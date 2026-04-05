“Why Would You FIlm This?”: Experts Explain LeAnn Rime’s Emotional Response To Jaw Release Therapy

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LeAnn Rimes recently went viral after sharing a raw video of herself undergoing jaw release therapy, where she broke down in tears during the session.

The clip, posted on March 30, sparked strong reactions online, with some viewers calling it emotional and others finding it uncomfortable to watch.

As the video spread, experts also weighed in on the treatment itself, explaining what might have caused such an intense reaction from the singer.

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Highlights Singer LeAnn Rimes shared a raw video of herself undergoing "jaw release therapy,."

Specialists noted that the jaw is a primary site for storing stress.

While some fans found the footage of the "excruciating" procedure inspiring, others criticized the singer for sharing such a private, "uncomfortable" moment online.

Experts weighed in on LeAnn Rimes’ viral jaw release therapy video

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Following the viral video, Garry Lineham, co-founder of Human Garage, explained that emotional responses like Rimes’ are not unusual during this kind of therapy.

“We hold emotions in our body,” he said in an interview with Fox News Digital, adding that stress can create what’s known as a “sympathetic response,” or a fight-or-flight state.

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According to Lineham, jaw clenching is closely tied to stress.

Image credits: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

“If you clench your jaw and hold it there for three to five minutes, you’ll actually fire adrenaline and norepinephrine,” he explained, noting that this signals the body to prepare for danger.

When that tension is released, the body can quickly shift out of that state. “When you release the jaw, then instantaneously you come out of fight or flight mode,” he said.

Dr. Justin Richer, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, described the therapy as similar to a targeted massage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes)

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“Jaw release is almost like a massage… to let the tension that’s built up just kind of relax away,” he said.

However, he also cautioned that while the treatment can help with TMJ pain and muscle tightness, it may only address symptoms rather than underlying causes.

The discussion from experts came after Rimes shared a video of herself undergoing deep jaw release therapy

Image credits: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

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In the clip, Lineham placed his hand inside her mouth while another person held her head steady, applying pressure to release tension.

Rimes could be heard moaning in discomfort during the process before suddenly breaking into tears once it ended.

“Oh my God… you just don’t realize how much tension is in there,” she said.

Image credits: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

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At one point, Lineham told her to repeat, “That part of my life is over,” to which she responded, “That part of my life better be over.”

The video’s caption described the moment as a physical and emotional release, claiming the jaw is one of the body’s main areas where stress is stored.

“Healing isn’t always quiet. Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn’t even know we were carrying,” Human Garage shared.

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“In this powerful session, @garrylineham works with @leannrimes on a deep Jaw Release,” the note continued.

“You can see the exact moment the tension breaks and the emotional weight lifts, leaving her feeling visibly lighter and more aligned.”

As the clip circulated, online reactions were mixed

Image credits: garrylineham

“This looks like absolute torture,” one user wrote, while another added, “Why would you film this?”

Some found it unnecessary to share. “Oh, good lord. Not everything has to be shared,” one comment read.

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Others questioned the reaction itself. “Wonder how she would have reacted without her phone shoved in her face,” one user wrote.

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At the same time, some people are related to the experience. “I had this once — excruciating!! But I felt like a million bucks afterward,” one person shared.

The video also brought back memories of her onstage dental mishap

Image credits: garrylineham

The viral video also reminded some viewers of a previous incident involving the singer. “I’m just glad her teeth didn’t fall out again as they did on stage,” wrote one user.

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In June 2025, Rimes shared an Instagram video admitting that her false tooth fell out during her show at The Skagit Casino Resort in Washington.

“This is the most epic example of how the show must go on,” Rimes said, before sharing that she felt something “pop” in her mouth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Human Garage (@humangarage)

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Despite the situation, she briefly stepped aside, fixed the issue, and returned to continue performing, even having to push her teeth back in between lines.

At the time, she laughed it off, adding, “It was the most epic experience ever. I don’t usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last.”

Following the incident, the Nashville 911 star revealed in an Instagram video that she underwent a $10,000 plasma exchange in January 2026 that helped clear “micro toxins.”

“Why would you film this?” questioned one user

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