Beloved Surfer Impaled In The Chest By Swordfish In Freak Ocean Attack

A freak accident off the coast of Indonesia has claimed the life of 36-year-old Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini, who was tragically impaled by a swordfish.

The Bali-based surfing instructor was catching waves on Masokut Island, a popular spot for surfers near Sumatra, when the incident occurred.

According to witnesses, the Italian thrill-seeker was riding a wave when the marine creature unexpectedly leaped out of the water.

Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini, 36, was tragically impaled by a swordfish while surfing off the coast of Indonesia

Image credits: Oleksandr Sushko/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: giuliamanfrini

Catching the surfer off guard, the swordfish struck her in the chest and left a a stab wound, nearly 2 inches deep, on the left side of her chest.

Two fellow surfers, Massimo Ferro and Alexandre Ribas, witnessed the horror and immediately rushed to provide her with first aid.

She was swiftly taken to a nearby health clinic, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The surfing lifestyle cult figure is the co-founder of Awave Travel, a travel company run by a group of passionate surfers.

Witnesses said the swordfish leaped from the water and struck the thrill-seeker in the chest

Image credits: giuliamanfrini

Born to a lawyer father and a GP mother, Giulia studied law in the Italian town of Venaria Reale before working as a snowboarding coach.

She eventually fell in love with surfing and relocated to Bali to turn her passion into practice.

The news of her death left her 26.4K followers on Instagram in shock.

“The sea, that gave you so much, has taken your life. Rest in peace,” read one of the tributes shared on her Instagram posts.

“I just heard the dreadful news. RIP,” another wrote.

“The news of her death has left us shocked and makes us feel powerless…,” said Fabio Giulivi, the mayor of her home town

Image credits: giuliamanfrini

Fabio Giulivi, the mayor of her home town, addressed the “tragedy” that “took her life so prematurely.”

“The entire Venarian community is gathering around Giulia Manfrini’s family,” read the translation of a post he shared on Instagram.

“The news of her death has left us shocked and makes us feel powerless in front of the tragedy that took her life so prematurely,” the mayor continued.

“Giulia, from Venaria, only 36 years old, had long had her double dream of surfing, her favorite sport, and of opening a travel agency for sports holidays,” he went on to say. “ … To mum Chiara, dad Giorgio and all the people who loved her, a touched hug from me and the whole City,” he concluded.

Netizens expressed their shock after hearing the news of the freak accident that took her life

