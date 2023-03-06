Most of us find architecture fascinating. The built environment around us reflects the history and culture of a place that can shape our experiences and perceptions of an area. However, not all the buildings stand the test of time and many are left to decay. For some, they become unwanted ghosts of the past; for others, they are objects of mystery and awe.

Abandoned Beauties” is a Facebook group dedicated to celebrating and sharing the beauty of old deserted places. With over 808 thousand members, this place is a treasure trove for all the lovers of urban exploration (urbex). We have gathered a collection of gorgeous images of forgotten structures. So continue scrolling through the uncharted wilds of urbex. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite images and share your thoughts in the comments!

For more breathtaking photos, we invite you to check out our previous articles by clicking here and here.  

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Devil's Bridge Kromlau Germany

The Devil's Bridge Kromlau Germany

Mysterious Report

16points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful but not forgotten, is in a park and gets lots of visitors.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Abandoned. France

Abandoned. France

Amny Fhmy Report

15points
POST
Janus Preez
Janus Preez
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dont see why these places gets abandoned. Upkeep, yes. But is there really no buyers ? How do they keep people from squatting there ?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

The Dreamy Pool At Château De Sannes, An 18th-Century Castle In The Luberon

The Dreamy Pool At Château De Sannes, An 18th-Century Castle In The Luberon

Ancient Histories & Mystery In The World Report

15points
POST
2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoever compiled these images needs to re-check the definition of "abandoned". The Chateau de Sannes is most definitely NOT abandoned.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

Abandoned 19th Century Greenhouse

Abandoned 19th Century Greenhouse

Viking Products Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#5

Devil’s Entrance In The Highest Point Of The Mountain

Devil’s Entrance In The Highest Point Of The Mountain

Forgotten 24 Report

13points
POST
#6

Madame Sherri's Castle In Chesterfield, New Hampshire

Madame Sherri's Castle In Chesterfield, New Hampshire

Mysterious Report

13points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this would make a really nice photoshoot

0
0points
reply
#7

Dunnottar Castle, Epic 15th Century Coastal Fortress

Dunnottar Castle, Epic 15th Century Coastal Fortress

ʀᴜᴍᴏ ᴀᴏ ᴅᴇsᴄᴏɴʜᴇᴄɪᴅᴏ Report

12points
POST
susannahbacon_1
susannahbacon_1
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So beautiful, well it is Scotland 😁. Absolutely stunning

2
2points
reply
#8

Abandoned Building In The Forest

Abandoned Building In The Forest

Ancient Histories & Mystery In The World Report

12points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this!! I'll move in!!

0
0points
reply
#9

An Incredible Irish Mansion In Ruins , Located In The Middle Of A Forest Park

An Incredible Irish Mansion In Ruins , Located In The Middle Of A Forest Park

Abandoned World Report

12points
POST
#10

The Perfect Witch House In Forbidden Forest , Poland …

The Perfect Witch House In Forbidden Forest , Poland …

Stephanie Schuh Beauty Report

12points
POST
Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It seems to be a 3D creation.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

An Abandoned House Located In Armenia

An Abandoned House Located In Armenia

Mysterious Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#12

Gorgeous Flowers Spilling Over Onto Abandoned Train Tracks, Paris

Gorgeous Flowers Spilling Over Onto Abandoned Train Tracks, Paris

Luke The Skywalker Report

11points
POST
Mat O'Dowd
Mat O'Dowd
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The redness in this pic is due to the photography technique, it is a infrared picture turning everything green to reddish hues.

1
1point
reply
#13

Moulin Rouge, Paris, 1914

Moulin Rouge, Paris, 1914

Amny Fhmy Report

11points
POST
#14

Abandoned 1975 Cadillac Eldorado Fleetwood Custom Limousine

Abandoned 1975 Cadillac Eldorado Fleetwood Custom Limousine

Dotnetal.com Report

10points
POST
#15

Abandoned Villa With A Beautiful View

Abandoned Villa With A Beautiful View

Lydia Huddleston Report

10points
POST
#16

Abandoned Railway Track In Paris

Abandoned Railway Track In Paris

Weirdo Report

10points
POST
Ralph Kretschmer
Ralph Kretschmer
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess that's la ceinture, the abandoned belt. I heard that parts of it are a park now.

