ADVERTISEMENT

Today, February 4, marks the official opening of public voting for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award, inviting people worldwide to pick their favorite image from one of the most prestigious photography competitions on the planet, organized by the Natural History Museum in London.

Each year, tens of thousands of photographs are submitted, but only a small fraction make it through the rigorous selection process led by expert judges. From there, a final shortlist is presented to the public, celebrating creativity, technical skill, and powerful storytelling that highlights the beauty, fragility, and complexity of life on Earth.

For this article, we’ve selected photographs that recently stood out and captured strong attention on the competition’s official Facebook page. While these images have already generated admiration online, it’s important to note that not all of them have been officially confirmed for the final public voting lineup.

Even so, each photograph featured here reflects the extraordinary talent showcased in the competition, offering unforgettable moments - from intimate glimpses of animal behavior to dramatic encounters and rarely seen natural phenomena.

More info: Instagram | nhm.ac.uk | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two young tigers sitting on a forest path, observing a black wild animal in a stunning wildlife photographer scene.

Photo by Sudhir Shivaram

WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

14points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Raccoon sitting inside an abandoned car in a forest, captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year photo.

    Photo by Jason Bantle

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    13points
    POST
    #3

    Badger walking near a wall with street art, captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year people’s choice award photo.

    Photo by Ian Wood

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    12points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless you are a badger. If you are a badger, brandish weapons and do badger things.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #4

    Small mouse standing among green leaves captured in wildlife photographer of the year award winning photo.

    Photo by Hannah Stitfall

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Polar bear resting on an iceberg in the ocean, showcasing stunning wildlife photography from the photographer of the year award.

    Photo by Nima Sarikhani

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    9points
    POST
    #6

    Sleeping red squirrel curled up in a nest surrounded by moss and pine needles, wildlife photographer of the year photo.

    Photo by Neil Anderson

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    9points
    POST
    #7

    Young orangutan with shaggy fur reaching up to a rusted door inside a weathered enclosure, wildlife photographer award photo.

    Photo by Celina Chien

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    Snow leopard in a snowy mountain landscape at sunset, captured by Wildlife Photographer Of The Year People’s Choice Award.

    Photo by Sascha Fonseca

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    8points
    POST
    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a gorgeous picture, just perfect.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Emperor penguins standing on a massive ice shelf in a frozen landscape, showcasing stunning wildlife photography.

    Photo by Bertie Gregory

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    8points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Last one in is a...... nope, nevermind."

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #10

    Fox cautiously walking near a colorful fox mural on an urban sidewalk, highlighting wildlife photographer’s stunning capture.

    Photo by Matthew Maran

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Whale shark feeding on a large school of fish, captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year award-winning image.

    Photo by Mike Veitch

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Brown bear catching a salmon in water, captured in stunning wildlife photographer of the year people’s choice award photo.

    Photo by Amit Eshel

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Close-up of a large underwater fish showcasing details in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year photo.

    Photo by Laurent Ballesta

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    Bats flying inside a dark cave captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year people’s choice award image.

    Photo by Sitaram Raul

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Close-up of a camouflaged frog on forest floor captured in stunning wildlife photographer of the year entry.

    Photo by Jaime Culebras

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    7points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Excuse me, do you have time to talk about your cars *nom* errr, nope.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Silhouetted wild fox illuminated by backlight near a glowing plant in a dramatic wildlife photographer of the year shot.

    Photo by Amit Eshel

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Aerial view of an elephant standing in a vast area covered with colorful plastic waste wildlife photographer award.

    Photo by Lakshitha Karunarathna’s

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    7points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Humans do not deserve this planet.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Polar bear mother and cub in snowy landscape captured in stunning wildlife photographer of the year award photo.

    Photo by Daisy Gilardini

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Black bear walking through dense forest captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year People’s Choice Award photo.

    Photo by Santiago José Monroy García

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Two lions gently touching heads in a black and white wildlife photograph, showcasing stunning wildlife photography.

    Photo by David Lloyd

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Bird with elaborate white and black feathers captured in stunning wildlife photographer of the year award photo.

