ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Winslet Shut Down ‘Lee’ Film Crew For Asking Her To Hide Her “Belly Rolls”: “I Take Pride In It”

Kate Winslet has boldly distanced herself from Hollywood norms and made her unwavering stance on body positivity crystal clear.

During an insightful chat with Harper’s Bazaar U.K., the 48-year-old actress shared an incident from the set of her upcoming biographical drama, Lee, which sheds light on her commitment to authenticity.

She revealed that there was a scene in the film where she is sitting on a bench in a bikini, and she refused to hide her belly rolls on purpose.

Kate Winslet made her unwavering stance on body positivity crystal clear during a chat with Harper’s Bazaar U.K.

Share icon

Image credits: Marleen Moise/WireImage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk)

“There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini… And one of the crew came up between takes and said: ‘You might want to sit up straighter.’ So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life!” she recalled.

She called it a “deliberate” move because she takes pride in looking real rather than looking perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was deliberate, you know?” she continued. “The opposite. I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up.”

The actress, who is turning 50 in October next year, said she is growing more comfortable in her skin as the years pass by.

“I think people know better than to say, ‘You might wanna do something about those wrinkles,’” she told the outlet. “I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate.”

The 48-year-old actress is starring in the upcoming film Lee, in which she is plays Lee Miller, the fashion model turned artistic photographer who became a war correspondent during the second World War

Share icon

Image credits: Sky Cinema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk)

In 1997’s Titanic, the acclaimed Oscar winner made cinematic history with one of the most iconic nude scenes, portraying Rose as she reclined on a sofa and asked Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, to draw her “like one of his French girls.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, she was still not spared from being scrutinized for her weight even in the famous James Cameron-directed movie.

“Apparently I was too fat,” she said during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2022. “Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn’t even fucking fat.”

“I would have said to journalists, I would have responded, I would have said, ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is,’” she continued. “That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say.”

The Oscar winner has long been an advocate for body positivity and embracing natural beauty, going against Hollywood norms

Share icon

Image credits: Sky Cinema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk)

The Revolutionary Road actress has long been an advocate for body positivity and embracing natural beauty. Throughout her career, she has consistently spoken out against the unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by Hollywood and the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, she ensured her contract with L’Oreal stipulated that her face for the Lancôme ads would not undergo retouching.”I can only ever speak for myself and I can only ever do things that are important to me and it’s a hope that other people might follow suit but it does feel important to me because I do think we have a responsibility to the younger generation of women,” she told E! News at the time.