Ocean photography lets us dive beneath the surface and see what lives hidden in the deep, blue, massive waters.

This year's annual Ocean Photography Awards, organized by Oceanographic Magazine, announced their winners, who not only capture marine life but also draw attention to many of the environmental problems that we currently are facing.

This year, the contest had nine categories, and the overall winner, the Ocean Photographer of the Year, was a 25-year-old marine biologist and amateur photographer - Jialing Cai. The Australian National Maritime Museum is hosting an exhibition including all of the winners' beautiful photographs, which will end in May 2024.

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this year's aquatic life through the eyes of these talented photographers.

