84 Fascinating Photos Of Abandoned Places Frozen In Time
There’s something unsettling about an abandoned building. Knowing that it was once full of life, while it’s now full of cobwebs, moss, and broken glass, can be a bit disheartening. But just because a place is no longer inhabited doesn’t mean that it’s not worth exploring.
We took a trip to the Abandoned World subreddit and gathered some of their most fascinating photos below. From ancient cities to buildings that look like they’re straight out of a horror film, this list is full of surprises. So enjoy scrolling through these photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d love to visit!
Craco, Abandoned Town, Italy
Remains Of The Old Roman City Beneath Street Level In Verona, Italy
Kingdom 🇬🇧
I’ve seen enough horror movies to know that I should never purchase an abandoned building. In fact, I probably shouldn’t even step foot in one, unless I want to be traumatized for the rest of my life. But in reality, abandoned places don’t have to be scary and unsettling. In fact, they can be beautiful and inspiring!
The Abandoned World subreddit has been around since 2022, and it has amassed an impressive number of followers. Currently, the community gets 1.5K visitors each week, making over 65 contributions. The group is dedicated to sharing “anything worldwide abandoned that is considered beautiful and amazing,” and clearly, members have no shortage of photos.
The Dying City (Bagnoregio)
The Predjama Castle In Slovenia
The Predjama Castle in Slovenia has been perched in the middle of a 123-metre-high cliff for more than 800 years. It is the largest cave castle in the world.
Old Railroad Bridge In The Woods
If the photos on this list are inspiring you to get out and start exploring your own city or region, you might be interested in urban exploration. According to EcoFlow, this refers to the hobby of visiting abandoned buildings and locations that are often hidden, off-limits, or inaccessible to the general public. These might include industrial complexes, underground spaces, tunnels, rooftops, and more.
Also referred to as “Urbex,” this pastime comes along with a certain code that people are expected to follow when going on adventures. It’s basically the same mantra that outdoor explorers are expected to follow: “Take nothing, leave nothing.” Respect the space that you’re visiting, and don’t tamper with it in any way. Don’t take any souvenirs, and ideally, don’t go anywhere that requires you to trespass.
Entrance Of An Abandoned Castle, France
Abandoned In Detroit USA
Abandoned 19th Century Spiral Staircase
If you’re interested on embarking on your own urban explorations, EcoFlow has some advice that you’ll probably want to follow. First, plan to go during the day. The idea of exploring at night might sound exciting, but it can be much more dangerous, as you can never predict when an accident will happen. It’s also wise to go prepared. Wear suitable clothing, and bring supplies to keep you safe. Gloves, masks, flashlights, and clothing that will cover your entire body are wise, just in case.
St Edward’s Church Door In Stow On The Wold
Lietava Castle - Slovakia
Abandoned Amusement Park
Depending on how intense the journey will be to the abandoned location, it might be a good idea to bring hiking essentials too. You’ll want snacks and water, a first aid kit, a portable phone charger, and of course, a buddy. Venturing out on your own can be a bad idea if you encounter anything dangerous. But it’s also just more fun to experience a new, mysterious place with a friend by your side!
Abandoned Castle
Swan Lake, Royal Palace Of Caserta, Italy
Abandoned Greenhouse, Italy
Recently, urban exploration has exploded in popularity on TikTok. But the BBC warns that safety should be your utmost priority if you want to partake in this pastime. Something to consider before entering any abandoned space is whether or not the air is actually safe to breathe. Apparently, one group of teens in Manchester entered an abandoned asbestos factory without any concern for the potential cancer risks. And once content like this ends up on social media, others will be inspired to follow in the poster’s footsteps.
Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization
Abandoned Train
Abandoned Liberty Hotel In North Italy
The BBC notes that young urban explorers on TikTok have also been seen entering power stations, slaughterhouses, care homes, bunkers, and even private residences. They spoke with one young explorer who has been in former factories, nightclubs, schools, and hospitals. While he agrees that this isn’t a safe hobby for children to partake in, he’s unsure of how to stop them, especially once they’ve been exposed to videos promoting urbex.
