Man Tells Girlfriend His Teeth Aren’t Real After 3 Years Together, She Calls It A Betrayal Of Trust
Man with fake teeth flossing in bathroom mirror, highlighting trust issues in a long-term relationship.
Couples, Relationships

Man Tells Girlfriend His Teeth Aren’t Real After 3 Years Together, She Calls It A Betrayal Of Trust

We all have secrets we keep. Some are big, some are small, and some are… well, a bit more toothy than others. Okay, imagine having years of dental drama, endless root canals, and ultimately, a permanent set of implants. To you, it’s no big deal; they’re just teeth, right? But when you finally drop the bombshell that your pearly whites aren’t actually your own, it causes a major eruption.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) when he casually told his girlfriend that his picture-perfect teeth weren’t, in fact, his real ones. After years of living with dental implants, he forgot they weren’t something he had ever had to explain. But when his girlfriend needed a root canal, he made a joking remark about his implants, and suddenly, the floodgates opened.

More info: Reddit

    Imagine something you thought was no big deal resurfaces years late and suddenly, your partner is furious

    Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author had gotten dental implants for all his teeth over ten years prior due to teeth problems

    Image credits: No-Construction-4147

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Years later, his girlfriend began having a tooth problem and mentioned that wished she had his nice set of teeth

    Image credits: No-Construction-4147

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It was then he told her that his teeth weren’t real and that he’d had dental implants years prior

    Image credits: No-Construction-4147

    The girlfriend got super upset, called him a jerk, and accused him of lying by omission

    It all started ten years prior when the OP struggled with dental issues. Since his teenage years, he had gone through multiple root canals and his dentist advised that the long-term solution would be to get dental implants as it would be cheaper and less painful than endless treatments.

    After much thought, he took the plunge and had all his natural teeth removed, including some that weren’t causing issues at the time. Now fast forward to three years ago, when the OP met his current girlfriend who, at some point, began to have a tooth problem. It was then she voiced her wish to have teeth as nice as his.

    That was the moment OP casually mentioned that he’d had implants years ago. The girlfriend’s reaction was swift and strong. She was upset that he had never shared the truth about his implants and accused him of lying by omission. The OP had to explain that the implants had become so much a part of him that he hadn’t thought twice about them.

    To him, his teeth were just teeth, but the situation snowballed. She confided in friends, and some were on her side, while others didn’t see the problem, insisting that it didn’t affect her or their relationship in any way. Still, the OP began to wonder whether his seemingly innocent secret was worth all the drama.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Cleveland Clinic explains that dental implants are a widely used surgical solution for replacing missing or damaged teeth. They act as strong anchors for artificial teeth such as crowns or bridges, and while the process can involve multiple procedures over several months, the end result is both functional and durable, which often lasts a lifetime with proper care.

    It’s entirely possible for someone to forget they have dental implants, and Cosmetic Dentistry Grant Program acknowledges it. They further explain that the reason is because implants are designed to look, feel, and function just like natural teeth. Over time, they become so seamlessly integrated into daily life that a person may no longer think of them as artificial.

    In the context of the story, this supports the OP’s claim that he wasn’t intentionally hiding anything as he simply stopped thinking of his implants as noteworthy or unusual. BetterUp clarify that lying by omission is a form of deception where someone intentionally leaves out crucial information that could change another person’s understanding of a situation.

    They provide examples of lying by omission which often involves half-truths, failing to correct false assumptions, not disclosing the original source of information, implicating something that isn’t true as a result of choice of words, or withholding relevant personal details, such as identity.

    Netizens sided with the OP, expressing confusion over why the girlfriend reacted so strongly to a seemingly minor detail. They questioned the logic behind her anger but also tried to explore possible reasons behind her reaction, like health concerns or judgment around appearance, but ultimately felt her behavior was unjustified.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the girlfriend’s reaction was justified, or did she overreact to something minor? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    This left the author confused, but netizens rallied around him and insisted that the girlfriend had the right to be surprised but not angry

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    1 hour ago

    In this age of plastic surgery and fillers, getting dental implants to relieve oneself of years of dental pain and misery is nothing in comparison to completely altering your appearance and becoming virtually unrecognizable, even to your own family. Relieving chronic dental issues is a way better reason to do something like get implants than having massive amounts of plastic surgery and injecting botulism into your face just because you don’t want to face the inevitable and grow old gracefully. Wonder if the GF in this article has Botox in her face, or has had a nose job or other appearance-altering procedures.

    Paul C
    Paul C
    28 minutes ago

    In the spirit of being open and honest, I admit I have never told my wife I have a couple of titanium screws in my knee and a piece of hamstring is pretending to be my anterior cruciate ligament, after I snapped the original one. Somehow, I don't feel guilty for not telling her about this (which happened years before I knew her and the scars are unnoticeable, unless you know what to look for). The OP had his teeth replaced for genuine medical reasons. I'm not sure how or why anyone would bring that up for discussion.

