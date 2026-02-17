ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something unsettling about an abandoned building. Knowing that it was once full of life, while it’s now full of cobwebs, moss, and broken glass, can be a bit disheartening. But just because a place is no longer inhabited doesn’t mean that it’s not worth exploring.

We took a trip to the Abandoned World subreddit and gathered some of their most fascinating photos below. From ancient cities to buildings that look like they’re straight out of a horror film, this list is full of surprises. So enjoy scrolling through these photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d love to visit!

#1

Craco, Abandoned Town, Italy

Craco, Abandoned Town, Italy

    #2

    Remains Of The Old Roman City Beneath Street Level In Verona, Italy

    Remains Of The Old Roman City Beneath Street Level In Verona, Italy

    #3

    Kingdom 🇬🇧

    Kingdom 🇬🇧

    I’ve seen enough horror movies to know that I should never purchase an abandoned building. In fact, I probably shouldn’t even step foot in one, unless I want to be traumatized for the rest of my life. But in reality, abandoned places don’t have to be scary and unsettling. In fact, they can be beautiful and inspiring!

    The Abandoned World subreddit has been around since 2022, and it has amassed an impressive number of followers. Currently, the community gets 1.5K visitors each week, making over 65 contributions. The group is dedicated to sharing “anything worldwide abandoned that is considered beautiful and amazing,” and clearly, members have no shortage of photos.
    #4

    The Dying City (Bagnoregio)

    The Dying City (Bagnoregio)

    #5

    The Predjama Castle In Slovenia

    The Predjama Castle In Slovenia

    The Predjama Castle in Slovenia has been perched in the middle of a 123-metre-high cliff for more than 800 years. It is the largest cave castle in the world.

    #6

    Old Railroad Bridge In The Woods

    Old Railroad Bridge In The Woods

    If the photos on this list are inspiring you to get out and start exploring your own city or region, you might be interested in urban exploration. According to EcoFlow, this refers to the hobby of visiting abandoned buildings and locations that are often hidden, off-limits, or inaccessible to the general public. These might include industrial complexes, underground spaces, tunnels, rooftops, and more.

    Also referred to as “Urbex,” this pastime comes along with a certain code that people are expected to follow when going on adventures. It’s basically the same mantra that outdoor explorers are expected to follow: “Take nothing, leave nothing.” Respect the space that you’re visiting, and don’t tamper with it in any way. Don’t take any souvenirs, and ideally, don’t go anywhere that requires you to trespass. 
    #7

    Entrance Of An Abandoned Castle, France

    Entrance Of An Abandoned Castle, France

    #8

    Abandoned In Detroit USA

    Abandoned In Detroit USA

    #9

    Abandoned 19th Century Spiral Staircase

    Abandoned 19th Century Spiral Staircase

    If you’re interested on embarking on your own urban explorations, EcoFlow has some advice that you’ll probably want to follow. First, plan to go during the day. The idea of exploring at night might sound exciting, but it can be much more dangerous, as you can never predict when an accident will happen. It’s also wise to go prepared. Wear suitable clothing, and bring supplies to keep you safe. Gloves, masks, flashlights, and clothing that will cover your entire body are wise, just in case. 
    #10

    St Edward’s Church Door In Stow On The Wold

    St Edward’s Church Door In Stow On The Wold

    #11

    Lietava Castle - Slovakia

    Lietava Castle - Slovakia

    #12

    Abandoned Amusement Park

    Abandoned Amusement Park

    Depending on how intense the journey will be to the abandoned location, it might be a good idea to bring hiking essentials too. You’ll want snacks and water, a first aid kit, a portable phone charger, and of course, a buddy. Venturing out on your own can be a bad idea if you encounter anything dangerous. But it’s also just more fun to experience a new, mysterious place with a friend by your side! 

