The Northern Lights are one of the most magical things a person can ever witness. They are natural phenomena, and seeing them always feels like pure magic. Aurora activity occurs throughout the year, but here in the Nordic regions, we can only see it during the darker months. This means that in Kuusamo, the aurora season usually lasts from late August until early April, at best.

It’s difficult to describe exactly what it feels like to see the Northern Lights. Imagine standing under a deep blue, star-filled sky when suddenly a green light flashes across the heavens, growing brighter and finally beginning to dance in shades of green, red, and blue. Your adrenaline rises, your heartbeat quickens, and a feeling of happiness floods your body. How can anything be this beautiful?

