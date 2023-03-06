105 Of The Most Breathtaking Forgotten Places Shared In The ‘Abandoned Beauties’ Facebook Group
Most of us find architecture fascinating. The built environment around us reflects the history and culture of a place that can shape our experiences and perceptions of an area. However, not all the buildings stand the test of time and many are left to decay. For some, they become unwanted ghosts of the past; for others, they are objects of mystery and awe.
“Abandoned Beauties” is a Facebook group dedicated to celebrating and sharing the beauty of old deserted places. With over 808 thousand members, this place is a treasure trove for all the lovers of urban exploration (urbex). We have gathered a collection of gorgeous images of forgotten structures. So continue scrolling through the uncharted wilds of urbex. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite images and share your thoughts in the comments!
The Devil's Bridge Kromlau Germany
Beautiful but not forgotten, is in a park and gets lots of visitors.
Abandoned. France
I dont see why these places gets abandoned. Upkeep, yes. But is there really no buyers ? How do they keep people from squatting there ?
The Dreamy Pool At Château De Sannes, An 18th-Century Castle In The Luberon
Whoever compiled these images needs to re-check the definition of "abandoned". The Chateau de Sannes is most definitely NOT abandoned.
Abandoned 19th Century Greenhouse
Devil’s Entrance In The Highest Point Of The Mountain
I feel like i've seen this place in a movie
Madame Sherri's Castle In Chesterfield, New Hampshire
Dunnottar Castle, Epic 15th Century Coastal Fortress
So beautiful, well it is Scotland 😁. Absolutely stunning
Abandoned Building In The Forest
An Incredible Irish Mansion In Ruins , Located In The Middle Of A Forest Park
The Perfect Witch House In Forbidden Forest , Poland …
An Abandoned House Located In Armenia
Gorgeous Flowers Spilling Over Onto Abandoned Train Tracks, Paris
The redness in this pic is due to the photography technique, it is a infrared picture turning everything green to reddish hues.
Moulin Rouge, Paris, 1914
Abandoned 1975 Cadillac Eldorado Fleetwood Custom Limousine
Abandoned Villa With A Beautiful View
Abandoned Railway Track In Paris
I guess that's la ceinture, the abandoned belt. I heard that parts of it are a park now.
Vintage Addams Family Styled Victorian Pooper
My butt would not be sitting on that! Can you imagine when it's very cold, butt would prob stick to seat!!
Abandoned Castle
Magnificent Floor Mosaic Of A Roman Villa Unearthed From The Rescue Excavations In The Ancient City Of Zeugma
The House Where Michelangelo Was Born In Caprese, Italy, 1475
Forgotten And Abandoned Italian Mansion
Adam Schuster House Built In 1881 In St. Joseph, Mo
A Boot-Shaped House Hidden Deep In The UK Forest
13th Century Tintagel Castle In North Cornwall, England
Amazing Witch House Deep Into The Forest … Ireland
Abandoned Building
Abandoned Viking Tunnel
Burg Grimmenstein, Austria
The Wyckoff Villa, Located On Carleton Island, NY Was Built In 1894 And Abandoned In The 1920s
Gypsy Owned Horse Drawn Caravan From The 1800's
I Bought This Abandoned Building In West Texas And I'm In The Process Of Cleaning It, Before I Remodel It To Serve As A Center For A Veterans
Tree House
Abandoned Hotel
Abandoned Masterpiece
Built In The 18th Century , This Is One Of The Oldest Buildings In Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway
Beautiful Picture Of Tintern Abbey, Monmouthshire
Abandoned Marylands House Is A True Horror Hous
Winter Garden Of An Art Nouveau Abandoned Mansion, Italy
Abandoned 17th Century Mansion In Italy
Shengsi Islands , China
Beauty In Italy
Abandoned Bumper Cars
Abandoned Chateau - Location: South France
Abandoned House In Pulaski, Va
Mossy Car In The Woods, Finland
Abandoned Swimming Pool, Berlin
I wonder where this is. I am from Berlin and don't know that place
Bran Castle
Beautiful Abandoned House In Ohio
Abandoned Factory
Electric Car Company Lot Left To Rot After Bankruptcy
Another example of man wasting and creating yet more rubbish 😤😤