Man Tells Girlfriend His Teeth Aren’t Real After 3 Years Together, She Calls It A Betrayal Of Trust

We all have secrets we keep. Some are big, some are small, and some are… well, a bit more toothy than others. Okay, imagine having years of dental drama, endless root canals, and ultimately, a permanent set of implants. To you, it’s no big deal; they’re just teeth, right? But when you finally drop the bombshell that your pearly whites aren’t actually your own, it causes a major eruption.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) when he casually told his girlfriend that his picture-perfect teeth weren’t, in fact, his real ones. After years of living with dental implants, he forgot they weren’t something he had ever had to explain. But when his girlfriend needed a root canal, he made a joking remark about his implants, and suddenly, the floodgates opened.

Imagine something you thought was no big deal resurfaces years late and suddenly, your partner is furious

The author had gotten dental implants for all his teeth over ten years prior due to teeth problems

Years later, his girlfriend began having a tooth problem and mentioned that wished she had his nice set of teeth

It was then he told her that his teeth weren’t real and that he’d had dental implants years prior

The girlfriend got super upset, called him a jerk, and accused him of lying by omission

It all started ten years prior when the OP struggled with dental issues. Since his teenage years, he had gone through multiple root canals and his dentist advised that the long-term solution would be to get dental implants as it would be cheaper and less painful than endless treatments.

After much thought, he took the plunge and had all his natural teeth removed, including some that weren’t causing issues at the time. Now fast forward to three years ago, when the OP met his current girlfriend who, at some point, began to have a tooth problem. It was then she voiced her wish to have teeth as nice as his.

That was the moment OP casually mentioned that he’d had implants years ago. The girlfriend’s reaction was swift and strong. She was upset that he had never shared the truth about his implants and accused him of lying by omission. The OP had to explain that the implants had become so much a part of him that he hadn’t thought twice about them.

To him, his teeth were just teeth, but the situation snowballed. She confided in friends, and some were on her side, while others didn’t see the problem, insisting that it didn’t affect her or their relationship in any way. Still, the OP began to wonder whether his seemingly innocent secret was worth all the drama.

Cleveland Clinic explains that dental implants are a widely used surgical solution for replacing missing or damaged teeth. They act as strong anchors for artificial teeth such as crowns or bridges, and while the process can involve multiple procedures over several months, the end result is both functional and durable, which often lasts a lifetime with proper care.

It’s entirely possible for someone to forget they have dental implants, and Cosmetic Dentistry Grant Program acknowledges it. They further explain that the reason is because implants are designed to look, feel, and function just like natural teeth. Over time, they become so seamlessly integrated into daily life that a person may no longer think of them as artificial.

In the context of the story, this supports the OP’s claim that he wasn’t intentionally hiding anything as he simply stopped thinking of his implants as noteworthy or unusual. BetterUp clarify that lying by omission is a form of deception where someone intentionally leaves out crucial information that could change another person’s understanding of a situation.

They provide examples of lying by omission which often involves half-truths, failing to correct false assumptions, not disclosing the original source of information, implicating something that isn’t true as a result of choice of words, or withholding relevant personal details, such as identity.

Netizens sided with the OP, expressing confusion over why the girlfriend reacted so strongly to a seemingly minor detail. They questioned the logic behind her anger but also tried to explore possible reasons behind her reaction, like health concerns or judgment around appearance, but ultimately felt her behavior was unjustified.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the girlfriend’s reaction was justified, or did she overreact to something minor? We would love to hear your thoughts!

This left the author confused, but netizens rallied around him and insisted that the girlfriend had the right to be surprised but not angry

