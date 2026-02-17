ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something unsettling about an abandoned building. Knowing that it was once full of life, while it’s now full of cobwebs, moss, and broken glass, can be a bit disheartening. But just because a place is no longer inhabited doesn’t mean that it’s not worth exploring.

We took a trip to the Abandoned World subreddit and gathered some of their most fascinating photos below. From ancient cities to buildings that look like they’re straight out of a horror film, this list is full of surprises. So enjoy scrolling through these photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d love to visit!