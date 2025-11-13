Weeks After Her Teeth Fell Out On Stage, LeAnn Rimes Speaks Out About Plastic Surgery Rumors
LeAnn Rimes, the Grammy-winning singer behind Blue, has come forward with a candid response to rumors that she underwent plastic surgery months after her teeth fell out mid-performance during a concert on June 25, 2025.
The clarification came during an Instagram Q&A session with her followers, where the 43-year-old country star addressed speculation that she’d gotten breast implants for her new role on ABC’s 9-1-1: Nashville.
- Rimes denied getting a boob job, crediting her on-screen look to an underwear trick.
- The explanation came months after her dental bridge fell out mid-performance in Washington.
- Her fans praised her for being open and lighthearted about her health issues.
Singer LeAnn Rimes addressed rumors she had gotten plastic surgery following her teeth falling out mid-performance
Image credits: ABC / Hulu
While scrolling through fan questions, Rimes encountered a comment that suggested she had surgically enhanced her breasts for the show.
Instead of ignoring it, she smiled and decided to address it head-on.
Image credits: leannrimes
“If you are referring to my b*obs… I can’t believe I am talking about my b*obs…
But if you are referring to my b*obs in some of the videos that I have been posting when it comes to my character in 9-1-1: Nashville, I have the most massive push-up underwear of life on,” she said.
@leannrimes “there’s nobody in the world like me. i think every decade has an iconic blonde, like marilyn monroe or princess diana and, right now, i’m that icon” ~ p̶a̶r̶i̶s̶ ̶h̶i̶l̶t̶o̶n̶ / dixie bennings get ready to meet her tonight on @911Nashville!! @ABC & @hulu ♬ original sound – LeAnn Rimes Cibrian
The singer, who plays blonde bombshell Dixie Bennings in the TV drama, emphasized that there was nothing surgical behind her appearance on-screen.
“In fact, when I took off the br* one day, my b*obs stayed up by my chin a bit before they fell,” she joked. “So no, I did not get a b*ob job. Nothing that has not been there already.”
During her June incident, the singer decided to keep singing instead of stopping the show
Image credits: leannrimes
Her clarification followed a far more serious episode earlier this year. That time, however, no one was laughing. Fans were instead worried about her health.
In June, Rimes was performing One Way Ticket at the Skagit Valley Casino & Resort in Washington when her dental bridge suddenly came loose and fell out mid-song.
Image credits: leannrimes
“I feel something pop in my mouth,” she told fans in a follow-up Instagram video. “If you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front. It fell out in the middle of my song last night.”
Rather than stopping the show, Rimes decided to keep singing.
Image credits: Getty/Jason Kempin
“I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening or else I would have had to walk off stage,” she said, explaining that she had to manually “push her teeth” every couple of lines for the rest of the show in order to keep singing.
The moment, captured by fans, quickly spread online.
Days later, Rimes revealed the full story behind her dental issues: the bridge had been required because of veneers she got when she was younger, which were never properly bonded and led to multiple root canals and oral surgeries.
For Rimes, speaking openly and truthfully about her health issues has been a way to free herself and her fans from the expectations of fame
Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil
The incident reignited discussion about Rimes’ long battle with health complications, which was something she’s only recently begun to discuss openly after decades of feeling pressure to hide them.
In interviews, she has spoken about living with psoriasis, experiencing early perimenopause symptoms in her 30s, and undergoing surgery in early 2024 to remove precancerous cells.
Image credits: leannrimes
“For so long, it did feel like I was hiding so much of myself,” Rimes told Us Weekly in October.
“It did allow for the insecurity of thoughts I’ve had in the past about ‘I’m not pretty, I’m not good enough.’ I did learn how to love myself through all of my different incarnations.”
She added that publicly sharing her struggles has been a source of freedom, not only for herself but also for fans who feel insecure when constantly exposed to celebrities who appear flawless and lead ideal lives.
“It was such a moment of relief to share my diagnosis because I had been hiding that for so long. The same with my mental health and now with perimenopause. Every time I talk about it, I set myself, and someone else, free.”
“Natural beauty.” Fans congratulated the singer for her openness