    #13

    Abandoned Castle

    Abandoned Castle

    #14

    Swan Lake, Royal Palace Of Caserta, Italy

    Swan Lake, Royal Palace Of Caserta, Italy

    #15

    Abandoned Greenhouse, Italy

    Abandoned Greenhouse, Italy

    Recently, urban exploration has exploded in popularity on TikTok. But the BBC warns that safety should be your utmost priority if you want to partake in this pastime. Something to consider before entering any abandoned space is whether or not the air is actually safe to breathe. Apparently, one group of teens in Manchester entered an abandoned asbestos factory without any concern for the potential cancer risks. And once content like this ends up on social media, others will be inspired to follow in the poster’s footsteps.  
    #16

    Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization

    Nature Won The Battle Against Civilization

    #17

    Abandoned Train

    Abandoned Train

    #18

    Abandoned Liberty Hotel In North Italy

    Abandoned Liberty Hotel In North Italy

    The BBC notes that young urban explorers on TikTok have also been seen entering power stations, slaughterhouses, care homes, bunkers, and even private residences. They spoke with one young explorer who has been in former factories, nightclubs, schools, and hospitals. While he agrees that this isn’t a safe hobby for children to partake in, he’s unsure of how to stop them, especially once they’ve been exposed to videos promoting urbex. 
    #19

    Majestic Abandoned Structure In The Mountains

    Majestic Abandoned Structure In The Mountains

    #20

    Gate To An Abandoned Mansion Somewhere In Poland

    Gate To An Abandoned Mansion Somewhere In Poland

    #21

    Abandoned Town In Calabria, Italy

    Abandoned Town In Calabria, Italy

    Meanwhile, two urban explorers who have been hitting the streets for the past ten years told the BBC that it’s now difficult to find any place that hasn’t already been discovered and destroyed. Once a location has been popularized on TikTok, it will often be visited by people who don’t know or don’t care to follow the urbex code. Plus, it can be even more dangerous for these people to venture out without being prepared. 
    #22

    Hauntingly Awesome

    Hauntingly Awesome

    #23

    Abandoned Baxiayi Castle, Built In 1368-1644

    Abandoned Baxiayi Castle, Built In 1368-1644

    #24

    Abandoned Tudor House

    Abandoned Tudor House

    Are you enjoying your journey through these fascinating abandoned spaces, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you’d be happy to visit, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve done any urban exploration of your own. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring beautiful places that have rich histories, look no further than right here
    #25

    Stone Stairs

    Stone Stairs

    #26

    Abandoned

    Abandoned

    #27

    Abandoned Castle Ireland

    Abandoned Castle Ireland

    #28

    Abandoned

    Abandoned

    #29

    Giant 16th-Century ‘Colossus’ Sculpture In Florence, Italy Has Entire Rooms Hidden Inside

    Giant 16th-Century ‘Colossus’ Sculpture In Florence, Italy Has Entire Rooms Hidden Inside

    #30

    The Hunting House, Castle Of Cignolo Po, Italy

    The Hunting House, Castle Of Cignolo Po, Italy

    #31

    400 Years Old Yew Tree In Muckross Abbey, Ireland

    400 Years Old Yew Tree In Muckross Abbey, Ireland

    #32

    An Abandoned House Of Books In Tunisia

    An Abandoned House Of Books In Tunisia

    #33

    Abandoned Overgrown Train And Station In Yamagata,japan

    Abandoned Overgrown Train And Station In Yamagata,japan

    #34

    800-Year-Old Packhorse Bridge In Wycoller, Lancashire, England

    800-Year-Old Packhorse Bridge In Wycoller, Lancashire, England

    #35

    Abandoned Hospital

    Abandoned Hospital

    #36

    Abandoned

    Abandoned

    #37

    Balintore Castle, Scotland

    Balintore Castle, Scotland

    #38

    Manoir Vendetta, The Abandoned Mansion

    Manoir Vendetta, The Abandoned Mansion

    #39

    Abandoned Graveyard In Italy

    Abandoned Graveyard In Italy

    #40

    A Villa In Rome

    A Villa In Rome

    #41

    Abandoned Asylum In The Middle Of The Woods!

    Abandoned Asylum In The Middle Of The Woods!

