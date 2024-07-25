Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Shorts [For] Men Are Just No-No": Employee Calls Out Dress Code Double Standard And Dons A Skirt
Work & Money

“Shorts [For] Men Are Just No-No”: Employee Calls Out Dress Code Double Standard And Dons A Skirt

Office dress codes can be quite restrictive during summer. One survey shows that 64% of employees feel too hot in the office, and 57% struggle to find something appropriate to wear during heatwaves. Men usually bear the brunt of the restrictions, as many view shorts as inappropriate attire for the office.

One man, however, said, “Enough of this sexist nonsense.” When his workplace banned shorts, he decided to maliciously comply. Women can wear dresses and skirts, so why can’t men? That’s why he put on a fabulous skirt and went off to work.

Skirts can be a practical wardrobe choice for a hot summer day at the office

Image credits:GeckokidThePaladin

When his office banned shorts, one employee decided to maliciously comply with the dress code and came in to work wearing a skirt

Image credits:Polina Tankilevitch (Not the actual photo)

Image credits:GeckokidThePaladin

In the comments, the author explained his reasoning further

People congratulated the employee for the genius move and shared the ridiculous dress code rules at their workplaces

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

What do you think?
