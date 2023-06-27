There have been countless architectural gems built over centuries that people have had the chance to admire. Everything from authentic houses of worship to spectacular bridges, stations, and entire old towns, among other structures, have been a mesmerizing sight for their eyes at some point throughout history. Unfortunately, quite a few buildings like these weren’t able to stand the test of time and can now only be admired in photographs.

We have gathered some of such photographs on this list for you to marvel at. They were shared by the ‘Lost Architecture’ community—“a subreddit devoted to images and discussion of interesting buildings that no longer exist,” as their own description reads. It covers all sorts of impressive structures that were destroyed by wars and other calamities, sadly leaving us with not much more than a picture of what it once was.

#1

San Francisco’s Cliff House 1896–1907

#2

Skete Of All Saints, Ukraine (Largest Wooden Church In Ukraine, Burned Down 2022)

#3

Salzhaus And Haus Frauenstein. Built Around 1600 In Frankfurt, Germany. Both Destroyed In 1944 By An Raf Raid

#4

St. Peter's Hospital, Bristol, England. Built In The Late 14th Century As A Merchant's House, Destroyed In The Bristol Blitz In 1940

I can keep looking at it.

#5

Los Angeles In 1918, Nothing Here Survived To The Present Day

#6

The Baths Of Diocletian, 298 Ad. A Couple Of Walls Are Left, Still Impressive

Anyone knows if this is a photo or a painting?

#7

Neue Elbbrücke Bridge From 1887-1959 In Hamburg, Germany

The bridge is still there, but the towers were removed when the bridge was widened.

#8

Park Hotel Bremen, Bremen, Germany. Built In 1890 And Was Lost To A Fire In 1907

#9

A Digital Reconstruction Of Old St. Paul's Cathedral, Which Was Located In London, England. Completed In 1314, It Was Destroyed In The 1666 Great Fire Of London. The Current Cathedral With Its Iconic Dome Was Built Between 1675 And 1710

Older than the old.

#10

Graham House, West Vancouver, Canada, Designed By Arthur Erickson In 1962, Demolished In 2007

The house was destroyed to make room for a larger one. Flat roofs and rainforests don't mix. (What is it with mid-20th century architects and flat roofs? Just stop it!)

#11

Cathedral Of Christ The Saviour, Located In Borki, Near Kharkiv In The Russian Empire (Modern-Day Kharkiv, Ukraine). Pictured In 1894. It Was Destroyed During The Second World War

#12

Ancient Egyptian Fortress Of Buhen - Lost To The Aswan Dam (Lake Nasser)

#13

Pennsylvania Station, New York City, Ca 1910

#14

Old City Hall Post Office, NYC. 1880-1938

#15

1890 Sioux City Corn Palace, Iowa. From 1887 To 1891, Sioux Cityans Celebrated The Autumn Harvest With A Festival Featuring The Construction Of A Large Building In Downtown Called A Corn Palace Covered In Corn And Other Grains

I thought this rang a bell. There is a corn palace in sout dakota that still exists. I saw signs for it when I drove to SD to see Mt. Rushmore. Didn't actually go to the building. "Built in 1892 in Mitchell, South Dakota, the Corn Palace was created to dramatically display the products of the harvest of South Dakota's farmers, in murals on the outside of the building. The murals are made from thousands of bushels of corn and other grains and grasses such as wild oats, rye, straw, and wheat."