Majestic Abandoned Structure In The Mountains
Gate To An Abandoned Mansion Somewhere In Poland
Abandoned Town In Calabria, Italy
Meanwhile, two urban explorers who have been hitting the streets for the past ten years told the BBC that it’s now difficult to find any place that hasn’t already been discovered and destroyed. Once a location has been popularized on TikTok, it will often be visited by people who don’t know or don’t care to follow the urbex code. Plus, it can be even more dangerous for these people to venture out without being prepared.
Hauntingly Awesome
Abandoned Baxiayi Castle, Built In 1368-1644
Really pretty. In great shape for being that old and abandoned.
Abandoned Tudor House
Unfortunately, this one is almost certainly AI. The statues aren't of anything really, and the front door is not really there but not missing.
Stone Stairs
Abandoned
Abandoned Castle Ireland
Abandoned
Giant 16th-Century ‘Colossus’ Sculpture In Florence, Italy Has Entire Rooms Hidden Inside
The Hunting House, Castle Of Cignolo Po, Italy
400 Years Old Yew Tree In Muckross Abbey, Ireland
An Abandoned House Of Books In Tunisia
Abandoned Overgrown Train And Station In Yamagata,japan
800-Year-Old Packhorse Bridge In Wycoller, Lancashire, England
Abandoned Hospital
Abandoned
Balintore Castle, Scotland
Manoir Vendetta, The Abandoned Mansion
Abandoned Graveyard In Italy
A Villa In Rome
Abandoned Asylum In The Middle Of The Woods!
Sanatorium du Basil in Stoumont, Belgium. It was an "asylum" for people with tuberculosis from 1903-1947. Then, it was housing for asylum seekers (refugees fleeing bad situations in their countries) from 2010-2013. It was never a site for people with mental health issues.
A Beauty Of Italy
Abandoned Subway Station
Abandoned Industry
Old And Abandoned Building With Valuable Architecture In Bucharest, Romania
Abandoned Vault
Still Waiting For The Show To Start
An Abandoned Bunker
Not a bunker, but a fort. Forte Richermo in the Liguria region of northwest Italy. Built in the the 1880s.
I Visited An Abandoned Spa
Stone Mansion
A Door Lock Created In 1911 By The German Locksmith Frank L. Koralewsky (1872-1941)
Rot54
Had to Google. Was not sure what was looking at. Telescope in Armenia.
Krasnitsky Ghost Village
Abandoned Shoe House In The Woods Of England - Isle Of Wight - Built In The 1950's
This Place Is Aborable
Abandoned Chateau In France!
Abandoned House
I Found This After Buying My Childhood Home And Grandparents Had Stored In Shed. Really Not Sure What It's Called Or If It Holds Any Value
A Framed Building Made Of Oak Log Built In 1347 In France
Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany
Abandoned
Abandoned Northern France Castle
Abandoned NATO Radio Station
Abandoned Beauty
Abandoned
Abandoned
Two Beds Found Inside An Abandoned Mansion
Abandoned Ex Asylum- Ex School -Then Orphanage
Abandoned Beautiful Place
An Abandoned Depot Of The Ussr With Trains
Saw This In Portugal And Had To Turn Around And Snap A Pic!
San Zhi Pod City, Taiwan
Gairo Vecchio - Sardinia, Italy
Abandoned Hotel
A Mysterious Cave Full Of Abandoned Classic Cars
Abandoned Diner
One Of The Most Amazing Doors I Have Ever Seen, Located In Paris
Abandoned Mansion
Abandoned Farmacia
Abandoned Cars
Abandoned Mansion Somewhere In Ireland
It is so sad seeing all of these amazing buildings, the beautiful architecture, the artistry of the craftsmen, wish there were ways to save more of them. Also, would love to see the back story on them. Why were they abandoned, by who, when? How have they not been completely riffled through and the glorious items not stolen? The history of each locations humanity disappeared in just generations.