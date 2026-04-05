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“Why Would You FIlm This?”: Experts Explain LeAnn Rime’s Emotional Response To Jaw Release Therapy
LeAnn Rime reacting emotionally during jaw release therapy with gloved hands applying treatment to her face
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Why Would You FIlm This?”: Experts Explain LeAnn Rime’s Emotional Response To Jaw Release Therapy

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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LeAnn Rimes recently went viral after sharing a raw video of herself undergoing jaw release therapy, where she broke down in tears during the session.

The clip, posted on March 30, sparked strong reactions online, with some viewers calling it emotional and others finding it uncomfortable to watch.

As the video spread, experts also weighed in on the treatment itself, explaining what might have caused such an intense reaction from the singer.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Singer LeAnn Rimes shared a raw video of herself undergoing "jaw release therapy,."
    • Specialists noted that the jaw is a primary site for storing stress.
    • While some fans found the footage of the "excruciating" procedure inspiring, others criticized the singer for sharing such a private, "uncomfortable" moment online.

    Experts weighed in on LeAnn Rimes’ viral jaw release therapy video

    LeAnn Rimes smiling at an event, showcasing her reaction related to jaw release therapy and emotional response.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    Following the viral video, Garry Lineham, co-founder of Human Garage, explained that emotional responses like Rimes’ are not unusual during this kind of therapy.

    “We hold emotions in our body,” he said in an interview with Fox News Digital, adding that stress can create what’s known as a “sympathetic response,” or a fight-or-flight state.

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    According to Lineham, jaw clenching is closely tied to stress.

    LeAnn Rimes smiling and singing on stage, linked to experts discussing emotional response to jaw release therapy.

    Image credits: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

    Comment about jaw release therapy and emotional response, reflecting personal experience with jaw adjustment benefits.

    “If you clench your jaw and hold it there for three to five minutes, you’ll actually fire adrenaline and norepinephrine,” he explained, noting that this signals the body to prepare for danger.

    When that tension is released, the body can quickly shift out of that state. “When you release the jaw, then instantaneously you come out of fight or flight mode,” he said.

    Dr. Justin Richer, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, described the therapy as similar to a targeted massage.

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    Text message on a phone screen expressing deep need, related to emotional response to jaw release therapy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing a personal reaction related to jaw release therapy tension.

    “Jaw release is almost like a massage… to let the tension that’s built up just kind of relax away,” he said.

    However, he also cautioned that while the treatment can help with TMJ pain and muscle tightness, it may only address symptoms rather than underlying causes.

    The discussion from experts came after Rimes shared a video of herself undergoing deep jaw release therapy

    LeAnn Rime attending an event in a black dress, highlighting her emotional response to jaw release therapy.

    Image credits: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

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    In the clip, Lineham placed his hand inside her mouth while another person held her head steady, applying pressure to release tension.

    Rimes could be heard moaning in discomfort during the process before suddenly breaking into tears once it ended.

    “Oh my God… you just don’t realize how much tension is in there,” she said.

    LeAnn Rime performing on stage with emotional expression, highlighted by jaw release therapy insights from experts.

    Image credits: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

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    At one point, Lineham told her to repeat, “That part of my life is over,” to which she responded, “That part of my life better be over.”

    The video’s caption described the moment as a physical and emotional release, claiming the jaw is one of the body’s main areas where stress is stored.

    “Healing isn’t always quiet. Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn’t even know we were carrying,” Human Garage shared.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting emotionally to jaw release therapy content.

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    User comment expressing discomfort about oversharing, relevant to emotional response and jaw release therapy discussion.

    “In this powerful session, @garrylineham works with @leannrimes on a deep Jaw Release,” the note continued.

    “You can see the exact moment the tension breaks and the emotional weight lifts, leaving her feeling visibly lighter and more aligned.”

    As the clip circulated, online reactions were mixed

    LeAnn Rimes receiving jaw release therapy, showing an emotional response during the treatment session.

    Image credits: garrylineham

    “This looks like absolute torture,” one user wrote, while another added, “Why would you film this?”

    Some found it unnecessary to share. “Oh, good lord. Not everything has to be shared,” one comment read.

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    Others questioned the reaction itself. “Wonder how she would have reacted without her phone shoved in her face,” one user wrote.

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    At the same time, some people are related to the experience. “I had this once — excruciating!! But I felt like a million bucks afterward,” one person shared.

    The video also brought back memories of her onstage dental mishap

    LeAnn Rime reacting emotionally during a jaw release therapy session with a practitioner wearing gloves.

