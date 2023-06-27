53 Interesting Buildings That Got Lost As The World Changed, Posted On ‘Lost Architecture’ (New Pics)
There have been countless architectural gems built over centuries that people have had the chance to admire. Everything from authentic houses of worship to spectacular bridges, stations, and entire old towns, among other structures, have been a mesmerizing sight for their eyes at some point throughout history. Unfortunately, quite a few buildings like these weren’t able to stand the test of time and can now only be admired in photographs.
We have gathered some of such photographs on this list for you to marvel at. They were shared by the ‘Lost Architecture’ community—“a subreddit devoted to images and discussion of interesting buildings that no longer exist,” as their own description reads. It covers all sorts of impressive structures that were destroyed by wars and other calamities, sadly leaving us with not much more than a picture of what it once was.
This post may include affiliate links.
San Francisco’s Cliff House 1896–1907
Skete Of All Saints, Ukraine (Largest Wooden Church In Ukraine, Burned Down 2022)
Salzhaus And Haus Frauenstein. Built Around 1600 In Frankfurt, Germany. Both Destroyed In 1944 By An Raf Raid
St. Peter's Hospital, Bristol, England. Built In The Late 14th Century As A Merchant's House, Destroyed In The Bristol Blitz In 1940
Los Angeles In 1918, Nothing Here Survived To The Present Day
The Baths Of Diocletian, 298 Ad. A Couple Of Walls Are Left, Still Impressive
Neue Elbbrücke Bridge From 1887-1959 In Hamburg, Germany
The bridge is still there, but the towers were removed when the bridge was widened.
Park Hotel Bremen, Bremen, Germany. Built In 1890 And Was Lost To A Fire In 1907
A Digital Reconstruction Of Old St. Paul's Cathedral, Which Was Located In London, England. Completed In 1314, It Was Destroyed In The 1666 Great Fire Of London. The Current Cathedral With Its Iconic Dome Was Built Between 1675 And 1710
Graham House, West Vancouver, Canada, Designed By Arthur Erickson In 1962, Demolished In 2007
The house was destroyed to make room for a larger one. Flat roofs and rainforests don't mix. (What is it with mid-20th century architects and flat roofs? Just stop it!)
Cathedral Of Christ The Saviour, Located In Borki, Near Kharkiv In The Russian Empire (Modern-Day Kharkiv, Ukraine). Pictured In 1894. It Was Destroyed During The Second World War
Ancient Egyptian Fortress Of Buhen - Lost To The Aswan Dam (Lake Nasser)
Pennsylvania Station, New York City, Ca 1910
Old City Hall Post Office, NYC. 1880-1938
1890 Sioux City Corn Palace, Iowa. From 1887 To 1891, Sioux Cityans Celebrated The Autumn Harvest With A Festival Featuring The Construction Of A Large Building In Downtown Called A Corn Palace Covered In Corn And Other Grains
I thought this rang a bell. There is a corn palace in sout dakota that still exists. I saw signs for it when I drove to SD to see Mt. Rushmore. Didn't actually go to the building. "Built in 1892 in Mitchell, South Dakota, the Corn Palace was created to dramatically display the products of the harvest of South Dakota's farmers, in murals on the outside of the building. The murals are made from thousands of bushels of corn and other grains and grasses such as wild oats, rye, straw, and wheat."
This post was particularly painful for me. I am obsessed with old architecture from across the world. This list doesnt only make me sad about what we have lost but also what all can soon be lost in future :(
This post was particularly painful for me. I am obsessed with old architecture from across the world. This list doesnt only make me sad about what we have lost but also what all can soon be lost in future :(