0
0points
reply
#17

Vintage Addams Family Styled Victorian Pooper

Vintage Addams Family Styled Victorian Pooper

Be cool bro Report

9points
POST
susannahbacon_1
susannahbacon_1
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My butt would not be sitting on that! Can you imagine when it's very cold, butt would prob stick to seat!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Abandoned Castle

Abandoned Castle

Norma Aranda Smith Report

9points
POST
#19

Magnificent Floor Mosaic Of A Roman Villa Unearthed From The Rescue Excavations In The Ancient City Of Zeugma

Magnificent Floor Mosaic Of A Roman Villa Unearthed From The Rescue Excavations In The Ancient City Of Zeugma

Mysterious Report

9points
POST
#20

The House Where Michelangelo Was Born In Caprese, Italy, 1475

The House Where Michelangelo Was Born In Caprese, Italy, 1475

Abdulrahman Haffar Report

9points
POST
#21

Forgotten And Abandoned Italian Mansion

Forgotten And Abandoned Italian Mansion

Norma Aranda Smith Report

9points
POST
#22

Adam Schuster House Built In 1881 In St. Joseph, Mo

Adam Schuster House Built In 1881 In St. Joseph, Mo

Mysterious Report

9points
POST
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That has an amazing Adams Family feel to it.

0
0points
reply
#23

A Boot-Shaped House Hidden Deep In The UK Forest

A Boot-Shaped House Hidden Deep In The UK Forest

Abandoned places Report

8points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the legend is real!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

13th Century Tintagel Castle In North Cornwall, England

13th Century Tintagel Castle In North Cornwall, England

Amny Fhmy Report

8points
POST
#25

Amazing Witch House Deep Into The Forest … Ireland

Amazing Witch House Deep Into The Forest … Ireland

Luke The Skywalker Report

8points
POST
#26

Abandoned Building

Abandoned Building

Everything around the WORLD Report

8points
POST
#27

Abandoned Viking Tunnel

Abandoned Viking Tunnel

Luke The Skywalker Report

8points
POST
#28

Burg Grimmenstein, Austria

Burg Grimmenstein, Austria

Mysterious Report

8points
POST
#29

The Wyckoff Villa, Located On Carleton Island, NY Was Built In 1894 And Abandoned In The 1920s

The Wyckoff Villa, Located On Carleton Island, NY Was Built In 1894 And Abandoned In The 1920s

Ancient Histories & Mystery In The World Report

8points
POST
#30

Love This!

Love This!

Lydia Huddleston Report

7points
POST
#31

Gypsy Owned Horse Drawn Caravan From The 1800's

Gypsy Owned Horse Drawn Caravan From The 1800's

Be cool bro Report

7points
POST
#32

I Bought This Abandoned Building In West Texas And I'm In The Process Of Cleaning It, Before I Remodel It To Serve As A Center For A Veterans

I Bought This Abandoned Building In West Texas And I'm In The Process Of Cleaning It, Before I Remodel It To Serve As A Center For A Veterans

Anthony Martinez Report

7points
POST
#33

Tree House

Tree House

Abandoned Report

7points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this. is. crazy! oh cannot put into words how much joy this picture gives me, knowing this place is real. wow. i love this sm. 💕💕

0
0points
reply
#34

Abandoned Hotel

Abandoned Hotel

Ancient Histories & Mystery In The World Report

7points
POST
#35

Abandoned Masterpiece

Abandoned Masterpiece

Ancient Histories & Mystery In The World Report

7points
POST
#36

Built In The 18th Century , This Is One Of The Oldest Buildings In Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway

Built In The 18th Century , This Is One Of The Oldest Buildings In Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway

Report

7points
Gabija Palšytė
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when your house gets fed up w/ you and leaves

0
0points
reply
#37

Beautiful Picture Of Tintern Abbey, Monmouthshire

Beautiful Picture Of Tintern Abbey, Monmouthshire

Carie Coulbourn Knebel Report

7points
POST
#38

Abandoned Marylands House Is A True Horror Hous

Abandoned Marylands House Is A True Horror Hous

Mysterious Report

7points
POST
#39

Winter Garden Of An Art Nouveau Abandoned Mansion, Italy

Winter Garden Of An Art Nouveau Abandoned Mansion, Italy

Amny Fhmy Report

7points
POST
#40

Abandoned 17th Century Mansion In Italy

Abandoned 17th Century Mansion In Italy

Amny Fhmy Report

7points
POST
#41

Shengsi Islands , China

Shengsi Islands , China

Mysterious Report

7points
POST
#42

Beauty In Italy

Beauty In Italy

Lydia Huddleston Report

7points
POST
#43

Abandoned Bumper Cars

Abandoned Bumper Cars

Lydia Huddleston Report

7points
POST
Mallory McCartney
Mallory McCartney
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Almost looks Jurassic Park-esque.

