the patio.

“We don’t allow dogs inside, no matter what,” the manager declared. The TikToker, clearly well-versed in the rights of service animals, pushed back, stating that the restaurant was violating federal law.

“You’re violating federal law”: the man knows his rights and informs the manager that he is breaking the law by refusing to serve him

For those who aren’t familiar, service dogs are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This means businesses must allow service animals almost anywhere the public can go, regardless of any ‘no pets’ policy. As the law states, “service animals are allowed in public facilities and accommodations. A service animal must be allowed to accompany the handler to any place in the building or facility where members of the public, program participants, customers, or clients are allowed. Even if the business or public program has a ‘no pets’ policy, it may not deny entry to a person with a service animal.”

Service dogs differ from therapy or emotional support animals and don’t need special vests or documentation. According to the ADA, “Because service animals are not required to wear vests, a dog that is wearing a vest is not necessarily a service animal. The dog still needs to be trained to perform a task for a person with a disability to be a service animal.”

If a person asks for any documentation regarding a service animal, they are probably breaking the law as employees are only allowed to ask two questions: “Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability?” and “What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?” The restaurant manager, however, went a bit far by asking for papers and making assumptions about the TikToker’s rights.

Watch the full video here

The video of the man being denied service by restaurant manager because of his service dog goes viral, receiving over 1 million views

The ending of the video has us all wondering about the outcome of this argument as it doesn’t provide any information on how the incident turned out. However, the TikToker later posted a follow-up video saying that he had received a message from the manager’s mother. The concerned mom explained that her son was still learning and assured the TikToker that the restaurant was taking steps to educate their staff about service animals.

The TikToker noted that the restaurant had sent him an apology and promised to improve their practices and train their staff regarding service animals, but he would not be taking down his video.

This is not an isolated case as people with service animals often face similar issues, despite the laws that are in place for their protection. ADA violations can lead to hefty fines, more specifically $75,000 for the first violation and up to $150,000 for following ones.

The viral video sparked an online debate with the public’s reactions ranging from support for the TikToker to criticism of the restaurant’s handling of the situation. Some netizens expressed their frustration over the lack of awareness about service animal rights, especially among service industry workers. One comment aptly asked: “How does anyone, corporate or privately owned, not know this law?”.

While for the hospitality industry workers, it may be about avoiding huge fines, for people facing these challenges every day, it’s about more than that. For them, standing up for their rights is about making sure that people with disabilities can navigate public spaces with the same ease and dignity as everyone else.

While more often than not, TikTok serves up light-hearted content, the platform can be a great way of pointing the spotlight on more serious topics, just like the one presented in this viral video. So, next time you see a service dog in a restaurant, remember that they’re not just pets but lifelines for their handlers. And everyone deserves a seat at the table, paws and all.

Who do you think was wrong in this story? Let us know in the comments.

Netizens are outraged by the manager’s refusal to serve the man because of his service dog, saying that people should educate themselves on the law