#16

Base Of The Spire, Seen From The Southwest, Notre-Dame De Paris, 2018

#17

Pittsburgh Was Once One Of The Most Beautiful Cities Not Only In The Us, But In The World. Most Of It Was Demolished

#18

Oklahoma City State Capitol Bank Built In 1962, Complete With A Conversation Pit Elevator! Since Remodeled

#19

New York World Building, Demolished In 1955 For A Ramp Extension Of The Brooklyn Bridge

#20

Steele High School, Dayton, Ohio. Built In 1894, Demolished For A Parking Garage In 1955

#21

The Old Times Square. (1904)

#22

Park Terrace, Duluth, Minnesota. Built In 1890 And Demolished In 1936

#23

Everything In This Photo Was Destroyed - Skopje, North Macedonia Before The 1963 Earthquake

#24

The Beach Hotel, Galveston, Tx. Built In 1882 And Destroyed By A Mysterious Fire In 1898

#25

Leaning Tower Of Zaragoza "Torre Nueva"(1504-1892)

#26

Świnoujście/Swinemünde Pier, Poland (Formerly Germany). The Place Existed Between 1890s And 1920s

#27

The Old Tripe House, Digbeth, Birmingham, U.k. (1533-1893)

Eww. Is it called that because they sold tripe? Like a waffle house only tripe? then again, ew

#28

Galloway's Furniture Store, Sarasota, Florida, Designed By Victor Lundy In 1959. Partially Demolished In The 1970s, Some Of The Structure Still Survives Within A Nondescript Exterior

#29

Church In La Jalca, Peru. Built In 1538, Collapsed In An Earthquake

#30

Venice, California Before The Canals Were Filled In And The Buildings Were Demolished, 1906

Oh wow! I didn’t know LA had this sort of history

#31

The Chicago Federal Building (1898-1965)

#32

Culver House In St. Louis. Demolished 7/19/22 For Symphony Hall Expansion

#33

Prentice Women's Hospital In Chicago

Interesting architecture, but the first in the list I don't consider a lost that it's gone

#34

Mount Adams Incline, Cincinnati, Oh (1872–1948)

#35

Helmond, The Netherlands (Demolished In 2019 For A Big Appartement Block)

#36

Palast Der Republik, Berlin. Demolished In 2008 Due To Asbestos

#37

1905 Photo Of The Park Avenue Hotel (A.k.a. Working Women's Hotel) At 32nd And Park Avenue In New York City. Opened In 1878, Demolished In 1925. (Partial Ai Colorization)

#38

One Of Philadelphias Most Gorgeous Corners In The Year Of 1900, Broad Street Station. (Razed In 50s)

#39

The General Motors Pavilion At The 1964 New York World's Fair, Aka 'Futurama,' Also The Source Of The Name Matt Groening Gave His Show From Visiting The Futuristic Attraction As A Kid. Torn Down After The Fair Ended, 1965

#40

City Hall Of Galveston, Texas. Built In 1888 And Demolished In 1966

Why does it look like it's double flipping the bird?

#41

National Palace Of Haiti, 1912-2010, Severely Damaged By The 2010 Haitian Earthquake And Demolished In 2012

#42

Broadwater Natatorium, Helena, 1889. 100 Heated Changing Rooms, Electricity, Stained Glass Rose Windows. Demolished 1946

#43

Monroe Palace In Rio De Janeiro. Built In 1906 And Destroyed In 1976

#44

Trinity Episcopal Church. Washington, Dc. (1851-1936)

Kind of hard to imagine Washington DC being that wide open / so much dirt.

#45

Paleis Voor Volksvlijt, Amsterdam. Finished Building 1864, Burned Down 1929

#46

Great Ape House, Kansas City Zoo 1966-2015

#47

Ibm Pavilion "The Egg," 1964 World's Fair. Charles And Ray Eames Architects

#48

The Toy Building Was Constructed In 1913, And Anchored Milwaukee's Small Chinatown Community, The Building Hosted A Restaurant And A Theater, But Was Demolished In 1946

#49

Saratoga Hotel In Havana, Cuba. Destroyed By A Gas Explosion

#50

Color Photo Of Penn Station In 1963 Just Prior To Demolition

#51

Denver 1880s: None Of The Buildings In This Photo Have Survived To The Present Day

#52

Transgas Building, Prague (Built 1978, Demolished 2020)

#53

Palace Theater, Long Beach, Ca: Opened In 1916 And Demolished In The Late 1980s