    #42

    A Beauty Of Italy

    A Beauty Of Italy

    #43

    Abandoned Subway Station

    Abandoned Subway Station

    #44

    Abandoned Industry

    Abandoned Industry

    #45

    Old And Abandoned Building With Valuable Architecture In Bucharest, Romania

    Old And Abandoned Building With Valuable Architecture In Bucharest, Romania

    #46

    Abandoned Vault

    Abandoned Vault

    #47

    Still Waiting For The Show To Start

    Still Waiting For The Show To Start

    #48

    An Abandoned Bunker

    An Abandoned Bunker

    #49

    I Visited An Abandoned Spa

    I Visited An Abandoned Spa

    #50

    Stone Mansion

    Stone Mansion

    #51

    A Door Lock Created In 1911 By The German Locksmith Frank L. Koralewsky (1872-1941)

    A Door Lock Created In 1911 By The German Locksmith Frank L. Koralewsky (1872-1941)

    #52

    Rot54

    Rot54

    #53

    Krasnitsky Ghost Village

    Krasnitsky Ghost Village

    #54

    Abandoned Shoe House In The Woods Of England - Isle Of Wight - Built In The 1950's

    Abandoned Shoe House In The Woods Of England - Isle Of Wight - Built In The 1950's

    #55

    This Place Is Aborable

    This Place Is Aborable

    #56

    Abandoned Chateau In France!

    Abandoned Chateau In France!

    #57

    Abandoned House

    Abandoned House

    #58

    I Found This After Buying My Childhood Home And Grandparents Had Stored In Shed. Really Not Sure What It's Called Or If It Holds Any Value

    I Found This After Buying My Childhood Home And Grandparents Had Stored In Shed. Really Not Sure What It's Called Or If It Holds Any Value

    #59

    A Framed Building Made Of Oak Log Built In 1347 In France

    A Framed Building Made Of Oak Log Built In 1347 In France

    #60

    Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

    Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

    #61

    Abandoned

    Abandoned

    #62

    Abandoned Northern France Castle

    Abandoned Northern France Castle

    #63

    Abandoned NATO Radio Station

    Abandoned NATO Radio Station

    #64

    Abandoned Beauty

    Abandoned Beauty

    #65

    Abandoned

    Abandoned

    #66

    Abandoned

    Abandoned

    #67

    Two Beds Found Inside An Abandoned Mansion

    Two Beds Found Inside An Abandoned Mansion

    #68

    Abandoned Ex Asylum- Ex School -Then Orphanage

    Abandoned Ex Asylum- Ex School -Then Orphanage

    #69

    Abandoned Beautiful Place

    Abandoned Beautiful Place

    #70

    An Abandoned Depot Of The Ussr With Trains

    An Abandoned Depot Of The Ussr With Trains

    #71

    Saw This In Portugal And Had To Turn Around And Snap A Pic!

    Saw This In Portugal And Had To Turn Around And Snap A Pic!

    #72

    San Zhi Pod City, Taiwan

    San Zhi Pod City, Taiwan

    #73

    Gairo Vecchio - Sardinia, Italy

    Gairo Vecchio - Sardinia, Italy

    #74

    Abandoned Hotel

    Abandoned Hotel

    #75

    A Mysterious Cave Full Of Abandoned Classic Cars

    A Mysterious Cave Full Of Abandoned Classic Cars

    #76

    Abandoned Diner

    Abandoned Diner

    #77

    One Of The Most Amazing Doors I Have Ever Seen, Located In Paris

    One Of The Most Amazing Doors I Have Ever Seen, Located In Paris

    #78

    Abandoned Mansion

    Abandoned Mansion

    #79

    Abandoned Farmacia

    Abandoned Farmacia

    #80

    Abandoned Cars

    Abandoned Cars

    #81

    Abandoned Mansion Somewhere In Ireland

    Abandoned Mansion Somewhere In Ireland

    #82

    Abandoned

    Abandoned

    #83

    Ex "Medieval" Disco

    Ex "Medieval" Disco

    #84

    Abandoned House

    Abandoned House

