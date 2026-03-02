ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has moved away from their hometown for a longer period of time has probably experienced that feeling of returning and finding that the cityscape has changed, for better or worse. It can be sobering to realize that this has been going on at scale everywhere in the world.

We've gathered fascinating and melancholic pictures of buildings and structures that now only exist in paintings and photographs. So get comfortable as you stroll through some images from the past, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.