Wildlife Photographer Of The Year People’s Choice: 50 Breathtaking Photos
Today, February 4, marks the official opening of public voting for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award, inviting people worldwide to pick their favorite image from one of the most prestigious photography competitions on the planet, organized by the Natural History Museum in London.
Each year, tens of thousands of photographs are submitted, but only a small fraction make it through the rigorous selection process led by expert judges. From there, a final shortlist is presented to the public, celebrating creativity, technical skill, and powerful storytelling that highlights the beauty, fragility, and complexity of life on Earth.
For this article, we’ve selected photographs that recently stood out and captured strong attention on the competition’s official Facebook page. While these images have already generated admiration online, it’s important to note that not all of them have been officially confirmed for the final public voting lineup.
Even so, each photograph featured here reflects the extraordinary talent showcased in the competition, offering unforgettable moments - from intimate glimpses of animal behavior to dramatic encounters and rarely seen natural phenomena.
Photo by Sudhir Shivaram
Photo by Jason Bantle
Photo by Ian Wood
Photo by Hannah Stitfall
Photo by Nima Sarikhani
Photo by Neil Anderson
Photo by Celina Chien
Photo by Sascha Fonseca
Photo by Bertie Gregory
Photo by Matthew Maran
Photo by Mike Veitch
Photo by Amit Eshel
Photo by Laurent Ballesta
Photo by Sitaram Raul
Photo by Jaime Culebras
Photo by Amit Eshel
Photo by Lakshitha Karunarathna’s
Photo by Daisy Gilardini
Photo by Santiago José Monroy García
Photo by José Juan Hernández Martinez
Photo by Gil Wizen
Photo by Chien Lee
Photo by Jake Stout
Photo by Chien Lee
Photo by Morgan Wolfers
Photo by Hussain Aga Khan
Photo by Lubin Godin
Photo by Cristobal Serrano
Photo by Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai
Photo by Victor Tyakht
Photo by Lakshitha Karunarathna
Photo by Jamie Smart
Photo by Tommy Pedersen
Photo by Hussain Aga Khan
Photo by Fernando Faciole
Photo by Marc Costermans
Photo by Hussain Aga Khan
Photo by Tony Wu
Photo by Caitlin Henderson
Photo by Nick Kanakis
Photo by Fernando Faciole
Photo by Xavier Ortega
Photo by amie Smart
Photo by Paul Hilton
Photo by Ray Chin