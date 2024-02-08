ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the Natural History Museum announced their spectacular winning images selected from 50,000 submissions. A further 25 memorable images were shortlisted by the judges and the Natural History Museum, from which the public had a chance to select their favorites.

Well, fast forward to today, and we already have a winner, a picture of a sleeping polar bear taken by photographer Nima Sarikhani. Titled "Ice Bed," Nima’s photo was voted for by a record number of 75,000 people. Nima's picture sends a powerful yet sad message regarding global warming. But the photographer herself also sees hope and believes that we can still fix this.

So, without further ado, we invite you to admire beautiful, funny, and sometimes heartbreaking shortlisted pictures that reflect our natural wildlife today.