    Photo by José Juan Hernández Martinez

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    Close-up of a spider weaving web around its white egg sac in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year shot.

    Photo by Gil Wizen

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does my b**t make this web look too big?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Tiger walking through a forest at night captured in stunning wildlife photography from the year People’s Choice Award.

    Photo by Chien Lee

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Underwater close-up of a snapping turtle with sharp claws in a murky freshwater habitat wildlife photographer award winner.

    Photo by Jake Stout

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    Close-up of red insects clustered around white eggs on a green leaf, featured in wildlife photographer of the year photos.

    Photo by Chien Lee

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    Close-up of a moth laying pearl-like eggs captured in stunning wildlife photographer of the year award photo.

    Photo by Morgan Wolfers

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Underwater view of a swimming duck with sunlight streaming through water, a stunning wildlife photographer moment.

    Photo by Hussain Aga Khan

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    White bird perched on a dark branch in a low-light setting, showcasing stunning wildlife photography from award-winning collection.

    Photo by Lubin Godin

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't make me come over there!

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #29

    Two bats flying near hanging flowers captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year entry.

    Photo by Cristobal Serrano

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    #30

    Whale surfacing with open mouth near flying seabirds, captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year photo.

    Photo by Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    A stunning wildlife photo showing a large flock of birds forming the shape of a giant bird in the sky.

    Photo by Daniel Dencescu

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    florence-colomb avatar
    FloC
    FloC
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    looks fake to me...

    2
    2points
    reply
    #32

    A vibrant parrot in flight interacts with a large lizard on a tree in stunning wildlife photographer of the year image.

    Photo by Hira Punjabi

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    #33

    Two vibrant birds with long tails in snowy weather, captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year photo.

    Photo by Victor Tyakht

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    #34

    Colorful bird perched on a zebra’s back, showcasing wildlife in a stunning photo from the Wildlife Photographer Of The Year award.

    Photo by Lakshitha Karunarathna

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    #35

    Close-up of a lion in tall grass captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year people’s choice award photo.

    Photo by Jamie Smart

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everybody has a bad hair day, once and a while.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #36

    Great gray owl feeding its chicks on a tree stump captured in stunning wildlife photographer of the year award photo.

    Photo by Tommy Pedersen

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Underwater photo of a large dugong with fish swimming around, captured by Wildlife Photographer of the Year winner.

    Photo by Hussain Aga Khan

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    6points
    POST
    #38

    Close-up of a baby animal being fed with a syringe, captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year photo.

    Photo by Fernando Faciole

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Silhouette of a bird with outstretched wings at sunset in a forest, captured by Wildlife Photographer of the Year award winner.

    Photo by Marc Costermans

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    Close-up underwater photo of a curious sea lion among rocks featured in Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

    Photo by Hussain Aga Khan

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Unusual fish with a large forehead swimming in deep blue water captured by Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award.

    Photo by Tony Wu

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Close-up of a green insect on a branch showcasing stunning wildlife photography from the photographer of the year award.

    Photo by Caitlin Henderson

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Snake coiled around a frog in a murky habitat, captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year photo.

    Photo by Nick Kanakis

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Bird with bright yellow beak and purple eye building nest among dark branches in wildlife photographer of the year award photo

    Photo by Georgina Steytler

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Wildlife photographer of the year people’s choice award image showing a baby sloth receiving veterinary care.

    Photo by Fernando Faciole

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Sleeping baby chimp resting on adult chimpanzee captured in stunning wildlife photographer of the year award photo.

    Photo by Xavier Ortega

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Close-up of a bat hanging on a tree branch in a stunning wildlife photo from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award.

    Photo by amie Smart

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Elephant stuck in mud being rescued by people with heavy equipment in wildlife photographer of the year contest photo

    Photo by Paul Hilton

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    4points
    POST
    florence-colomb avatar
    FloC
    FloC
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would like to know what is the story behind this picture.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Two humpback whales swimming underwater captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year photo.

    Photo by Ray Chin

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Bioluminescent mushrooms glowing in a dark forest captured in a stunning wildlife photographer of the year award photo.

    Photo by Chien Lee

    WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!