0
0points
reply
#44

Abandoned Chateau - Location: South France

Abandoned Chateau - Location: South France

Sagittarius Mumma Report

7points
POST
#45

Abandoned House In Pulaski, Va

Abandoned House In Pulaski, Va

Ancient Histories & Mystery In The World Report

7points
POST
#46

Mossy Car In The Woods, Finland

Mossy Car In The Woods, Finland

Dotnetal.com Report

7points
POST
#47

Abandoned Swimming Pool, Berlin

Abandoned Swimming Pool, Berlin

Jacquelyn Smith Report

7points
POST
Ralph Kretschmer
Ralph Kretschmer
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder where this is. I am from Berlin and don't know that place

0
0points
reply
#48

Bran Castle

Bran Castle

Mysterious Report

7points
POST
#49

Oh My This Is So Beautiful!

Oh My This Is So Beautiful!

Decayingmidwest Report

7points
POST
#50

Oh My

Oh My

Scidok Report

6points
POST
#51

Beautiful Abandoned House In Ohio

Beautiful Abandoned House In Ohio

Norma Aranda Smith Report

6points
POST
#52

Abandoned Factory

Abandoned Factory

Maria Dittrich Report

6points
POST
#53

Electric Car Company Lot Left To Rot After Bankruptcy

Electric Car Company Lot Left To Rot After Bankruptcy

Creepy Places Report

6points
POST
susannahbacon_1
susannahbacon_1
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another example of man wasting and creating yet more rubbish 😤😤

0
0points
reply
#54

An Abandoned Theater Waiting For Another Show USA

An Abandoned Theater Waiting For Another Show USA

Amny Fhmy Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

A Gorgeous Abandoned House In Louisiana, Missouri

A Gorgeous Abandoned House In Louisiana, Missouri

Norma Aranda Smith Report

6points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fascinating. This style of building is used for churches where I used to live. .... It is the Luce-Dyer House in Louisiana, Pike County, Missouri, USA. There was a fire in 2016, and the building is being restored.

0
0points
reply
#56

Abandoned Church

Abandoned Church

Abandoned Beauties Report

6points
POST
#57

Theatre In Belgium

Theatre In Belgium

Marco Slingerland Report

6points
POST
#58

After A Fire

After A Fire

Viktória Bellai Report

6points
POST
#59

Old Abandoned Express Train Taken By Nature

Old Abandoned Express Train Taken By Nature

Luke The Skywalker Report

6points
POST
#60

Abandoned

Abandoned

Lost In Time Report

6points
POST
#61

Abandoned Jungle Skatepark Malaysia

Abandoned Jungle Skatepark Malaysia

The skateboarding Crucible Report

6points
POST
#62

Church Of Nicholas The Wonderworker In Rantsevo, Selizharovsky District

Church Of Nicholas The Wonderworker In Rantsevo, Selizharovsky District

Ольга Владимировна Report

6points
POST
#63

Somewhere In USA

Somewhere In USA

Morris Michel Report

6points
POST
#64

The Abandoned Wooden Rollercoaster Known As "The Lost Thrills"

The Abandoned Wooden Rollercoaster Known As "The Lost Thrills"

Indula Deshan Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Medieval Novogord Architecture, Russia

Medieval Novogord Architecture, Russia

Amny Fhmy Report

6points
POST
#66

Abandoned House In Swain County

Abandoned House In Swain County

ʀᴜᴍᴏ ᴀᴏ ᴅᴇsᴄᴏɴʜᴇᴄɪᴅᴏ Report

6points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that one is definitely haunted

-1
-1point
reply
#67

Eastern Nc

Eastern Nc

Ronald Parks Report

5points
POST
#68

Eastern Nc

Eastern Nc

Ronald Parks Report

5points
POST
#69

Abandoned

Abandoned

Jacquelyn Smith Report

5points
POST
#70

Underwater Museum In Cyprus

Underwater Museum In Cyprus

ʀᴜᴍᴏ ᴀᴏ ᴅᴇsᴄᴏɴʜᴇᴄɪᴅᴏ Report

5points
POST
#71

Abandoned Staircase

Abandoned Staircase

Alex Vendor Report

5points
POST
#72

Llanberis, Wales - Abandoned Slate Miners’ Cottages From The 19th Century

Llanberis, Wales - Abandoned Slate Miners’ Cottages From The 19th Century

Amny Fhmy Report

5points
POST
#73

Amazing Heirloom

Amazing Heirloom

ʀᴜᴍᴏ ᴀᴏ ᴅᴇsᴄᴏɴʜᴇᴄɪᴅᴏ Report

5points
POST
#74

Breathtaking Forgotten Place

Breathtaking Forgotten Place