    Image credits: garrylineham

    Text message screenshot showing a conversation bubble stating ok that enough internet for this year.

    Social media comment expressing frustration about a photo posted without consent related to jaw release therapy emotions.

    The viral video also reminded some viewers of a previous incident involving the singer. “I’m just glad her teeth didn’t fall out again as they did on stage,” wrote one user.

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    In June 2025, Rimes shared an Instagram video admitting that her false tooth fell out during her show at The Skagit Casino Resort in Washington.

    “This is the most epic example of how the show must go on,” Rimes said, before sharing that she felt something “pop” in her mouth.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Human Garage (@humangarage)

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    Despite the situation, she briefly stepped aside, fixed the issue, and returned to continue performing, even having to push her teeth back in between lines.

    At the time, she laughed it off, adding, “It was the most epic experience ever. I don’t usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last.”

    Following the incident, the Nashville 911 star revealed in an Instagram video that she underwent a $10,000 plasma exchange in January 2026 that helped clear “micro toxins.”

    “Why would you film this?” questioned one user

    Patient describing emotional response and pain during jaw release therapy for TMJ after dental procedure.

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    Comment expressing personal experience with jaw release therapy, describing it as excruciating but worth it afterward.

    A person commenting about jaw release therapy, sharing their experience of pain and gradual improvement.

    Comment bubble with text discussing emotional response to jaw release therapy, related to LeAnn Rimes and expert insights.

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    Screenshot of a comment discussing chronic pain and the potential benefits of jaw release therapy.

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    Text message conversation bubble saying Is it weird that I really want to do this relating to jaw release therapy and emotional response.

    A social media comment reading TMJ therapy hurts but works, reflecting emotional response to jaw release therapy.

    Comment bubble with the text "Why would you film this?" displayed on a light blue background, expressing surprise or confusion.

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    Screenshot of social media comment reading Looks to me like it hurt, related to LeAnn Rime's emotional response to jaw release therapy.

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    Text message bubble saying I thought she was getting a tooth pulled, relating to LeAnn Rime's emotional response to jaw release therapy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing hesitation about trying jaw release therapy recommended by a chiropractor.

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    Text message on phone screen saying Why do this? Why do this and film it? related to filming emotional response to jaw release therapy.

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    W*f to the people saying don't post? If YOU don't wanna se just don't look? And don't comment, saying that is just for attention, cause your comment is also just for attention..? 🙄

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    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do......................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
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    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With how much it helped her... obviously she wanted to post it so other people suffering how she has been knows.

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    raymondcore avatar
    Raymond Core
    Raymond Core
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When muscles get cramped, they can't relax and lengthen because they are so tight they restrict blood flow. Elements in the blood, calcium/magnesium/potassium/zinc are there to signal muscle cells to relax when not being called on by the nervous system. Because the body recognizes a problem, it sends inflammatory agents to the area which get trapped and built up because of lack of/ poor blood flow. The body produces endorphins to ease the pain and eventually accepts the problem that doesn't get fixed. When the therapists presses on the muscles to drain the old, element depleted blood out so it can be replaced with fresh blood, it also awakens the inflammatory elements present and can cause serious discomfort/pain until those chemicals can get flushed out by new blood that does not have concentrations of imflammatory agents but does have the elements to signal the muscle cell to relax and elongate. At this point the fascia must be manually stretched.

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    W*f to the people saying don't post? If YOU don't wanna se just don't look? And don't comment, saying that is just for attention, cause your comment is also just for attention..? 🙄

    0
    0points
    reply
    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do......................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With how much it helped her... obviously she wanted to post it so other people suffering how she has been knows.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    raymondcore avatar
    Raymond Core
    Raymond Core
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When muscles get cramped, they can't relax and lengthen because they are so tight they restrict blood flow. Elements in the blood, calcium/magnesium/potassium/zinc are there to signal muscle cells to relax when not being called on by the nervous system. Because the body recognizes a problem, it sends inflammatory agents to the area which get trapped and built up because of lack of/ poor blood flow. The body produces endorphins to ease the pain and eventually accepts the problem that doesn't get fixed. When the therapists presses on the muscles to drain the old, element depleted blood out so it can be replaced with fresh blood, it also awakens the inflammatory elements present and can cause serious discomfort/pain until those chemicals can get flushed out by new blood that does not have concentrations of imflammatory agents but does have the elements to signal the muscle cell to relax and elongate. At this point the fascia must be manually stretched.

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