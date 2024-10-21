Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Beloved Surfer Impaled In The Chest By Swordfish In Freak Ocean Attack
News

Beloved Surfer Impaled In The Chest By Swordfish In Freak Ocean Attack

A freak accident off the coast of Indonesia has claimed the life of 36-year-old Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini, who was tragically impaled by a swordfish.

The Bali-based surfing instructor was catching waves on Masokut Island, a popular spot for surfers near Sumatra, when the incident occurred.

According to witnesses, the Italian thrill-seeker was riding a wave when the marine creature unexpectedly leaped out of the water.

Highlights
  • Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini, 36, died in a freak swordfish attack in Indonesia.
  • The marine creature leaped from the water, impaling her during a wave ride.
  • She co-founded Awave Travel, a company specializing in holiday adventures.
  • Giulia's tragic death shocked her 26.4K Instagram followers.

Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini, 36, was tragically impaled by a swordfish while surfing off the coast of Indonesia

Beloved Surfer Impaled In The Chest By Swordfish In Freak Ocean Attack

Image credits: Oleksandr Sushko/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Beloved Surfer Impaled In The Chest By Swordfish In Freak Ocean Attack

Image credits: giuliamanfrini

Catching the surfer off guard, the swordfish struck her in the chest and left a a stab wound, nearly 2 inches deep, on the left side of her chest.

Two fellow surfers, Massimo Ferro and Alexandre Ribas, witnessed the horror and immediately rushed to provide her with first aid.

She was swiftly taken to a nearby health clinic, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The surfing lifestyle cult figure is the co-founder of Awave Travel, a travel company run by a group of passionate surfers.

Witnesses said the swordfish leaped from the water and struck the thrill-seeker in the chest


Beloved Surfer Impaled In The Chest By Swordfish In Freak Ocean Attack

Image credits: giuliamanfrini

Born to a lawyer father and a GP mother, Giulia studied law in the Italian town of Venaria Reale before working as a snowboarding coach.

She eventually fell in love with surfing and relocated to Bali to turn her passion into practice.

The news of her death left her 26.4K followers on Instagram in shock.

“The sea, that gave you so much, has taken your life. Rest in peace,” read one of the tributes shared on her Instagram posts.

“I just heard the dreadful news. RIP,” another wrote.

“The news of her death has left us shocked and makes us feel powerless…,” said Fabio Giulivi, the mayor of her home town

Beloved Surfer Impaled In The Chest By Swordfish In Freak Ocean Attack

Image credits: giuliamanfrini

Fabio Giulivi, the mayor of her home town, addressed the “tragedy” that “took her life so prematurely.”

“The entire Venarian community is gathering around Giulia Manfrini’s family,” read the translation of a post he shared on Instagram.

“The news of her death has left us shocked and makes us feel powerless in front of the tragedy that took her life so prematurely,” the mayor continued.

“Giulia, from Venaria, only 36 years old, had long had her double dream of surfing, her favorite sport, and of opening a travel agency for sports holidays,” he went on to say. “ … To mum Chiara, dad Giorgio and all the people who loved her, a touched hug from me and the whole City,” he concluded.

Netizens expressed their shock after hearing the news of the freak accident that took her life

Beloved Surfer Impaled In The Chest By Swordfish In Freak Ocean Attack

Beloved Surfer Impaled In The Chest By Swordfish In Freak Ocean Attack

Beloved Surfer Impaled In The Chest By Swordfish In Freak Ocean Attack

Beloved Surfer Impaled In The Chest By Swordfish In Freak Ocean Attack

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
